UN confirms 9,083 civilians killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The UN has named the number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

A total of 9,083 civilians have been killed and 15,779 have been injured since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report on June 19.

In particular, 20,073 casualties (7,072 killed and 13,001 injured) have been recorded in Ukrainian-controlled territory against 4,789 casualties (2,011 killed and 2,778 injured) in Russian-occupied territory.

"The OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," reads the report.

"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk Oblast), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties."

The OHCHR recorded 557 civilian casualties in Ukraine from June 1 to June 18, 2023: 112 killed and 445 injured. This included 99 killed and 397 injured in the Ukrainian-controlled territory, and 13 killed and 48 injured in the Russian-controlled territory.

Explosive weapons with wide area effects resulted in the death of 107 civilians and 425 injured. Another five were killed and 20 injured due to mines and other explosive ordnance.

From the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023, 8,101 deaths were recorded among the civilian population of Ukraine, and 13,479 people were injured, the OHCHR reported on Feb. 27.

