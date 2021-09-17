UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANK JORDANS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.

A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the Paris accord — capping global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2100.

“The world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7 degrees (Celsius) of heating,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Experts say the planet has already warmed by 1.1 C since pre-industrial times.

“We need a 45% cut in emissions by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century,” Guterres said.

Some 113 countries including the United States and the European Union submitted updates to their emissions targets, also known as nationally determined contributions or NDCs, by the end of July. Their pledges would result in a 12% drop in emissions for those countries by the end of the decade — a figure that could more than double if some governments’ conditional pledges and assurances about aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050 are translated into action.

“That’s the positive side of the picture,” said U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa, whose office compiled the latest report. “The other one is more sobering.”

Dozens of countries, including major emitters such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, failed to submit new pledges in time for the report.

Espinosa called for leaders at next week’s annual U.N. gathering in New York to put forward stronger commitments in time for the global body’s upcoming climate summit in Glasgow.

“Leaders must engage in a frank discussion driven not just by the very legitimate desire to protect national interest, but also by the equally commanding goal of contributing to the welfare of humanity,” she said. “We simply have no more time to spare, and people throughout the world expect nothing less.”

Espinosa added that some public pledges, such as China’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2060, haven’t yet been formally submitted to the U.N. and so weren’t taken into account for the report. An update, which would include any further commitments submitted by then, will be issued shortly before the Glasgow summit, she said.

Still, environmental campaigners and representatives of some vulnerable nations expressed their disappointment at the findings.

“We must ask what it will take for some major emitters to heed the scientific findings and deliver our world from a point of no return,” said Aubrey Webson of Antigua and Barbuda, who chairs the Association of Small Island States. “The findings are clear – if we are to avoid amplification of our already devastating climate impacts, we need major emitters and all G20 countries to implement and stick to more ambitious NDCs and make strong commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International, said meeting the Paris goal would only be possible with “courageous leadership and bold decisions.”

“Governments are letting vested interests call the climate shots, rather than serving the global community,” she said. “Passing the buck to future generations has got to stop — we are living in the climate emergency now.”

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/Climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Carbon math put G20 leaders in hot seat ahead of UN climate summit

    The most ambitious Paris temperature target could nearly be met if only the Group of 20 largest economies were to slash emissions by 2030, on the way to net-zero by 2050, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: Ahead of the November UN Climate Summit, pressure is mounting on G20 leaders to crack down further on emissions in order to stave off some of the worst ravages of global warming.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The r

  • Countries' emissions pledges still fall short of global climate goals, UN says

    Countries' latest pledges to cut emissions would fail to avert catastrophic climate change, the United Nations said on Friday, as pressure grows on polluters including China and India to set more ambitious targets before the COP26 summit in November. The U.N. COP26 conference aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries who signed the 2015 Paris Agreement and agreed to try to limit human-caused global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A U.N. analysis on Friday said that under countries' current pledges, global emissions would be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 - far off the 45% reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to stave off disastrous climate change.

  • Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say

    Scientists say the Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is larger than usual and already surpasses the size of Antarctica. The European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said Thursday that the ozone hole, which appears every year during the Southern Hemisphere spring, has grown considerably in the past week following an average start. “Forecasts show that this year´s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the EU's satellite monitoring service.

  • Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate

    President Joe Biden tried to hammer out the world's next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders Friday, and announced a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks. Ever-grimmer findings from scientists this year that the world is nearing the point where the level of climate damage from burning oil, gas and coal becomes catastrophic and irreversible “represent a code red for humanity,” Biden said at the session's outset. “We have to act and we have to act now,” Biden said, speaking on a specially erected White House set that showed virtual arrays of solar panels in the background and a wall of other global leaders listening on screens.

  • Why this green investment fund is betting big on natural gas

    Purpose Investments' Global Climate Opportunities Fund is investing in natural gas as in a key stepping-stone in the energy trarnsition.

  • Berlin buys thousands of apartments from corporate landlords

    Berlin’s city government says it is buying some 14,750 apartments from two large corporate landlords for 2.46 billion euros ($2.9 billion)

  • Thousands of migrants waiting for processing under Del Rio bridge

    Thousands of migrants showed up underneath an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday, and the numbers have been growing each day, topping 8,000 on Thursday, the mayor said.

  • Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war

    Regulators in Asian hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong have threatened to retaliate against European Union plans to force airlines to start using take-off and landing slots frozen during the coronavirus pandemic, a move that could oblige Europe's carriers to fly empty seats for thousands of miles at a loss. Authorities controlling slots at major Asian airports are ready to slap similar 'use it or lose it' conditions on European carriers flying to Asia's cities - raising the prospect of an industry trade war over the uneven impact of COVID-19. Tensions have grown since July, when the EU announced plans to force airlines to use 50% of their rights or lose them to rivals from next month.

  • Javier Baez discusses long-term contract extension with Mets

    Javier Baez was asked about his impressions of playing in New York and whether he'll receive a long-term contract extension with the Mets.

  • Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged world leaders on Friday to join the United States and European Union in a pledge to cut methane emissions, hoping to build momentum before an international summit on climate change begins next month. Biden held a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF), a follow-up to an Earth Day meeting he hosted in April https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-climate-summit-idCAKBN2CA0DK to unveil new U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and press other countries to do more to curb theirs.

  • Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote

    A mill owner in eastern Germany hopes the next government will restore supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A brewer in the country’s south wants a more predictable strategy for responding to the virus and a better cellphone network. A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election.

  • U.N. chief urges ‘rapid, large-scale’ emission cuts to curb climate change

    The head of the United Nations called Thursday for “immediate, rapid and large-scale” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming and avert climate disaster.

  • Madagascar nears a first: Famine caused by climate rather than war

    Madagascar is on the brink of famine after four years of climate-related droughts, whereas most famines are triggered by conflicts.

  • Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

    House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace. Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

  • Latin America and the Caribbean is the deadliest region for environmental defenders

    Latin America and the Caribbean is the deadliest region for environmental defenders, a violent record that has global repercussions.Why it matters: The region has several of the most biodiverse areas of the planet, but they are constantly threatened by logging, mining or aquifer overexploitation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRazing those areas has worldwide consequences, such as accelerating global warming when it is already a

  • Rising numbers of migrants risk lives crossing Darien Gap

    It was 5 a.m. and in dozens of small tents around 500 migrants began showing signs of life, rising, packing their bags and preparing to cross the Darien Gap, the thick jungle teeming with snakes, bandits and treacherous rivers that separates Colombia from Panama. The men declined to provide their last names because they had entered Colombia illegally and feared being fined. Residents of Acandi served as guides, charging the migrants $50 each to show them the way toward Panama.

  • Boyfriend of Gabby Petito named as person of interest in disappearance

    The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who was traveling through a national park when she was reported missing has now been named a person of interest, police said Wednesday.

  • 10 US cities, including New York, DC, and San Francisco, lost almost all their business travel revenue this year

    Business and group travel are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.

  • California fires force Sequoia National Park personnel to evacuate

    Two uncontained California wildfires are projected to spread toward Sequoia National Park, forcing around 75 park personnel to evacuate, AP reports.Why it matters: Park officials said the fires have the potential to threaten a part of the park known as Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including one that is considered the largest tree on Earth by volume.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe massive Gen

  • Vaccinated Mr President? New York wants proof, U.N. chief cannot enforce

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres stressed on Wednesday that he cannot ask world leaders to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, after New York City officials said proof should be required for anyone entering the U.N. General Assembly Hall. Dozens of heads of state and government and foreign ministers - accompanied by countless diplomats - are due to be in New York next week for an annual high-level gathering at the United Nations. New York City officials told the United Nations that under its rules people "entering the U.N. premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall."