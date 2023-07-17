UN confirms receiving Russia's written notice of its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A UN representative in Istanbul has confirmed that the UN had received a written notice from Russia of its withdrawal from the grain deal.

Source: CNN

Details: "A United Nations official has confirmed to CNN that the UN office in Istanbul, Turkey, has received written notice from Russia that they are ending participation in the Ukraine grain deal," CNN reported.

"The Secretary-General will not stop his efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to preserve global food security," the UN official said.

Background: 

