UN condemns restrictions on peacekeepers in south Lebanon

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday strongly condemning harassment, intimidation, attacks and restrictions against the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

It also called on Lebanese authorities to accelerate deployment of ground and naval forces to the area, which borders Israel.

The resolution, which extends the mandate of the peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL until Aug. 31, 2023, stresses again the importance of all parties respecting the U.N.-drawn Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.

It expresses concern at the recent installation of “containers” along the line that restrict the U.N. force’s access and visibility and at UNIFIL’s inability to visit areas north of the line related to tunnels that Israel said it discovered in late 2018.

Israel has repeatedly accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, of impeding UNIFIL peacekeepers from carrying out their mandate. Hezbollah battled Israel to a stalemate in a month-long war in 2006, and in 2019 Israel destroyed a series of what it said were attack tunnels dug under the border by Hezbollah.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded after the 2006 war so peacekeepers could deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority into their country’s south for the first time in decades. That resolution also called for a full cessation of Israeli-Hezbollah hostilities, which has not happened.

The resolution adopted Wednesday does not mention Hezbollah, which remains active in southern Lebanon, by name.

But U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills noted that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his latest report that UNIFIL troops are blocked “with increasing frequency” from carrying out their mandate and accessing sites, and the American envoy strongly indicated that Hezbollah is to blame.

“The proliferation of prefabricated containers placed by Green Without Borders obstructs UNIFIL’s access to the Blue Line and is heightening tensions in the area, further demonstrating that this so-called environmental group is acting on Hezbollah’s behalf,” Mills said.

The resolution condemns “in the strongest terms all attempts to restrict the freedom of movement of UNIFIL’s personnel, all acts of harassment and intimidation and all attacks against peacekeepers,” including attacks from 2018 through January 2022. It reiterates that the status of forces agreement between Lebanon and the United Nations gives UNIFIL peacekeepers the authority to carry out their mission without prior authorization or permission.

The resolution “demands the parties cease any restrictions and hindrances to the movement of UNIFIL personnel and guarantee the freedom of movement of UNIFIL, including by allowing announced and unannounced patrols,” a reaffirmation of the U.N. mission’s authority to operate independently.

The Security Council strongly reaffirmed the necessity for the Lebanese armed forces to deploy in southern Lebanon and its territorial waters “at an accelerated pace."

It also strongly encouraged the Lebanese government “to accelerate its deployment of a model regiment” and welcomed the inauguration of its headquarters on June 13, in the village of Srobbine in south Lebanon. The regiment is funded by the European Union.

It also strongly encouraged the accelerated deployment of a patrol vessel in UNIFIL’s operating area and reiterated its call for the government “to present a plan to increase its naval capabilities as soon as possible,” with the ultimate goal of decreasing UNIFIL’s maritime force and transferring responsibilities to the government.

UNIFIL has a ceiling of 13,000 uniformed personnel, but the latest U.N. figures say less than 10,650 are deployed.

Lebanon is struggling through a crippling economic crisis that has plunged over three-quarters of its population into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost over 90% of its value against the U.S. dollar. The country’s already frail infrastructure further deteriorated after the huge explosion at the Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020, that killed more than 200 people, injured over 6,000, and destroyed several neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital.

The Security Council resolution expresses solidarity with Lebanon and its people following the port explosion and deplores “the lack of progress of an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the explosions by the Lebanese judicial system.”

The council also urged Lebanese political leaders to urgently form a government that can implement reforms and respond to “the current and unprecedented acute social, economic and humanitarian crises.”

Recommended Stories

  • US, China planning Biden, Xi meeting but 'no resolution yet': official

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are still planning on meeting in person, but no resolution has been found yet.

  • Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old killed in home invasion

    No arrests have been made in the shooting, police say.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Tourists to Face Hurdles to EU Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tourists will probably face tougher hurdles entering the European Union after the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to suspend a visa-facilitation agreement in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysAlt

  • Suellen Tennyson: Kidnapped US Catholic nun freed in Burkina Faso

    Suellen Tennyson, 83, was taken hostage in the middle of the night in early April.

  • Over 5K former senior Israeli officers write letter to Biden urging him not to sign new Iran nuclear deal

    A group of over 5,000 Israeli security officials have penned a letter to President Biden urging him not to sign a rekindled version of the nuclear deal with Iran.

  • ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ Documentary Tells the Story of Country’s Rebel Period

    Watch the trailer for the six-part film, featuring icons like Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter and modern-day stars Eric Church and Miranda Lambert

  • Biden assures Israeli prime minister US won’t allow a nuclear Iran

    President Biden sought to assure Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday that the U.S. would not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, as talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran show signs of progress. “The President underscored U.S. commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” the White House…

  • Ukraine's counterattack intensifies in south

    Emboldened by a steady supply of western military aid, Ukraine is on the offensive in the south as it tries to take back major cities occupied by Russia. Meanwhile, there are fears that fighting near Europe's largest nuclear plant could lead to a disaster. Debora Patta reports.

  • Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon

    In her new book, Jennette McCurdy claimed she turned down $300,000 from Nickelodeon to keep quiet about her alleged negative experience on set of iCarly and Sam & Cat.

  • Palestinian detainee ends hunger strike, expects release

    A Palestinian detainee held by Israel without charge or trial said Wednesday that he is ending his nearly six-month hunger strike after reaching an agreement that will see him released in October. Lawyers and physicians had warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, a 40-year-old father of four from the occupied West Bank, was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike. In a video circulated online Wednesday and apparently shot from his hospital bed, Awawdeh confirmed that an agreement had been reached for his release, calling it a “resounding victory” for the Palestinian people.

  • The war of Putin's Russia against Europe

    Ukraine was not the most important stage in Putin's plans. The landing in Hostomel and the parade on Khreschatyk were supposed to be just an episode of the epic picture about "Russia rising from its knees."

  • Gorbachev's death mourned in West as Putin, Russia react frostily

    Mikhail Gorbachev’s death is being mourned by the West as the loss of a champion of freedom who helped end the Cold War. But in Russia, Vladimir Putin's response was markedly different.

  • Iran seeks stronger U.S. guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

  • UN rights chief's tenure ends in disappointment for China activists

    Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018. But as her tenure ends on Wednesday, family members and advocates for those caught up in China's repression of dissent say her failure, so far, to issue a report on Beijing's record and its crackdown in its western region of Xinjiang underscores the need for a more outspoken successor. "I feel terribly disappointed that our letter (to Bachelet) was totally disregarded and no follow up," said Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who wrote to Bachelet seeking his release in May, shortly before Bachelet visited China on a rare fact-finding tour.

  • U.N. mission nears Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains the latest on the U.N. mission to a Ukrainian nuclear plant as fighting continues.

  • ‘Completely unacceptable’: FAMU football players tell president why they’re taking a knee

    FAMU football responded to the latest news of 26 ineligible players by writing a public letter to University President Larry Robinson.

  • 49ers 53-man roster: Five most surprising cut-down day developments

    The 49ers made some news on Tuesday at quarterback, but not as newsy as what occurred a day earlier.

  • War protest: Statues fall as Europe purges Soviet monuments

    In the Latvian capital of Riga, an obelisk that soared high above a park to commemorate the Soviet Army’s capture of that nation in 1944 was toppled last week. Days earlier in Estonia, a replica of a Soviet tank with the communist red star was removed by cranes and trucked away to a museum — one of up to 400 destined for removal. Russia’s war on Ukraine has given a renewed push to topple the last remaining Soviet monuments in nations that regained their sovereignty from Moscow more than three decades ago.

  • Palestinian prisoner suspends hunger strike following release deal

    Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh ended a hunger strike lasting over 160 days on Wednesday after Israel agreed to his release in October, his lawyer said. Awawdeh, 40, launched the hunger strike shortly after his arrest in December 2021 in protest of being held by Israel without charge or trial, a practice known as administrative detention. Until he is discharged on Oct. 2, Awawdeh will remain in hospital for treatment, his lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, told Reuters.

  • Healing with humour, Palestinian comedians strike a chord in occupied cities

    Palestinian American Amer Zahr is on a mission to heal through humour. In 2015 he started bringing fellow Arab American comedians from the United States to perform stand-up across occupied Palestinian cities including Nablus, Bethlehem and Ramallah. Seven years later, Zahr's now annual Palestine Comedy Festival is still going strong.