UN Commission documents cases of rape, torture by Russian troops in Ukraine

The UN's Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has documented several cases of war crimes committed by Russian troops, including rape and torture, according to the report made public on Oct. 20.

The latest inquiry was centered on violations that occurred in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and followed previous investigations, which focused on abuses in nine Ukrainian oblasts and in Russia.

The investigation documented several cases of rape that occurred between March 2022 and July 2022 in villages of Kherson Oblast, some of them taking place in the same unspecified settlement.

In the cases investigated, the victims included a 16-year-old pregnant girl and women aged from 19 to 83 years. Most of them were in vulnerable situations – being of advanced age or taking care of children or relatives with disabilities.

The rape was often accompanied by torture, threats, and psychological abuse of the victims and their relatives, the commission said. One of the victims and her husband were reportedly shot dead by Russian soldiers after they reported the crime to the occupation authorities.

The commission also gathered evidence on a number of cases of torture carried out in Russian detention facilities.

Russian soldiers reportedly targeted people accused of supporting or aiding Ukraine. In the document cases, men and women aged 29 to 57 were subjected to torture primarily during interrogation sessions.

"Every time I answered that I didn't know or didn't remember something, they gave me electric shocks... I don't know how long it lasted. It felt like an eternity," one of the victims recounted.

The commission also mentioned one case in the now-liberated Biliaiivka village in Kherson Oblast, where a detainee died following a torture session after being denied medical care.

The majority of detainees were held in inhumane conditions and often subjected to psychological abuse and humiliation. The commission also gathered testimony on sexual violence taking place in these detention facilities.

Cases of torture and sexual violence committed by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory have been reported by human rights organizations since 2014.

Ukrainian authorities said in August that the police are investigating more than 93,000 reports of sexual violence committed by Russian troops.

