UN criticizes Haiti's political crisis and urges elections

EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council criticized “the protracted political, constitutional, humanitarian and security crises in Haiti” and again urged the government to hold long-delayed legislative elections and prepare for presidential elections this year.

A council statement approved by all 15 members stressed that “the democratic will of the Haitian people must be respected” and underscored the need to address election-related security, transparency and logistical issues so voting can take place.

“The Security Council urges all political stakeholders in Haiti to set aside their differences in the interest of the people of Haiti, to engage constructively to enable the organization of upcoming elections and to ensure elections take place in a peaceful environment, and calls on the international community to support Haiti in this endeavor,” the statement said.

Haiti has faced more than a year of opposition protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse over corruption charges which he refused to do. Opposition leaders and supporters claimed his five-year term ended on Feb. 7 and he should step down then.

But on that day, Moïse announced that authorities had arrested 23 people accused of plotting an alleged coup to kill him and overthrow his government including a high-ranking police official and a Supreme Court judge favored by the opposition as a potential transitional president.

The Security Council adopted the presidential statement before a Haitian appeals court on Wednesday ordered the release of more than a dozen people accused of plotting the coup against Moïse, a decision that opposition leaders celebrated.

Moïse has insisted his term ends in February 2022 since he wasn’t sworn in until 2017. Prior to that, a provisional president ruled Haiti for one year following chaotic elections marred by allegations of fraud. Moise has repeatedly said he will step down in February 2022 and has called for legislative and presidential elections to be held Sept. 19, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 21.

Critics accuse Moïse of amassing more power in recent months, noting that he already had been ruling by presidential decree ever since he dissolved the majority of Parliament in January 2020 after failing to hold legislative elections in 2019 amid political gridlock.

The Security Council expressed concern at human rights violations and abuses, “including those involving the alleged use of deadly force against protesters, as well as reported arbitrary arrests and detentions.”

It stressed the importance of an independent judiciary, underscored the need to strengthen the rule of law, and urged the government “to step up its efforts against corruption and to ensure accountability and transparency in connection with these efforts.”

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches "likely" ballistic missiles, official says

    A short range ballistic missile launch would be a violation of United Nations resolutions.

  • Appeals court orders release of alleged coup plotters in Haiti

    A Haitian appeals court ordered the release Wednesday of a senior police official and more than a dozen other individuals arrested in an alleged coup against President Jovenel Moïse, an attorney for the group confirmed.

  • 5 questions we'd like to ask Biden at his first presser

    President Biden will hold a presser Thursday afternoon. Why it matters: It is Biden's first formal news conference of his presidency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFive questions we'd like to ask Biden:Do you take some responsibility for inadvertently fueling the hopes of migrants now trying to enter the U.S. without permission, and where do you see the line between leading with humanity and securing the nation's borders?You've pledged to seek common ground with Republicans and Democrats, but bottom line: Do you now support fully ending the legislative filibuster if it could enable you to pass voting rights protections and gun control measures that won't happen otherwise?How will the IRS tax Bitcoin if used as a medium of exchange, as Elon Musk is suggesting by accepting Bitcoin for Teslas?Do you stand by your past comments that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "thug" and Russian President Vladimir Putin's a "killer?" And what's your red line on China when it comes to Taiwan: If they invade, will we attack?You committed this week to elevate more Asian American Pacific Islanders to high-level positions in your administration. Why did it take the tragic shooting in Atlanta and an ultimatum by two Asian American lawmakers to yield such a commitment?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Haiti court orders release of those accused in alleged coup

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian appeals court on Wednesday ordered the release of more than a dozen people accused of plotting a coup against embattled President Jovenel Moïse, a decision that opposition leaders celebrated. Police in early February arrested people, including a judge and a police inspector general, for the alleged plot, a move that unleashed protests led by opposition leaders.

  • Israel Election Ends in Apparent Deadlock

    Mar.24 -- Israel’s election is heading for another deadlock. Exit polls and early results suggest the country’s fourth election in two years hasn’t produced a clear winner. If the numbers are accurate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rivals will spend the coming days exploring possible alliances. Bloomberg’s Alisa Odenheimer reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

  • Tanzania country profile

    Provides an overview of Tanzania, including key facts and events as well as news

  • Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    BBDC earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Erling Haaland leads Norway players in protest against Qatar human rights abuses

    Norway is facing widespread calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup if it qualifies.

  • Trashing the stage: 'The Masked Singer' Raccoon is bad-boy action movie star

    Leave it to a guy who oversees an empire of tacos and donuts and has appeared in Slayer videos to dress like a hungry raccoon and give one of the most trash-rockin' 'Masked Singer' performances ever.

  • Belgium show their class to beat Wales after going behind in World Cup qualifier

    Belgium 3 Wales 1 When the Welsh attack cruised through the Belgian defence, ripping them apart with ruthless precision, the hosts must have wondered whether it was somehow happening again. The scars of 2016 have not yet faded in Belgium, who were so famously defeated in the European Championships by a band of plucky Welshmen, and those old scabs would surely have itched in the moments after conceding on Wednesday night. In this first meeting between the two sides since that clash in Lille, it looked for a brief while as if Wales might be prepared to unleash another surprise on the world’s best international team. Their early strike, finished by Harry Wilson, was a team goal of the highest order, underlining the quality that exists in this Welsh attack. Lightning was not to strike twice, though. Wilson’s goal was the best it got on the night for Wales, with Belgium ultimately demonstrating their superiority in this World Cup qualifier. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku were in no mood to allow Wales to inflict another humiliation, each scoring as Roberto Martinez’s side earned a deserved victory in Leuven.

  • VTech’s latest instant camera for kids prints photos for only a penny

    VTech's upcoming $75 instant camera for kids will only cost you a penny per printed photo, and it comes out this summer.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementWould Boulder's assault weapons ban really have made a difference?

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic