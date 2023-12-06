Stop posturing and aim high, U.N. climate chief tells COP28

William James, Kate Abnett and Gloria Dickie
Updated ·2 min read
1
U.N.'s COP28 climate summit in Dubai

By William James, Kate Abnett and Gloria Dickie

DUBAI (Reuters) -Countries at the COP28 climate talks need to stop posturing, aim high and agree on a way to end the "fossil fuel era as we know it", U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said on Wednesday, as tension over the future of coal, oil and gas came to the fore.

Stiell was speaking as the two-week conference approaches its midpoint, after the opening flurry of announcements and pledges has died down and attention turns to behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"All governments must give their negotiators clear marching orders. We need highest ambition, not point-scoring or lowest common denominator politics," Stiell told a news conference.

Underscoring the urgency of the climate crisis, European Union scientists said November had wrapped up the world's warmest autumn ever recorded.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the summit in Dubai are expected to hand over their work to their countries' ministers for the next stage in negotiating a global consensus on what a final COP28 deal should look like.

"We have a starting text on the table ... but it's a grab bag of wish lists and heavy on posturing. The key now is to sort the wheat from the chaff," Stiell said.

With the world way off track in meeting its climate goals, Stiell urged the delegations to make progress that matters.

"There are many options that are on the table right now which speak to the phasing out of fossil fuels. It is for parties to unpick that, but come up with a very clear statement that signals the terminal decline of the fossil fuel era as we know it."

On Tuesday, an early draft text laid out three options on fossil fuels, ranging from saying nothing to calling for a complete phase out of their use.

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service said that to date, temperatures for 2023 have been on average about 1.46 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

"2023 has now had six record breaking months and two record breaking seasons," Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement.

"The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2ºC above preindustrial, mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history."

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.

(Reporting by William James, Gloria Dickie, Kate Abnett and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Katy Daigle and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Top Wall Street CEOs will testify before Congress Wednesday. Here's what to expect.

    Leaders of major US banks will try to assure Washington on Wednesday that the sector has stabilized since the regional banking crisis.

  • Bitcoin is up — and the zealots are back

    Bitcoin's reemergence from its "winter" has brought all of the familiar voices out of the woodwork. A big factor? A real ETF possibility.

  • Julia Roberts breaks down her love of Taylor Swift and how she once ended up on stage with her and Joan Baez

    Even superstars geek out on superstars: Julia Roberts proclaims her Swiftie-ness.

  • Our ultimate guide to the best student credit cards

    Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.

  • This No. 1 bestselling car gadget increases fuel efficiency — and it's down to a mere $13

    'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.

  • Elon Musk is looking to raise $1 billion for xAI

    Elon Musk is looking to raise 1/44 of a Twitter for his AI company, xAI. In other words, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX and X is seeking $1 billion in funding for his next venture. According to an SEC filing, Musk has raised about $135 million so far from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29.

  • X is now licensed for payment processing in a dozen US states

    Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to turn the company formerly known as Twitter, now called X, into an "everything app" that includes its own payments system. The company in late November was granted three additional money transmitter licenses in the U.S. states of South Dakota (on November 27), Kansas (on November 28) and Wyoming (on November 30), bringing the total number of states where the company is allowed to engage in money transfers to 12. The other states where the company had previously been granted a money transmitter license include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

  • Energy stocks' big challenge in 2024: Too much oil

    Oil-related equities face a headwind next year, according to analysts at Citi: excess spare capacity.

  • Fantasy Football Week 14 Full-PPR Rankings

    Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!

  • Jobs data shows labor market coming into 'better balance' in welcome sign for the Fed

    The latest JOLTS report showed the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers hitting its lowest level in more than two years.

  • 8 best board games to play with the family this holiday season - All on sale

    Lots of family time over the holidays means plenty of opportunities for board games! Here are some stellar deals on a few of the best board games available.

  • The real NFL MVP, AFC playoff race predictions with Tony Calatayud | The Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

  • Kate Middleton's affordable secret for glowing skin is down to $10 — its Black Friday price

    The bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that promises to help stimulate collagen production.

  • Here are 5 of the coziest slippers under $50 if your feet are always freezing

    Keep your toes warm this winter. The post Here are 5 of the coziest slippers under $50 if your feet are always freezing appeared first on In The Know.

  • Visual Electric launches an AI-powered image generator with a designer workflow focus

    Visual Electric, a company backed by Sequoia Capital, has launched its generative AI-based image-generation tool aimed at designers. The company was founded in November 2022 by CEO Colin Dunn, a former executive at Universe, a mobile building site (Dunn also worked at Facebook and Dropbox); Chief Product Officer Adam Menges, a former Apple employee whose startups Lobe (a design tool) and Lowkey (an AR game company) were acquired by Microsoft and Niantic, respectively; and Chief Technology Officer Zach Stiggelbout, who worked at Microsoft on Lobe. Dunn told TechCrunch over a call that a lot of generative AI-based image creation interfaces are not focused on the workflows of designers.

  • Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney, once valued at $450M, to shut down

    ZestMoney, a buy now, pay later startup whose ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers attracted many high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs, is shutting down following unsuccessful efforts to find a buyer. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup -- which also identified PayU, Quona, Zip, Omidyar Network and Ribbit Capital among its backers -- employed about 150 people and had raised over $130 million in its eight-year journey. The move follows ZestMoney founders quitting the startup in May this year after acquisition talks with fintech giant PhonePe didn't materialize.

  • Another blow for self-driving trucks as former industry leader abandons the US

    The publicly traded company said in a regulatory filing Monday that it's laying off the majority of its U.S. workforce and selling assets here as it exits the country for Asia. About 150 U.S. workers, or 75% of staff in the country, will be laid off.

  • How to choose the right personal loan term length

    Your personal term length affects your borrowing amount, interest rate, and overall repayment cost.

  • Respell wants to help non-technical end users spin up AI-powered workflows

    When Respell founder Matthew Rastovac was in high school, he did an internship where his job was to copy information from a government website into a spreadsheet. Today, the company announced a $4.75 million seed round led by Craft Ventures with help from a slew of prominent industry angels. Until now, the way non-technical folks have built workflows is with a drag and drop approach onto a palette.

  • Uber reminds passive investors they aren't passive after all: Morning Brief

    The S&P 500 is adding three new members later this month. Here's why.