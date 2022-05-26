UN Corrects China on Human Rights Chief’s ‘Actual’ Words To Xi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Michelle Bachelet
    Michelle Bachelet
    34th and 36th president of Chile

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations issued a “clarification” of its human rights chief’s remarks during a call with President Xi Jinping, in an apparent suggestion Chinese state media mischaracterized her comments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“In response to widely reported remarks attributed to High Commissioner Bachelet, please find here a link to her actual opening remarks at her meeting with the President of China,” a spokesperson for the office of Michelle Bachelet said in an emailed statement late Wednesday.

Shortly after the video call held earlier that day, state broadcaster China Central Television issued a read out saying Bachelet had told Xi that she admired the “efforts and achievement China has made in the areas of poverty elimination, human rights protection.”

The UN transcript, in contrast, said Bachelet stressed in her opening remarks that human rights must be at the core of “development, peace and security,” and that China had a crucial role to play within multilateral institutions on issues such as inequality. The excerpt contained nothing that could be construed as praising China’s human rights achievements.

The UN didn’t immediately reply to a request for more information about the apparent discrepancy between the two sides’ accounts.

READ: Blacklists, Trade and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTake

Bachelet’s trip has been criticized for failing to secure guarantees she would have unfettered access to the remote Xinjiang region, where the US accuses China of genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur people. US Ambassador Nicholas Burns told Bachelet he had “profound concerns” about attempts by Beijing to manipulate the trip, according to multiple people on a Monday call who asked for anonymity as they weren’t authorized to speak.

Her video meeting with Xi came a day after tens of thousands of apparently hacked files provided new evidence of the alleged abuse of Uyghurs in mass detention camps in Xinjiang.

Hacked Data Shows Ethnic Abuse in China’s Xinjiang Camps

Beijing claims the facilities are vocational training centers to counter religious extremism and bring prosperity to the region, and vehemently denies accusations of genocide, a major source of tension between the world’s two largest economies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights chief speaks with Xi amid criticism of China trip

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday via video link with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is on a visit that has drawn criticism from rights groups and which the United States has called a mistake. While Bachelet's six-day trip will include a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, where her office said last year it believed mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghur people had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, there was no mention of it in either side's public remarks. Xi told Bachelet that China's development of human rights "suits its own national conditions", and that among the various types of human rights, the rights to subsistence and development were primary for developing countries, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

  • Biden ‘Appalled’ by New Images of Xinjiang Camps, Calls UN Chief’s Visit a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is “appalled” by new images from camps in China’s Xinjiang region and considers the visit of a top United Nations official to the area this week without assurances of unfettered access a mistake, according to the State Department.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed

  • Oklahoma Abortion Ban Faces Challenge at State High Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Abortion-rights advocates vowed to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court to block the state’s near-total abortion ban within minutes of Governor Kevin Stitt signing the measure into law.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Wa

  • California Governor to Quickly Let Citizens Sue Gun Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said he plans to quickly sign a bill making its way through the state legislature that would allow citizens to sue manufacturers, distributors and sellers of banned assault rifles and ghost guns.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot

  • Pakistan Latest: Khan to Return in Six Days if No Polls Called

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan repeated demands for the government to call for fresh elections in six days, failing which he will return to Islamabad to stage a sit-in with two million people. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush

  • Tightening COVID net, Beijing issues punishments and stark warnings

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. With Shanghai, China's business and commercial hub, and numerous other giant cities also shackled by partial lockdowns or other curbs, the zero-COVID approach remains the government's focus despite the damage it has done to the world's second-biggest economy and global supply chains. Zhong Dongbo, a senior Beijing health official, told a news conference on Wednesday that the capital's COVID battle was at a critical moment, "like a boat sailing against the current and risking falling back if it doesn't move forward".

  • A hacker, a researcher and thousands of photos: Inside China's secret Uyghur detention system

    Beijing's incarceration of ethnic minorities is creating a slow-motion genocide, experts say. An exclusive new report offers a look inside.

  • Airbnb to pull all listings in mainland China amid prolonged lockdowns and the country's harsh Covid-zero policy: report

    According to CNBC, Airbnb stays in China have made up just 1% of the company's revenue over the last few years.

  • Pakistani ex-PM Khan demands new elections be set in 6 days

    Defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan early Thursday warned Pakistan's government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Khan spoke at a rally of thousands of demonstrators in Islamabad aiming to bring down the government and force early elections.

  • China Is Rolling Out More Stimulus. Analysts Still See Slow Economic Growth.

    China is trying to bolster its economy with infrastructure and tax cuts. But economists and strategists foresee a slow recovery at best.

  • Protocol Gains Favor in Northern Ireland as Support for Unity Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Public support for the Northern Ireland Protocol has more than doubled from a year ago, a new survey showed, as the UK and EU continue a heated dispute over the part of the Brexit treaty dealing with the region.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky savages calls from the West to give up territory

    Watch: Putin’s awkward encounter with injured Russian troops Battle for Donbas shows Russia has got its act together Ukrainians outnumbered seven to one in Donbas Mark Almond: Strong ties with Turkey can help UK repel Russia Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • At Davos, conversations quickly flow from Russia to China

    Few see rapprochement on the horizon, but few see war as likely either.

  • What do Level 1, Level 2 and DC fast charging (Level 3) mean?

    Explaining the differences between Level 1 and Level electric car charging, plus public DC fast charging.

  • China's voluntary pension funds lose US$10.9 billion amid equity-market volatility, pointing to need for more investor choice

    China's voluntary employee pension funds reported a 2.8 per cent loss in the first quarter as bets on the stock market blew up amid a slump, highlighting the impact of market volatility and indicating a need for a more market-oriented fund-management approach as Beijing reforms its massive pension system. An approach that gives individual investors more control over allocations in the so-called Pillar 2 pension scheme is a likely development, experts said. International financial institutions su

  • Sweden says it's not providing money, military aid to Kurds

    Sweden on Tuesday denied that it was providing any “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups or entities in Syria — claims that Turkey's using to back its opposition to Sweden's and neighboring Finland's historic bids to join NATO. The denial came as delegations from Sweden and Finland were expected in the Turkish capital, Ankara, for talks with Turkish officials on Wednesday to try and overcome Turkey's objections to their NATO bids.

  • Apple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei

    Lockdowns due to China's zero-COVID policy led iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp to suspend operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants earlier this year. Financial hub Shanghai remains largely paralysed by a city-wide lockdown, which is now in its seventh week, while Beijing has ramped up quarantine efforts.

  • Bolsonaro Shakes Up Petrobras Leadership in Re-Election Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to fire a third chief executive officer at Petroleo Brasileiro SA shows just how crucial it is for the Brazilian president to avoid another increase in fuel prices that could all but kill his re-election chances in October.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minut

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

    She will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia’s 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage, in November.

  • Another Russian General Reported Dead in Ukraine

    Ukrainian Military CenterThree months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, another Russian general has reportedly been killed by Ukrainian forces.Retired Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev, 63, has become the 13th general to die in Ukrainian territory since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to a tally by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. (Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed only two, and U.S. officials have not given a specific number). He was reported