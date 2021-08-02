UN creates permanent body to address challenges of racism

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday establishing a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent to provide expert advice on addressing the challenges of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance.

The resolution adopted by consensus by the 193-member world body also calls for the forum to serve as “a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent” and their full inclusion in the societies where they live.

The forum’s establishment comes during the International Decade for People of African Descent, established by the General Assembly, which began on Jan. 1, 2015, and ends on Dec. 31, 2024. It is focusing on the themes of recognition, justice and development.

The new body's creation comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the controversial September 2001 U.N. World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, which was dominated by clashes over the Middle East and the legacy of slavery. The U.S. and Israel walked out during the meeting over a draft resolution that singled out Israel for criticism and likened Zionism to racism.

That language was dropped in the final documents, which condemned and called for the eradication of the scourges of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance. The documents also expressed deep regret at the human suffering caused by slavery, and acknowledged that slavery and the slave trade are crimes against humanity and should always have been so.

The resolution approved Monday by the General Assembly says that despite efforts to combat racism, instances and various forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance remain widespread and should be condemned.

The assembly said that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and have the potential to contribute constructively to the development and well-being of their societies.”

“Any doctrine of racial superiority is scientifically false, morally condemnable, socially unjust and dangerous and must be rejected, together with theories that attempt to determine the existence of separate human races,” it said.

The assembly called the global fight against racism “a matter of priority for the international community.”

The Permanent Forum of People of African Descent was given a series of mandates. They include helping to ensure “the full political, economic and social inclusion of people of African descent,” and providing expert advice and recommendations on addressing racism to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, the General Assembly’s main committees and U.N. agencies.

The resolution said the forum will consist of 10 members — five elected by the General Assembly from all regions and five appointed by the Human Rights Council following consultations with regional groups and organizations of people of African descent.

It calls for the forum’s first session to take place in 2022. It also calls for annual reports to the assembly and the council on the forum’s activities, and an evaluation of its operation by the General Assembly after four sessions, based on an evaluation by the Human Rights Council.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. expands Afghan refugee program as Taliban violence escalates

    The State Department announced Monday it is expanding grants of eligibility for refugee status in the U.S. for at-risk Afghans, citing an increase in violence by the Taliban ahead of the U.S. military's total withdrawal.Why it matters: The Biden administration has faced pressure to do more to help Afghans who assisted the U.S. military over the course of the two-decade war. The expansion will allow thousands more Afghans and their family members to apply for permanent refugee resettlement, accor

  • More Afghans will be allowed to resettle in the USA as Taliban advances, violence spirals

    The Biden administration has come under pressure from lawmakers and human rights groups to help Afghans who worked with Americans during the war.

  • Gabby Giffords calls on Congress to enact stricter gun control laws 10 years after shooting

    Ten years after she returned to Congress, former Rep. Gabby Giffords tells Axios it's "a huge disappointment" the House and Senate have been unable "to pass even the most basic, commonsense gun safety laws."Why it matters: In the decade since the Arizona Democrat and 17 others were shot — with six killed, including an aide — outside a supermarket in Tucson, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Promised to Restore the Iran Nuclear Deal. Now It Risks Derailment.

    WASHINGTON — Days before a new hard-line president is set to be inaugurated in Iran, Biden administration officials have turned sharply pessimistic about their chances of quickly restoring the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump dismantled, fearing that the new government in Tehran is speeding ahead on nuclear research and production and preparing new demands for the United States. The concerns are a reversal from just a month ago, when U.S. negotiators, based in part on assurances from the

  • Jedidiah Goodacre, Jordan Buhat, Phoebe Miu & Lochlyn Munro Board Horror-Thriller ‘Margaux’

    EXCLUSIVE: Jedidiah Goodacre (Finding You), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Phoebe Miu (Upload) and Lochlyn Munro (Peacemaker) have joined Margaux, rounding out the cast of the horror-thriller that’s in production in Vancouver. Margaux revolves around a group of college friends who are terrorized by a smart house’s sinister AI during a weekend getaway. Steven C. Miller is directing from […]

  • 45 School Quotes for Every Learning Milestone

    From the first day of school to graduation, there's inspiring quotes to cover every educational occasion.

  • UN calls Myanmar military actions moves away from democracy

    The United Nations on Monday called the Myanmar military’s election delay and extension of the state of emergency a move in the wrong direction from international calls for the restoration of democracy. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, declared himself prime minister Sunday and said he would lead the country during the extended emergency until elections are held in about two years. “It’s not taking us in the right direction,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said when asked about the military’s announcement.

  • U.S. consulting with U.K., Romania and Israel on response to alleged Iran attack

    The British and Romanian governments summoned the Iranian ambassadors to London and Bucharest on Monday to protest last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which both countries have attributed to Iran. The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a briefing Monday that the U.S. is consulting with the U.K., Romania and Israel to prepare a collective response to the alleged Iranian attack.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • Ethiopia: Growing concerns for unity as Tigray conflict spreads

    The nine-month-long conflict in Tigray has spread, with little hope of peace talks taking place soon.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Lawmaker Who Survived Jonestown Massacre Compares Trump To Jim Jones

    Trump spins "destructive" narratives to lost souls, says Rep. Jackie Speier.

  • Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

    An Idaho state lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts refused to answer questions she deemed “irrelevant” during an ethics hearing on Monday. The lawmaker also claimed the young Statehouse intern who reported the alleged rape wasn't actually a victim or entitled to privacy under the law. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Blasts Jim Jordan On His Jan. 6 Trump Amnesia

    "You're a grown-ass man," Steele addressed Jordan, who claims he can't recall when he spoke to Donald Trump Jan. 6. "Stop acting like a 10-year-old."

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • As Florida COVID Cases Spike, Miami Beach Mayor Says Gov. Ron DeSantis is Leading State 'Off a Cliff'

    "I'm the mayor of a hospitality town, I think most people coming here would rather be in a place that they feel safer than a place that they feel like they may be getting, you know, the virus," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN

  • An unofficial Burning Man is happening in the middle of the desert without any medical services, private jets, or professionally serviced bathrooms

    COVID-19 canceled Burning Man for the second year in a row. Risking injury or death, rogue "burners" are heading to the Black Rock Desert this August.