UN committee calls on US to address effects of Dobbs ruling on racial, ethnic minorities

Jared Gans
·2 min read

A United Nations committee called on the United States on Tuesday to take steps to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in sexual and reproductive health care in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in a release that the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down federal abortion protections, will disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minorities, expressing concern that such groups have higher maternal mortality rates, higher risk of unwanted pregnancies and lack means to overcome socioeconomic barriers to accessing safe abortions.

The committee said the decision could be especially impactful on lower-income individuals.

A study from Duke University released in December found that non-Hispanic Black maternal deaths would increase by 33 percent if a total abortion ban were enacted nationwide, larger than for any other racial group.

The NAACP slammed the court’s Dobbs ruling after it came out, saying it would disproportionately affect Black women, who are three times more likely to die in pregnancy than white women.

The U.N. committee said the U.S. should adopt measures to address the “profound disparate impact” of the court’s ruling on racial and ethnic minorities, Indigenous women and those with lower incomes.

The committee’s recommendations came as part of a review of racial discrimination in seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Slovakia and the U.S. All 182 members of the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination are required to undergo reviews by the committee, which is made up of 18 independent international experts.

The committee also expressed concerns about the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials against racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S. and the “continued impunity for abuses” by police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. It said the U.S. should review federal and state legislation on the use of force to ensure they are in line with international standards and law.

It also said the country should create or strengthen oversight groups to hold law enforcement officials accountable for inappropriate uses of force.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Tourists to Face Hurdles to EU Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tourists will likely face tougher hurdles entering the European Union after the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to suspend a visa-facilitation agreement with the EU in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Onl

  • Biden, Putin, and more memorialize Mikhail Gorbachev: 'A man of remarkable vision'

    Biden, Putin, and more memorialize Mikhail Gorbachev: 'A man of remarkable vision'

  • US Navy says Iran seized and released American sea drone

    ‘This incident once again demonstrates Iran’s continued destabilizing, illegal and unprofessional activity in the Middle East,’ US general says

  • Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'

    Black Tunisians tell the BBC about racism traumas, as an MP worries about advancement of black rights.

  • Russia halts natural gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline, intensifying the pressure on Europe in its energy crisis

    Moscow is choking off Europe's energy supply to hit back against Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pakistan Floods Make Case For Warning Systems, Says Red Cross

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding is a natural disaster that no country can fully prepare for, but early warning systems could save many lives, said the country head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest

  • Sheffield trial of food waste collection begins

    The aim of the scheme is to reduce the amount of food waste ending up in black bins.

  • US confirms Iranian drone transfer to Russia

    Iran has provided Russian with a fleet of military UAVs, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Aug. 30.

  • Toyota invests in EV battery production in Japan, US

    Toyota is investing 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. In Japan, 400 billion yen ($3 billion) will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co. in Japan, as well as in Toyota plants and property. In the U.S., about 325 billion yen ($2.5 billion) will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina, Toyota Motor Corp. said.

  • Deadly Floods Are Wreaking Global Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Torrential downpours claimed the lives of more than 1,000 in Pakistan, where almost half a million people are in relief camps. A massive deluge crashed across Mississippi in the past week, leaving the roughly 150,000 residents of capital city Jackson without reliable access to clean drinking water. Cascades of rain recently poured into Seoul’s subway stations and turned streets into rivers in one of the worst storms in more than a century.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non

  • Photo of Biden quietly talking to homeless man resurfaces: ‘Character is what you do when no one is watching’

    The photograph in question was taken in 2018, shortly before Mr Biden announced his candidacy for president

  • Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?

    The US has set aside $7.5bn for 500,000 stations across the country, but their locations could leave out communities of color

  • Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

    Young people are following the news but aren't too happy with what they're seeing. Broadly speaking, that's the conclusion of a study released Wednesday showing 79% of young Americans say they get news daily. The survey of young people ages 16 to 40 — the older of which are known as millennials and the younger Generation Z — was conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute.

  • Justice Dept. challenges call for special master for Trump records, says evidence of obstruction found

    The Justice Department, arguing that the ex-president's request for a third-party special master to review documents taken from his home by the FBI should be denied, says it "developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed ... and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation.'

  • Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review

    The Solomon Islands on Wednesday asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and the British navy patrol boat HMS Spey canceled planned port calls last week due to bureaucratic delays. The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new security pact with Beijing could lead to a Chinese naval base being constructed less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s northeast coast.

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University. Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, who headed the dig, said it was “the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East.”

  • Glenn Youngkin Vows to Fight Virginia Law Tying State to California’s Gas-Vehicle Ban

    Youngkin recently vowed to fight back against a law that would require Virginia to follow California’s plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

  • Republicans push bill expanding Hatch Act to keep Biden admin officials from censoring speech

    House Republicans introduced a new bill that would expand upon an existing law that prohibits federal officials from using their positions of power in a political manner.

  • Arizona hospital system in danger of losing contract with nation's largest Medicaid managed care plan

    Upward of 400,000 Medicaid patients in Arizona may lose access to services at Abrazo Health. Here's why.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]