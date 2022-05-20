UN cutting refugee rations in Africa's Sahel amid 'alarming' food insecurity

FILE PHOTO: A girl who fled with his parents from attacks of armed militants in the Sahel region carries wood for a cooking fire at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kaya
·2 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Food rations for refugees and displaced people are being cut by up to half in parts of the Sahel due to a massive funding shortfall with millions set to go hungry as prices rise and climate shocks hit yields, U.N. agencies said on Friday.

The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) estimates that some 18 million people face severe food insecurity in the next three months across the arid belt that stretching across Africa beneath the Sahara. Its $3.8 billion appeal for the region is less than 12% funded, OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

"The situation has reached alarming levels in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, where people will experience emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season between June and August," he told a media briefing, saying that the levels of food insecurity were the worst since 2014.

In Burkina Faso, rations are currently at 75% in areas that are hard-to-reach and the most food insecure, and 50% at other sites, the World Food Programme said.

Rations have already been cut by half for displaced people and refugees in Chad, it said. The WFP will be forced to reduce them further from July if more funding is not received.

In Mauritania, the food component of the food-cash ration is being cut by 50% at Mbera camp, it said.

The conflict between major grains producers Russia and Ukraine is one factor that has driven up food prices in Africa. That crisis has also diverted aid from other areas.

"Why is it as bad now? We have conflict in the West African region, you have COVID still raging, you climate-induced shocks, you have rising costs which are all colliding to put basic needs out of reach for millions of people," Tomson Phiri from the WFP told the briefing.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Comfort food: Bucovina Cuisines owner cooks to support home country of Ukraine

    Oksana Karcha, who runs and operates Bucovina Cuisines, said her home country wants a hand up, not a hand-out.

  • U.S. to study whether longer Paxlovid course needed to combat reinfections

    The U.S. National Institutes of Health is in talks with Pfizer Inc about studying whether a longer course of the drugmaker's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid is needed to prevent reinfections, top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. "We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days" in order to determine whether or not a longer course is needed, Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. Some patients have reported that COVID symptoms recurred after completing the five-day course of treatment and experiencing improvement, but exactly how many have experienced such a rebound is unclear.

  • Elon Musk urges SEC to review Twitter’s ‘bot issue’

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk urging the SEC to review Twitter’s user numbers.

  • Now the EU’s Largest Wheat Crop Is at Risk From Record Heat

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s wheat crop is deteriorating as record heat across the European Union’s top grower adds to global grain-supply woes.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyThe share

  • Native American student forced to remove feather at graduation

    A Native American student was told to remove an eagle feather before her high school graduation ceremony in northeastern Oklahoma. Lena’ Black had previously been told the feather would be allowed due to its cultural significance.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Time running out to save Horn of Africa lives: UN

    The United Nations appealed Thursday for immediate funds to help the Horn of Africa, warning the intense suffering in the drought-stricken region would likely get worse.

  • FRENCH OPEN: More buzz about Alcaraz than Nadal, Djokovic

    For the first time in a year, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both entered in a major tournament — and, somehow, most of the buzz heading into the French Open is about Carlos Alcaraz, a teenager without one Grand Slam title to his name. There’s plenty of reasons to keep tabs on Djokovic and Nadal when play begins Sunday. Thanks to Thursday's draw, they would meet in the quarterfinals this year, if at all, with a possible matchup against Alcaraz awaiting in the semifinals.

  • Manchin blasts Biden energy policies at budget hearing

    Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) claimed the Biden administration’s oil and gas leasing policies have “put America’s energy security at risk” during testimony by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday. In a hearing on the Interior Department’s fiscal 2023 budget request, Manchin pushed back on the administration’s repeated references to…

  • Thousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages

    Thousands of people queued for cooking gas and petrol in Sri Lanka's commercial capital on Friday and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis. Lines formed in many parts of Colombo, a city of around 900,000 people, as residents tried to stock up on fuel, which is mostly imported and is in extremely short supply with the government running out of foreign exchange. "Only about 200 cylinders were delivered, even though there were about 500 people," said Mohammad Shazly, a part-time chauffeur in a queue for the third day in the hope of procuring cooking gas for his family of five.

  • Biden pushes Finland and Sweden to join NATO as future of European security questioned

    During a meeting with Finnish and Swedish leaders at the White House on Thursday, President Biden reflected on the importance of the two European nations joining NATO, stating that the Nordic countries make the alliance “stronger.”

  • Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

    Callaghan O’Hare/ReutersLess than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.After decrying the establishment-driven campaign to unseat him following a long series of scandals, Cawthorn credited those he called his true allies, specifically naming figures like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Char

  • 2 Secret Service employees being sent home from South Korea ahead of Biden's arrival after alleged incident: Sources

    Two Secret Service employees -- an agent and an armed physical security specialist -- in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden's impending arrival are being sent home after an alleged alcohol-fueled incident that ended with a report being filed with local police, according to two sources briefed on the situation. As the evening progressed, the two Secret Service staffers became apparently intoxicated and the agent wound up in a heated argument with a cab driver, according to the sources. "The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to ABC News.

  • Pranksters Troll Sen. Ted Cruz With An Unforgettable Autograph Attempt

    The Texas senator received an uncomfortable reminder of a career low point.

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who published a damaging nude video launch campaign to 'fire' Lauren Boebert

    The first tweet by @FireBoebert says, "Hi @RepBoebert - Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you."

  • ‘Our Commander Is Leaving With Us’: Putin’s Troops Openly Plot to Ditch ‘Stupid’ War

    ReutersRussian soldiers are apparently so sick of Vladimir Putin’s “stupid” war in Ukraine that they are now openly plotting with their own commanders to go AWOL.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate released a recording on Thursday that is said to show precisely that happening, with a soldier heard in a purportedly intercepted phone call detailing the plan.The soldier, identified by Ukrainian intelligence as one of many men “mobilized” by authorities in occupied Donetsk

  • Ivanka Trump May Have Been More at Odds With Her Democrat In-Laws Than We Knew

    Kellyanne Conway is dishing new details about her time in the Donald Trump administration in her new book, Here’s the Deal: A Memoir, which comes out Tuesday, May 24. The former White House aide and campaign manager is giving insight into Ivanka Trump’s marriage to Jared Kushner, which possibly reveals that their decision to become […]

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

    There is growing understanding among Russian “security elite” that Russia's war against Ukraine has already been lost, Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist of Bellingcat media outlet has said, according to a report by Radio Liberty.

  • Trump leaves Pennsylvania GOP fuming over 'cockamamie election.' Next up: Georgia.

    Former President Donald Trump worked his Pennsylvania primary endorsements to make him look like a winner, but exasperated Republicans in the state say the end