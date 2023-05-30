UN considers comparing drone attack on Moscow with constant shelling of Ukraine inappropriate

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, has stated that it is inappropriate to compare the drone attack on Moscow with the regular missile attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrinform citing Dujarric

Details: The spokesman emphasised that the UN condemns any attacks on civilian targets. According to him, the position of UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure remains unchanged.

"But in no way can you compare the drone attack on Moscow with the constant shelling of Ukraine," said Dujarric.

Background:

According to various reports from Russian media, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's air defences were "operated properly" during the 30 May drone attack, but "there is still room for improvement".

Vyorstka, a Russian media outlet, mapped the locations of the drone attacks in Moscow, including the areas of drone strikes and the points where explosions were reported.

