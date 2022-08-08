UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension.

“This is the moment … to ask the nuclear-armed countries to commit to the principle of non-first-use and to commit to not use and not threaten the non-nuclear countries,” Guterres said at a news conference in Tokyo, two days after he visited Hiroshima to commemorate victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing.

“I think that nobody, nobody can accept the idea that a new nuclear war would happen. This will be the destruction of the planet," Guterres said. "What is clear is if nobody uses for the first time then there will be no nuclear war.”

Fears of a third atomic bombing have been on the rise amid Russia's threats of a nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.

On Thursday, Moscow shelled the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, which holds Europe’s largest nuclear plant. When asked about the attack, Guterres said, “Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing.”

He said he fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in their effort to stabilize the plant and have access to the facility to exercise its mandate.

Guterres said that after decades of nuclear disarmament efforts, the world is now “moving backwards," noting that the world already has 13,000 nuclear bombs and huge investment going into modernization of atomic arsenals. “So this is the time to say: Stop it.”

Guterres said that the billions of dollars being used in the arms race should be spent on other pressing issues.

“The billions that are being used in this arms race need to be used to fighting climate change, fighting poverty, addressing the needs of the international community," he said.

He said he will be also going to Mongolia and South Korea to discuss ways to address North Korea’s nuclear development.

At a time when geopolitical tensions are rising and the nuclear threat is back in focus, Japan’s strong and consistent voice on peace is more important than ever, Guterres said, urging Japan to use its unique position as the world's only country to have suffered atomic attacks to act as “a bridge-builder and peacemaker to strengthen global cooperation and trust and solidarity."

Guterres said he is counting on Japan's potential to take leadership on the global fight against climate change, and specifically urged Tokyo to stop funding coal plants.

Japan, which has not clarified the timing when it will fully ban coal-fired plants, has been seen as reluctant to commit itself to banning coal power as soon as many European countries.

Current efforts in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, are focused on developing methods to burn ammonia in conventional coal-fired plants and gradually phasing out use of coal possibly sometime in the 2040s. Japan also aims to promote the “clean coal” technology in Asia to achieve zero emissions.

Energy experts and critics say Japan currently has overly ambitious targets for nuclear energy to supply 20%-22% of its energy mix by 2030. By that time, the country has promised to cut emissions to 46% of 2013 levels.

"There is no such thing as clean coal," Guterres said. “For a real change, I hope Japanese public and private capital will stop financing coal completely.”

Guterres said he expects Japan, through multilateral development banks, to “immediately deliver investments and support for developing countries to expand renewables and build climate resilience” to find solutions that fit their needs in addressing the climate emergency.

“I call for Japan to make the right choice — for Japan and for the world," he said.

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • 'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle

    Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective assigned to investigate the death of Spaulding — a chiropractic assistant who didn’t do drugs, wasn’t in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born — left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases after Portland’s homicide rate surged 207% since 2019. “To us, it’s not a cold case,” said George Spaulding, who has his son’s signature tattooed on his arm.

  • Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities

    Russian forces began an assault Saturday on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military and local officials said. Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka have been considered key targets of Russia’s ongoing offensive across Ukraine’s east, with analysts saying Moscow needs to take Bakhmut if it is to advance on the regional hubs of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

  • Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

    President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. Monday's visit will be Biden's second to the state.

  • Ex-Cat Kellan Grady offers inside look at this year’s Kentucky basketball team

    After playing in the NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets, Grady returned to Lexington and watched the UK basketball team practice.

  • Van Hollen: China president 'manufactured a crisis' over Pelosi Taiwan trip

    Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) tells Chuck Todd House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's contentious trip to Taiwan was worth it despite the fallout during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.

  • China to conduct ‘regular’ military exercises on Taiwan Strait, state media says

    China and Taiwan have carried out high-seas ‘cat and mouse’ military manoeuvres in the past days

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

    The Senate is poised to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides new funding for fighting climate change, lowers some prescription drug costs, and offers some tax reform. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that while he wishes the Inflation Reduction Act did more than just take “baby steps forward,” he is ultimately going to support the bill.

  • Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for overseas arrivals

    Hong Kong will reduce the length of mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday.

  • Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

    FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.” As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up debris, J.R. Collins stood behind his barber chair, giving a touchup to one of his regulars. Like most in Fleming-Neon, Collins comes from a family built on mining — both his grandfathers worked in coal — and he has stayed in the close-knit town even as the industry shrank and others fled.

  • Senate passes Democrats' climate, health and tax bill

    In a 51-50 vote, the Senate on Sunday passed a landmark economic package designed to combat climate change, address health care costs and raise taxes on large corporations. The bill will now go to the House, where it's expected to pass later this week.

  • SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?

    Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...

  • The Memo: Biden’s hot streak fails to quell Democratic doubts

    President Biden has been on a much-needed hot streak of late. But it hasn’t stopped members of his own party from signaling their doubts about whether he should seek a second term. It’s a galling situation for Biden, who is sensitive about his age and, long before that was an issue, has felt at times…

  • Taiwanese official says China’s behavior around her country is ‘unprecedented’

    A top Taiwanese official slammed China’s “unprecedented” behavior as dozens of planes this week entered the self-governing island’s air defense identification zone following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan. “China’s behavior is unprecedented,” Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” when she was asked if…

  • Moldova concerned about attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and warns of the consequences

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST, 16:58 Moldova is concerned about potential damage to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as a result of the attacks and is calling for IAEA experts to be given access.

  • Over 200 Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast in one day says governor

    Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast more than 200 times across six communities on Aug. 7, the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, reported on Facebook.

  • Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

    For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. Politicians, mostly Republican, are noting what happened this month in Kansas, where nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state's conservative Legislature to ban abortion. Republican Donald Trump received 56% of the 2020 presidential vote in Kansas. Trump won 55% in South Carolina.

  • Severodonetsk residents forced to shower outside due to lack of water

    Residents of occupied Severodonetsk are forced to shower in outdoor “shower tents" due to a lack of running water in the city, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday revealed in a Telegram post on Aug. 7.

  • Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's death

    Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled back-to-back hearings to individually sentence each of the defendants, starting with Travis McMichael, who blasted Arbery with a shotgun after the street chase initiated by his father and joined by a neighbor. Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a larger national reckoning over racial injustice and killings of unarmed Black people including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

  • Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city

    Ukrainian military personnel are fortifying their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk in expectation of a fresh Russian attempt to seize the strategic point in the fiercely fought-over Donetsk region. As heavy ground fighting continues on the front line only miles to the east, southeast and north of Sloviansk, members of the Dnipro-1 Regiment are digging in after a week of relative calm. While the lull provided Sloviansk's remaining residents a reprieve after regular shellings between April and July, some unit members say it could be a prelude to renewed attacks.