UN confirms receiving Russia's written notice of its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative

A UN representative in Istanbul has confirmed that the UN had received a written notice from Russia of its withdrawal from the grain deal.

Source: CNN

Details: "A United Nations official has confirmed to CNN that the UN office in Istanbul, Turkey, has received written notice from Russia that they are ending participation in the Ukraine grain deal," CNN reported.

"The Secretary-General will not stop his efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to preserve global food security," the UN official said.

Background:

On 17 July, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet, that on Monday, Russia had officially informed Türkiye and Ukraine, as well as the UN secretariat, of its objections to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually wants to extend the grain deal, and intends to discuss it with him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia and will be sending this message to the agreement’s brokers, the UN and Türkiye.

