UN council rejects Russian bid to get rid of Bosnia high rep

EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution put forward by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the devastating war in Bosnia, and eliminated the position entirely in one year.

The draft resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0 with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the 13 other council members abstaining.

The rejected resolution stated that the powers given to the high representative at a conference on implementing the Dayton peace agreement in 1997 “are no longer required given the progress achieved by the Bosnian parties.” It supported the appointment of High Representative Christian Schmidt of Germany “until July 31, 2022, with closure of the Office of the High Representative.”

Before the vote, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky accused the high representative of becoming like “a czar” with “almost post-colonial type" of powers, and said the choice of Schmidt is not legitimate without Security Council approval.

The U.S.-brokered Dayton peace agreement, which ended the 1992-95 war after more than 100,000 people died, established two separate entities in Bosnia — one run by Bosnia’s Serbs and another one dominated by the country’s Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats.

The high representative’s powers have come under criticism from Bosnian Serbs, who have close ties to Russia, for not offering the possibility of appealing his decisions, which have immediate effect. The Office of the High Representative has dismissed scores of officials, including judges, civil servants, and members of parliament since its inception.

Russia disagreed with the appointment of Schmidt and has long requested that the post of high representative be abolished.

Schmidt was formally appointed as the next high representative on May 27 by the 10-member Steering Board of the 55-member Peace Implementation Council, the international body guiding Bosnia’s peace process.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia Tigray crisis: New front opens in war as aid fears grow

    A bloody eight-month battle for control of the Tigray region spills over into neighbouring Afar.

  • More evidence revealed in Overland Park police shooting of John Albers went unreported

    The teen’s mother wants the investigation reopened and called it a “black eye on leadership in Overland Park.”

  • Boris Johnson urges Angela Merkel to support Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiation

    The Prime Minister has urged Angela Merkel to back his plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be renegotiated after Brussels ruled out fresh talks. During a phone call from Chequers (where he is currently self-isolating) Boris Johnson told the outgoing German Chancellor on Thursday that the disruption being caused to Northern Irish businesses by the protocol was not sustainable. “He urged the Chancellor and the EU collectively to engage in a constructive and detailed discussion on the UK’s pr

  • Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant

    Cyprus appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over plans by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned resort, as Turkey repeated its call for a two-state solution on the island despite international criticism. Turkish Cypriots, backed by Ankara, said on Tuesday that part of Varosha - now a military zone and an area touted in the past to be returned to rival Greek Cypriots - would come under civilian control, and be open for potential resettlement. It triggered an angry reaction from Cyprus's internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government, and a chorus of disapproval from Western powers, led by the United States which called the move "unacceptable".

  • House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends

    The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to allow in thousands more of the Afghans who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war, citing the urgency of protecting those on-the-ground allies from Taliban retaliation as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks. Florida Republican and Vietnam war veteran Rep. Neal Dunn evoked the scenes of the U.S. military withdrawal from Vietnam, which left many Vietnamese who’d worked with American forces fearing — and sometimes meeting — death and detention. “Please do not abandon friends of America again.”

  • Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

    With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green” passes starting on Aug. 6.

  • Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

    Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks the three Southeast Asian nations have now all surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave, fueled by the virulent delta variant, tightens its grip on the region.

  • Unilever chief says company 'fully committed' to Israel

    The chief executive of Unilever on Thursday said the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week’s announcement by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to stop serving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

  • Liz Cheney positioned as linchpin for credibility of Jan. 6 findings: The Note

    The talk after Wednesday's flurry of activity around Jan. 6 investigations was about separate partisan inquiries covering the same subject -- a subject leaders of the two parties don't see, or don't claim to see, the same way at all. Cheney, R-Wyo., is now perhaps the only person standing in the way of final Jan. 6 takeaways devolving into wearying and meaningless "both sides-ism." Cheney's decision to stay on the House select committee, and even back Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rejection of two Republican members who were tapped to serve on it, is about more than a single vote, even a vote that belongs to a former member of GOP leadership.

  • Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

    He has given his DNA, talks frequently with the medical examiner and search team, and even reluctantly visited the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, to see for himself what is being done to find his big sister. Almost a month after the 12-story building disintegrated into a smoking pile of debris, where the lucky few escaped through a choking dust cloud, and at least 97 perished, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya appeared to be the only missing victim still not identified Thursday.

  • Tens of thousands evacuated from floods in China

    From the air, the devastation in Zhengzhou (JUNG-JO) is seen at its worst. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the industrial hub in China's central Henan province.And dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels as rainfall levels shattered records.Dozens have died in the province over the last few days, a number of them in a flooded subway, where the waters reached shoulder level, as seen in this eyewitness video from Tuesday (July 20). Yang Yanling is the mother of two daughters. Clutching her little girl's hand, she said she's been trapped in her home for three days."Because we are scared and worried there will be no food or drinks anymore. As we had no contact with the outside world. The family and relatives cannot contact us, they must be very worried, and we are also very anxious. And we are also worried and afraid that there will be more serious floods. Both the first and second floors of the basement were flooded with water so that we are worried about our life safety."Bulldozers were used to pull people to safety, with some desperately clinging to the machines for a chance to escape.More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days.And the People's Liberation Army has sent more than 5 and a half thousand soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.

  • Argentina pressures Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back the South American nation's inoculation campaign. The Argentine government sent a letter to Russian state entity RDIF dated July 7, in which it said it urgently needed component 2 doses of the vaccine, which are different from the first dose, and warned that the supply agreement was at risk.

  • Gaza City blast kills 1, injures 10, shakes crowded area

    An explosion tore through a house in a popular market in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing one person and wounding 10, the Palestinian territory's interior ministry said. Gaza City is already struggling with heavy damage sustained from an 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. At least 254 people were killed in Gaza during the conflict, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry.

  • Judge Orders Larry Elder’s Name To Be Placed On Recall Ballot Among Candidates Seeking To Succeed Gavin Newsom

    A Sacramento judge ordered that radio host Larry Elder’s name be placed on the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall ballot, rejecting Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s claim that he filed incomplete information about his taxes. “California judge rules that the election law Elder allegedly violated DID NOT EVEN APPLY to a recall election AND even if […]

  • Refugee defector from Iran to face Iranian at Tokyo Olympics

    A defector from Iran who competes in taekwondo for the refugee team at the Tokyo Olympics was drawn on Thursday to face an Iranian opponent in the qualifying round. Kimia Alizadeh, who left Iran citing institutional sexism, will face Nahid Kiyani Chandeh in the 57-kilogram class on Sunday. Alizadeh was the first Iranian women to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games when she was 18.

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Biden tells crowd: 'I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can't look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th.'

    President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • GOP Lawmaker Tries To Shame Democrats On Vaccinations. Except They’re All Vaccinated.

    Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.