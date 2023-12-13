Israel suffers worst combat losses since October, diplomatic isolation

Nidal al-Mughrabi and Fadi Shana
Updated ·5 min read
106

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Fadi Shana

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel announced its worst combat losses for more than a month on Wednesday after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza City, and faced growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mounted and a humanitarian catastrophe worsened.

Intense fighting was under way both north and south Gaza, a day after the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel's "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was costing international support.

Warplanes again bombed the length of Gaza and aid officials said the arrival of winter rain worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands sleeping rough in makeshift tents. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless.

Israel had global sympathy when it launched a campaign to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza after fighters stormed across the border fence on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and seizing 240 hostages.

But since then, Israel has besieged the enclave and laid much of it to waste. Gaza's health ministry said on Wednesday at least 18,608 people have been killed and 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7. Many thousands more are feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

In Rafah, in Gaza's south where hundreds of thousands of people have sought shelter, the bodies of a family killed in an overnight air strike were being laid out in the rain in bloodied white shrouds, including several small children. One, the size of a newborn, was wrapped in a pink blanket.

Ahmed Abu Reyash collected the bodies of his nieces, aged 5 and 7. As he walked through the street carrying one of the girls, a relative tugged at the shroud and shouted: "These are children! Children! Do they kill anyone other than children? No! These are innocents! They killed them with their dirty hands!"

At a tent camp in Rafah, Yasmin Mhani said she had woken up at night to find her youngest child, who is seven months old, soaking wet. Her family of five are sharing a single blanket after their home was destroyed by an Israeli air strike. One child was killed and they lost all their possessions.

"Our house was destroyed, our child was martyred and I remain facing it all. This is the fifth place we have had to move to, fleeing from one place to another, with nothing but a t-shirt on," she said, hanging wet clothes outside her tent.

The scars of Israel's ground assault could also be seen in a cemetery in the Al-Faluja neighbourhood of Jabalia, northern Gaza, where passing tanks had churned up the ground, breaking and scattering gravestones and disinterring some corpses.

Since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December, Israeli forces have extended their ground campaign from the northern Gaza Strip into the south with the storming of the main southern city of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, fighting has only intensified amid the rubble of the north, where Israel had previously said its military objectives had been largely met.

Israel reported 10 of its soldiers killed in the past 24 hours, including a full colonel commanding a forward base and a lieutenant-colonel commanding a regiment. It was the worst one-day loss since 15 were killed on Oct. 31.

Most of the deaths came in the Shejaia district of Gaza City in the north, where troops were ambushed trying to rescue another group of soldiers who had attacked fighters in a building, the military said.

'BRINGING DESTRUCTION AND DEATH'

Hamas said the incident showed that Israeli forces could never subdue Gaza: "The longer you stay there, the greater the bill of your deaths and losses will be, and you will emerge from it carrying the tail of disappointment and loss, God willing."

An Israeli air strike on a house in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza killed five people, according to health officials.

In the south, Israeli forces storming Khan Younis advanced in recent days to the city centre. The Israelis were using bulldozers to destroy a road near the Khan Younis home of the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar, Abu Abdallah, a father of five who lives 2 km from the city centre, told Reuters.

Hospitals in the north have largely stopped functioning altogether. In the south, they have been overrun by dead and wounded, carried in by the dozen throughout the day and night.

"Doctors including myself are stepping over the bodies of children to treat children who will die," Dr Chris Hook, a British physician deployed with medical charity MSF at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, told Reuters.

Israel says it has been encouraging increased aid to Gaza through Egypt's border, and is announcing daily four-hour pauses in operations near Rafah to help civilians reach it. The U.N. says cumbersome inspections and insecurity limit aid flows.

U.N. VOTE

The U.N. General Assembly vote demanding a ceasefire has no legal force but was the strongest sign yet of eroding international support for Israel's actions. Three-quarters of the 193 member states voted in favour and only eight countries joined the United States and Israel in voting against.

Before the vote, Biden said Israel still has support from "most of the world" for its fight against Hamas.

"But they're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place," he told a campaign donor event.

In the most public sign of division between the U.S. and Israeli leaders so far, Biden said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to change his hardline government, and that ultimately Israel "can't say no" to an independent Palestinian state, opposed by far-right members of the Israeli cabinet.

Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, told Reuters Israel would not stop fighting until it destroyed Hamas' infrastructure. There was no exact date for the end of its campaign, he said.

(Reporting by Bassam Massoud in Khan Younis, Gaza, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo, Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Maggie Fick in London and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly votes to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

    The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month.

  • Poll: More Americans now want U.S. to push for ceasefire than to continue 'supporting' Israel's war against Hamas

    Driven by shifts among Democrats, public support for Israel has softened since October.

  • Why do we care what celebrities think about Israel and Gaza — or anything else?

    Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important games of the fantasy football season.

  • If Bill Belichick is done in New England, what comes next for one of the NFL's greats?

    Bill Belichick could be a free agent as he approaches his 72nd birthday.

  • Instagram's status feature now lets you post short video updates

    Instagram is launching the ability for users to post video Notes, the company announced on Wednesday. Notes is Instagram's status feature that launched a year ago. Now, you can post a two-second looping video Note that will be visible to your mutual followers or Close Friends for 24 hours.

  • Circuit City, angling for a comeback of sorts, hopes to raise $25M

    At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.

  • Apple will no longer give police users' push notification data without a warrant

    Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Tesla's latest Optimus robot can handle an egg without breaking it

    Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture partners led the round; and other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Tesla to restrict Autopilot's best feature following recall

    Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a 2-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multi-year investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Guardz collects $18M to expand its AI-based security platform for SMBs

    Thanks to advances in AI, small and medium businesses have become a significant target in the world of cybercrime, accounting for roughly half of all breaches worldwide by some estimates. Now, one of the companies building security tools for SMBs has raised a round of funding to expand its business, underscoring the demand in the market for better defenses. Guardz, an Israeli startup that has built an all-in-one security and cyberinsurance service for small and medium businesses, has raised another $18 million in a Series A round of funding.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.