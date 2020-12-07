UN chief urges rule of law and rights in Ethiopia's Tigray

  • In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3,2020, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)
  • Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from members of parliament at the prime minister's office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The fugitive leader of Ethiopia's defiant Tigray region on Monday called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to withdraw troops from the region as he asserted that fighting continues "on every front" two days after Abiy declared victory. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
  • Tens of thousands of those fleeing the conflict between Tigrayan and Ethiopian federal forces have crossed into neighboring Sudan, where countrywide virus numbers are also rising rapidly.
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak-UN-World Leaders

In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3,2020, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)
EDITH M. LEDERER

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged quick restoration of the rule of law and respect for human rights in Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray region on Monday as well as reconciliation efforts and unfettered humanitarian access.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general has engaged in “an active dialogue” with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, including a phone conversation on Monday, and “is very concerned about the current situation.”

Ahmed declared victory on Nov. 28 in a nearly monthlong military power struggle that exploded between his government and the heavily armed regional government in Tigray that once dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition. Fighting continues in some areas, and with the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on the run in rugged territory, fears remain of a drawn-out conflict.

All humanitarian aid to the Tigray region, from medical supplies to food, has been blocked since the fighting began, to the growing distress of the humanitarian community and health experts alike. Last Wednesday, the U.N. said it had signed a deal with Ethiopia’s government to allow aid access in Tigray — but only to those areas of it under the federal government’s control.

Dujarric said Secretary-General Guterres’ call for unfettered access “implies that the agreement still needs to be fully operationalized -- and we very much hope that that will happen.”

Communications and transport links remain largely severed to the region of 6 million people, so it’s difficult to know the situation on the ground, including the extent of popular support for the TPLF and the number of people killed.

The fighting has displaced almost 1 million people and strained local humanitarian services to the breaking point. More than 45,000 Tigrayans fled to Sudan, where they have taken shelter in crowded camps with no coronavirus testing or treatment facilities.

Abiy has said police will pursue leaders of the TPLF, who dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition before Abiy came to power in 2018 and sidelined them among the sweeping reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize. Abiy’s government has accused the TPLF of inciting unrest and seeking to reclaim power.

Dujarric said the U.N. is “totally committed to supporting” an African Union initiative to end the conflict, and to mobilizing humanitarian support for refugees, displaced people and all those “in distress” in Tigray.

Guterres has been conveying these messages in numerous conversations with U.N. representatives on the ground, regional leaders and prime minister Abiy, the U.N. spokesman said.

But the prime minister maintains the dispute with Tigray is internal and has rejected dialogue with TPLF leaders, including during a meeting with three high-level African Union special envoys.

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • Female boxer 'arrested on suspicion of beating 61-year-old husband to death'

    A leading woman boxer has been arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of killing her husband, according to reports on Monday. Viviane Obenauf, a three-time challenger for world boxing titles, is reportedly being held on suspicion of beating her husband to death with a blunt object. The 34-year-old Ms Obenauf was born in Brazil but is a long-term resident of Switzerland. Her husband, a 61-year-old Swiss restaurateur named only as Thomas F under local privacy laws, was found dead at his Des Alpes restaurant in Interlaken in October. He had suffered trauma from a blunt instrument and his injuries suggested a “sustained violent assault”. Ms Obenauf has been in custody for a month but has only now been identified as the chief suspect in her husband’s death. Suspects are not generally named under Swiss law and prosecutors have refused to comment on her identity, but Switzerland’s Blick newspaper claimed to have confirmed it from three independent sources.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Iran says US 'got the message' on tense exchanges in Gulf

    Iran said Monday it was glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. “Unfortunately, the U.S. has often had an unprofessional approach toward Iran’s navy,” he said. Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, said the two sides had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” and that he had a “healthy respect” for Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its Revolutionary Guard.

  • Backlash to restrictions as California sees surge in COVID-19 infections

    Outside California’s big cities, especially in conservative areas, the backlash against tough new restrictions is growing, and some sheriffs say they won’t enforce health orders.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Eccentric antique collector Forrest Fenn hid a $1 million treasure chest in the Rockies 10 years ago. The 32-year-old medical school student who found it just came forward.

    After months of remaining anonymous, Jack Stuef identified himself as the man who found Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Shark attack victim swam to shore and walked 300m in 'remarkable' survival story

    An Australian man swam to shore and walked 300 metres to get help after suffering “extraordinary” injuries in a shark attack, in a story of survival paramedics have described as “remarkable”. The 29-year-old man was badly bitten by the shark while surfing in D’Estrees Bay off Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Paramedic Michael Rushby said that the surfer had “serious” lacerations on his back, backside and leg “consistent with quite a large shark bite”. Mr Rushby said it was “remarkable” that the man had managed to swim to shore and walk to the car park to get help. “He told me he swam back to the beach by himself… then he had to walk 300 metres to the carpark where he was able to get some help from bystanders. With the extent of his injuries, this was quite remarkable.” An off-duty paramedic who was nearby rushed to the beach in his own car to treat the victim, who received further treatment at the scene from Mr Rusby and another paramedic who came by ambulance before being taken to Flinders Medical Centre. “We stabilised him on the side of the road, treated his injuries and managed his pain,” Mr Rushby said. “The young man sustained serious lacerations and this was to his back, his backside and his thigh. These injuries were consistent with quite a large shark bite.” The surfer wrote a note describing his experience and thanking the paramedics and medical staff who saved him, which has been shared on social media. “I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side,” he wrote. “It was like being hit by a truck. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow, and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Mr Rushby said that despite his injuries the man remained conscious and spoke with the paramedics as they treated him. “He was able to hold a conversation from the time I met him to the time I handed him over. He was doing well, he was able to recall the event, and was able to hold a conversation which was good and reassuring.” In hospital, the shark attack victim said he was “incredibly lucky” and “optimistic” that he would “make a full recovery”. Eight people have been killed in shark attacks in Australia this year, a sharp increase on the two fatal attacks in the previous three years combined. Climate change has been identified as a possible factor for increased shark activity. While great white sharks are not dependent on water temperature, most of the species they hunt are, and as their prey migrates closer to shore, the great whites follow. Daryl McPhee, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at Bond University, told The New Daily after the most recent fatal attack that increasing human marine activity was also a factor.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • 'A courageous health care hero': 26-year-old ICU nurse shot and killed on her way to work

    Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse at Nashville's St. Thomas hospital, was fatally shot as she drove westbound on Interstate 440 Thursday night, police said.

  • How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

    As Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a secretive naval unit - "a suicide squadron" - attempted its own ill-fated attack.

  • As His Term Ends, Trump Faces More Questions on Payments to His Hotel

    WASHINGTON -- It was a month before Donald Trump's inauguration, and one of his aides had a delicate question: Wasn't there going to be a backlash when it became known that the inauguration had spent donors' money at Trump's hotel in Washington, even though other places would cost much less or even be free?"These are events in P.E.'s honor at his hotel, and one of them is with and for family and close friends," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, then an event planner for Trump, wrote in an email to a colleague in December 2016, referring to Trump as the president-elect and saying she raised the issue to "express my concern."As Trump's presidency comes to a close, expenditures like those are receiving renewed legal scrutiny in the form of a civil case being pursued by the attorney general for the District of Columbia.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesAt the heart of the case is a question -- whether Trump and his family have profited from his public role, sometimes at the expense of taxpayers, competitors and donors -- that has been a persistent theme of his tenure in the White House.More than 200 companies, special-interest groups and foreign governments patronized Trump's properties during his presidency while reaping benefits from him and his administration. Sixty of them spent $12 million at his properties during the first two years he was in office.The Trump family business has received millions of dollars in payments by the Secret Service, the State Department and the U.S. military to Trump properties around the country and the world. The president has visited his properties on at least 417 days since taking office, at times with world leaders. And he and his affiliated political committees spent more than $6.5 million in campaign funds at his hotels and other businesses since 2017, including a $1 million final burst in the weeks before the election last month.In the lawsuit moving forward, Attorney General Karl A. Racine of Washington is arguing that Trump's inaugural committee illegally overpaid his family business by as much as $1.1 million for events held at the Trump International Hotel in the city in January 2017. Ivanka Trump was deposed in the case last week.Questions about spending, influence and lobbying around the 2017 inaugural have also drawn scrutiny from federal prosecutors from two different offices in New York, with charges filed against at least one donor.But for all the attention focused on the issue, Trump is set to leave office without a clear resolution of what limits there should be on a president's ability to profit from his public role.Lawsuits brought by nonprofit groups and attorneys general in Washington and Maryland claiming that Trump had violated the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution were never resolved during his term and now face potential dismissal once he is out of power."It is more than just frustrating," said Laurence H. Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University, who has been involved in the emoluments litigation. "The most serious questions about the abuse of presidential power and the use of the presidency as a center of personal gain and profit remain unresolved. The wheels of justice clearly ground more slowly than some would have hoped."The issue played out especially visibly at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which opened in late October 2016, two weeks before Trump was elected.The hotel became a focal point for lobbyists, White House aides, Republicans in Congress and hundreds of others who sought a way to impress Trump, even though tax records obtained by The New York Times show that the property continued to lose money through at least 2018.The Trump family had tried to sell its lease at the hotel last year before reversing course when the coronavirus pandemic hit. With revenue sure to have declined this year, Trump will have to decide whether to put the property back up for sale after he leaves office, or perhaps hope its value will increase if he runs again."Fifty percent of the people still will not go into the hotel," said William W. Moyer, a hotel broker, noting that many potential customers who were not supporters of Trump avoided the property. "And the other 50% wanted to go there. You are not going to turn on or off people's loyalties like a light switch."The case Racine is pursuing is moving ahead after he spent several years collecting evidence about the arrangements between the presidential inaugural committee and the hotel.Trump's inauguration was unlike any other in U.S. history: He raised more than $107 million, twice the previous record, as corporate donors poured tens of millions of dollars into the inaugural committee. Spending also took place at a record rate.At the Trump hotel, the inaugural committee and guests attending the inauguration were already planning to fill most of the 263 rooms, which Racine argued meant that ballroom space would typically be offered for free or at least at a major discount.But when the hotel initially asked the inaugural committee to pay $450,000 a day to rent the ballrooms and other common spaces, it provoked immediate questions from both Wolkoff, who has since broken with the Trump family, and Rick Gates, then the inaugural committee's deputy chair, who would go on to plead guilty to charges stemming from the special counsel's investigation."First, the cost itself seems quite high compared to other property buyouts for the week," Gates wrote in an email to Ivanka Trump 38 days before the inauguration. "Second, I am a bit worried about the optics of PIC paying Trump Hotel a high rent fee and the media making a big story out of it," he added, referring to the presidential inaugural committee.Trump wrote to Mickael C. Damelincourt, the hotel's general manager, and asked him to call Gates to negotiate a better deal for the inaugural committee. "It should be a fair market rate," she said in a follow-up email, which soon led to a new offer of $175,000 per day.Still, Wolkoff raised concerns."In my opinion, the max rental fee should be $85,000 per day," she responded to Gates and Trump in an email where she also noted that other properties, such as Union Station, had offered their spaces for the inauguration at no charge.This series of emails -- filed in court documents as part of the lawsuit -- is at the heart of the case that Racine, a Democrat, is pursuing.The inaugural committee paid $220,000 for rooms at the hotel, including $75,259 to rent out the so-called Trump Townhouse, marketed as an ultraluxurious suite.On two of the days that the inaugural committee paid the hotel $175,000 to rent the ballroom, it had no events that used it, the lawsuit said. And on a third day when it actually used the ballroom for a luncheon -- again paying $175,000 -- another nonprofit group had paid just $5,000 to rent the same presidential ballroom space for an inauguration-related event that morning.The committee also paid the hotel for costs associated with a "friends and family" event for Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. that their father was not expected to attend. The inauguration staff was so uncomfortable sponsoring the gathering that they tried to cancel it, court documents showed. But Damelincourt objected."Rick … just heard that the Friday night reception had been canceled. Is it accurate?" Damelincourt wrote. "Tough on us if it is as it was a lot of revenue." The event was then rescheduled and took place the night Donald Trump was sworn in.Ivanka Trump was questioned for five hours last week about the matter, in one of a series of depositions that has also included Damelincourt and Thomas J. Barrack Jr., a major donor to Donald Trump who was the chair of the inaugural committee. Wolkoff will be questioned under oath this week and Gates this month.Documents were also subpoenaed from Melania Trump, the first lady, but she has not been called to testify.After her deposition, Ivanka Trump condemned the inquiry, as did her brother Eric Trump, who oversees operations at the hotel."This is a game stemming from a political vendetta," Trump said in an interview, echoing his sister, who said on Twitter that the case was "another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars."So far, Judge Jose M. Lopez at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia has sided with the attorney general, rejecting a motion by the Trump Organization and the inaugural committee to dismiss the case. Lopez has authorized the parties to move ahead with depositions and other discovery until March to prepare for a possible trial.The civil suit pursued by Racine is distinct from two separate cases raising the constitutional issues about the intersection of Donald Trump's public role and his businesses. The two cases focused on the Constitution's emoluments clause will be on shakier ground once he leaves office, lawyers involved in the cases said.A U.S. District Court judge ruled in one of the emoluments suits in March 2018 that Maryland and the District of Columbia had the right to pursue their cases challenging whether Trump's businesses could take payments from other governments. And for the first time, the court defined what an emolument is, accepting the broader definition advocated by Maryland and the District of Columbia that it represented just about any payment from a foreign government to the president's businesses instead of a payment made to the president explicitly in exchange for an official action he would then take, as he had argued.But one of the remedies their lawsuit sought was an order that the president stop accepting these payments. Once he leaves office, that outcome will effectively have been achieved, perhaps undermining the case."We are having high-level discussions around the viability, survivability of the matter," Racine said about the emoluments case.Equally unresolved is the future of the Trump hotel in Washington.The hotel bar is open again after closing in the spring when the virus first peaked. But traffic is slow, in part because the hotel is limiting entry to only those with reservations because of virus restrictions.Zach Everson, who runs an online newsletter that tracks activities at the hotel, said its fate might be determined in part by how much of a power broker Trump remains."Any business that is sustained in some part by people wanting to get in his favor, once you take the official power he had to grant that favor, I am not sure how they can sustain it," Everson said. "But with Donald Trump, he has been able to pull a rabbit out of the hat before."On Friday, White House-related business was still coming in.Jason Miller, a Trump campaign aide, showed up at lunchtime without his name on the list. He told a security guard at the hotel entrance that he was there for a meeting with lawyers Eric Hershmann and Justin Clark, two other aides to Trump.For a moment, Miller was prevented from entering."I work for the president," he told the security guard, before finally being let in.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Barefoot toddler among new wave of migrants to cross Channel in expected record day for December arrivals

    A barefoot toddler was among a new wave of migrants to cross the Channel in small boats on Monday, as the number of arrivals was expected to be a record for a day in December. Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel agreed to pay France £28 million to double the number of police patrolling French beaches, but at least six boats packed with men, women and children made the perilous journey and reached the UK. Pictures show at least five children being taken into care by Border Force staff, while dozens of soaked, shivering adults were wrapped in blankets as the temperature barely crept above freezing. Channel crossings by migrants this late in the year are less common, and bring significant additional risks with the choppy water and cold weather, but it is understood that at least 60 people were picked up and taken to Dover, the most on record in December. The previous high was on Boxing day last year, when 49 people arrived by small boat, after 40 others crossed on Christmas Day.

  • Pakistan: 7 virus patients die after oxygen supply runs out

    Seven patients being treated for the coronavirus died after one of the largest hospitals in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar ran out of oxygen supplies, officials said Sunday. Farhad Khan, a spokesman at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said the patients died Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the hospital with medical oxygen to refill tanks failed to arrive in time. The hospital, the second largest in Peshawar, receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor in Rawalpindi, a city about 190 kilometers (118 miles) away, Khan said.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month