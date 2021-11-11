UN diplomats urge halt to crisis on Polish border
Members of the UN Security Council held urgent talks on Thursday on the escalating migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. (Nov. 11)
Members of the UN Security Council held urgent talks on Thursday on the escalating migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. (Nov. 11)
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
"My husband and I were so close to a divorce... Until I saw this."
The judge intended the gesture to honor a veteran, but it had the effect of asking the jury to praise someone whose testimony they'll be asked to weigh in a homicide trial
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
After two and a half years with the 49ers and zero games played, Jalen Hurd has been released. The 49ers announced today that they have released Hurd, who had been on injured reserve. He’ll go through waivers, where any team that still thinks he has promise can pick him up. A talented athlete who had [more]
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Jennifer Garner shares a photo of herself from 20 years ago, looking almost exactly the same.
Julian Edelman summed up the Panthers signing Cam Newton on Thursday
Bob Myers believes the Warriors will benefit from situations like the one between Draymond and Jordan Poole on the bench Wednesday.
And we just learned where it came from
It’s “filled with omega-6, omega-9, and vitamin E.”
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker fired back at critics who were stirred into a frenzy over her gray hair
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up about the pressures of aging on Instagram.
President Biden referred to the late baseball player Satchel Paige as "the great negro" before correcting himself during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday described Hasan Ali as "a fighter" who will bounce back from dropping a catch off Matthew Wade in a key moment of the T20 World Cup semi-final which Australia won by five wickets on Thursday.
Tyrann Mathieu has nothing but good things to say about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his former LSU teammate who signed with the L.A. Rams Thursday afternoon.
A six-pack of media notes on a Tuesday night: