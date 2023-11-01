UN confirms RU committed Hroza massacre, 300,000 occupiers dead, Podolyak responds to TIME article

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

● UN finds Russia responsible for Hroza missile strike that killed 59 civilians

The missile strike on a café in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, was a deliberate attack by the Russian military, the United Nations office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported on Oct. 31.

● Kherson regional official shares photos of destroyed library following Russian strike

A library in the city of Kherson has suffered massive damage following a Russian strike on Oct. 30, regional deputy council head Yuriy Sobolevsky revealed, sharing photos of burnt books and destroyed shelves on Facebook.

● McConnell supports combined aid package for Israel, Ukraine, to fight new Axis of Evil

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for military aid to Ukraine and Israel to be combined into a single package, CNN reported on Oct. 30.

● Over 300k Russian soldiers eliminated in Ukraine since Feb. 2022

Russia’s casualty list has hit a new milestone after Ukraine’s General Staff reported that 870 enemy personnel were eliminated over the past 24 hours, bringing the grand total to 300,810 dead troops.

● EU accession negotiations could start this year, says foreign minister

Ukraine could start EU accession negotiations this year if there are no force majeure circumstances, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview on Oct. 30.

● Ukrainian forces achieve good results on Dnipro’s eastern bank, says Humeniuk

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved good results on the east bank of the Dnipro River, according to military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke in an interview with Radio Liberty on Oct. 31.

● Israeli ambassador to Kyiv condemns Putin’s lies about Makhachkala pogrom

Israel’s ambassador to Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, has categorically rejected comments by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claiming Ukrainian involvement in the Makhachkala pogrom.

● Podolyak responds to Time article about Zelenskyy, claims it represents ‘subjective viewpoint’

The recent article about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Time magazine reflects a "subjective point of view" about Ukraine and its leader, presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Radio Liberty on Oct. 31.

● Ukraine to replace senior military commander by winter — report

At least one government minister and a general responsible for Kyiv’s lackluster counteroffensive will be dismissed in Ukraine ahead of winter, Time magazine said in its Oct. 30 lead story on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

● Restaurateur Savva Libkin on how war has changed Odesa

Savva Libkin, owner of famous Odesa establishments Dacha, Kompot, and Tavernetta, talks about how the war has affected him personally, how the city and its residents have changed, and how to deal with Soviet culinary heritage.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine