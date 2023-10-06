UN dispatches inquiry team after Russian strike kills dozens in Kharkiv Oblast

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sent a field team of experts to the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, where 52 people were killed by a Russian missile strike on Oct. 5.

"The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes, is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings," said OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell.

The Commissioner sent a team to the scene to talk to the victims and collect additional information.

A Russian Iskander missile hit a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, where about 60 villagers had gathered on Oct. 5. The building collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble, resulting in 52 deaths.

The regional prosecutor's office said that the cafe was hosting a wake, attended only by civilians, who were saying their final goodbyes to the deceased and buried soldier.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it an absolutely deliberate terrorist attack and emphasized that Russian terror must be stopped so that "genocide does not become a 'new normal for the whole world’.”

Kharkiv Oblast announced three days of mourning for those killed in the attack – from Oct. 6 to 8.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to 15 years or life imprisonment. Investigators believe that the attack on the cafe was very accurate, so they will be looking for the fire spotters among locals.



