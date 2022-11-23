UN: Children in Haiti hit by cholera as malnutrition rises

3
EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
·3 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A cholera outbreak sweeping through Haiti is claiming a growing number of children amid a surge in malnutrition, UNICEF announced Wednesday.

The deadly combination means that about 40% of cholera cases in the impoverished country of more than 11 million inhabitants now involve children, with 9 out of 10 cases reported in areas where people are starving, according to the United Nations agency.

“We have to plan for the worst,” Manuel Fontaine, director of UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programs, told The Associated Press on Tuesday during a visit to Haiti.

Cholera has killed more than 200 people since the first deaths were announced in early October, and another 9,300 are hospitalized, according to the Haitian Health Ministry, but experts believe the number is much higher due to underreporting.

UNICEF and Haiti’s government are seeking at least $28 million to help feed, hydrate and care for 1.4 million people affected by the crisis, with that number expected to increase as malnutrition worsens, especially in urban areas such as the Cite Soleil slum in the capital of Port-au-Prince, something that hasn’t been seen before.

“Cholera and malnutrition are a lethal combination, one leading to the other,” Fontaine said.

On a recent morning at the Gheskio medical clinic in Port-au-Prince, nurses, doctors and social workers tended to malnourished children who also were fighting cholera.

“This is a challenge for us,” said Dr. Karine Sévère, who runs the clinic’s cholera department. “When the children are malnourished, it takes more time for them to recover.”

She estimates that malnutrition cases have increased by at least 40% in recent weeks, with nurses feeding children soup in the morning and rice, beans, meat and vegetables in the afternoon to help them gain weight.

It’s food that not many parents can afford in a country where about 60% of the population earns less than $2 a day.

Roselord David, 40, says she and her five children had to flee Cite Soleil after warring gangs set her house on fire. They temporarily lived in a public park and then moved in with her sister as she continues to struggle to find food for her children.

A social worker who spotted her emaciated 5-year-old daughter at the park urged David to take her to the clinic.

“They told me she was suffering from malnutrition,” David said in a quiet voice, embarrassed to confide her family’s problems in the clinic packed with patients.

Nearby, a 15-year-old teenage boy was sleeping, an IV in his thin arm.

His friend, Island Meus, said she was taking turns with his mother to care for him.

“He sometimes goes without food,” she confided, adding that he occasionally eats a bowl of rice with plantains when his family can afford it.

Haiti’s government recently requested cholera vaccines, but there’s a worldwide shortage of them and 31 countries are reporting outbreaks, so it’s unclear if and when they will arrive. However, Fontaine said Haiti would be given priority.

The country’s first brush with cholera occurred in 2010 after U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal introduced the bacteria into the country’s largest river by sewage. Nearly 10,000 people died, and more than 850,000 became ill.

This time, the situation is more complicated, said Boby Sanders, Haiti director for Food for the Hungry. Nearly half of those sick with cholera are now younger than 15, and they are struggling to survive given the deepening malnutrition crisis, he said in a phone interview.

The situation also is worsening because gang violence has spiked, preventing aid groups from reaching those who need it the most.

“It’s really complex,” he said. “We have to act right now.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

  • UN envoy seeking renewed truce and path to peace in Yemen

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Tuesday he is not only trying to renew and expand the truce that expired last month but to get the warring parties to initiate talks on a path toward a settlement of the eight-year conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that he outlined ideas and options to the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels and has been in constant contact with them on the issues that prevented an extension of the truce. The U.N.-backed truce initially took effect in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting than six months.

  • With 80% ownership, Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) boasts of strong institutional backing

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Zotefoams plc ( LON:ZTF ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • FTX Had $1.24 Billion on Hand When It Filed for Bankruptcy

    Creditors and customers of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might have a small reason to hope to recover some of their money.

  • King Charles hosts Ramaphosa for first state visit

    STORY: Britain's King Charles welcomed South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (November 22).This is the first time Charles has hosted a state visit since becoming the UK monarch in September.Ramaphosa - who leads Britain's biggest trading partner in Africa - was greeted with the traditional pomp and ceremony.That included gun salutes before a grand carriage procession to the palace.Britain hopes the visit, which had been planned before the death of Queen Elizabeth, will strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations.It is also aimed at showing the importance of links with the Commonwealth of Nations, the international organization which Charles now heads.British Foreign Secretar the continent.""This is a reinforcement of the strong bilateral relationship with have with South Africa, a real opportunity to build on that close working relationship and discuss some of the issues that effect us all: climate change, food security, energy security..."The state visit is the first to the UK by a world leader since that of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was that of President Jacob Zuma in 2010.

  • Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

    The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, mujahideen, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The official said hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.

  • 'I wouldn't leave South Africa, I have a kid here'

    South African software developers discuss what it means to them to do business in the country.

  • Rights group: Israel demolishes school in West Bank hamlet

    The Israeli military demolished a school in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, an Israeli rights group said, following a court ruling earlier this year that upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the area. The move follows on a year of deadly violence and rising tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories. B'Tselem, the rights group, said schoolchildren were inside the classrooms as soldiers arrived ahead of the demolition.

  • Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

    The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national security amid intensifying turmoil in the neighboring country due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. In September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.

  • Woman is a hand model for her best friend's engagement photos

    The final photos do look good 🧐

  • Heritage launches $1M campaign to run ads against gay marriage bill during NFL, college football games

    The Heritage Foundation is launching a $1.3 million ad campaign during Thanksgiving NFL and college football games to keep a same-sex marriage bill out of the end zone in the Senate.

  • Fact-checking Giorgia Meloni's claim about France

    A video of an Italian politician claiming that France exploits African countries has been widely shared. Is she right?

  • As grass vs. turf debate reignites, Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker blames playing surface for injury

    The NFLPA called for a ban on slit-film turf fields like the one in use at the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field, and five other stadiums

  • World Cup live updates: Germany leads Japan; Morocco holds off Croatia in scoreless draw

    Canada plays its first World Cup match in 36 years, taking on Belgium in the final game on Day 4. Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, started the day without a goal.

  • Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Famous Brooch for Royal Engagement with the King

    The Princess of Wales brooch was given to Diana by the Queen Mother upon her engagement to King Charles III.

  • Breaking down barriers: Local nonprofit using sports to help kids manage anxiety, behavioral issues

    A Boston-based non-profit is using sports to help kids manage anxiety and behavioral issues.

  • Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable

    A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. Kishida's governing party wants to double Japan's current defense budget to about 10 trillion ($70 billion) in the next five years.

  • Indiana high school basketball is known for its gyms. We asked top players for favorites

    Indiana high school basketball is known for its gyms. And everyone has a favorite.

  • Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

    Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England. Born John Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island, a marshy, industrial oil town in England’s River Thames estuary.

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer To Appoint First Black Woman To Michigan’s Supreme Court

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court.

  • Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

    A senior official in southern Germany said Wednesday that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. “It's clear that you don't simply march into a museum and take this treasure with you,” Bavaria’s minister of science and arts, Markus Blume, told public broadcaster BR. “It's highly secured and as such there's a suspicion that we're rather dealing with a case of organized crime.”