UN confirms death of 8,101 civilians in Ukraine due to war, including over 450 children

A destroyed house in Kyiv after a kamikaze drone attack

According to the OHCHR, this included:

· 3,584 men;

· 2,127 women;

· 256 boys;

· 201 girls;

· also 31 children and 1,902 adults whose gender is not yet known.

From Feb. 1 to 26, the OHCHR recorded 123 deaths and 402 injuries of civilians in Ukraine.

The OHCHR highlighted that the actual figures are much higher, as information from some places where intense fighting has been delayed, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation.

In particular, this applies to Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk Oblast), where the reports of numerous victims among the civilian population are especially high.

The report says that most of the reported civilian casualties were caused by the use of long-range explosive weapons, including heavy artillery, rocket launchers, missiles and airstrikes.

