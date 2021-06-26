UN draft resolution calls for Syrian aid through 2 crossings

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia listens to remarks in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, at U.N. headquarters. Russia has previewed a showdown with the United Nations, United States and Western nations Wednesday, June 23, 2021, over the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected their warnings that closing the only border crossing will leave more than 1 million people without desperately needed food and cause people to die because they lack medicine. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A draft U.N. Security Council resolution circulated Friday would authorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria across the borders of Turkey and Iraq, but Syria’s close ally Russia holds the key to its adoption.

Russia has come under intense pressure from the U.N., U.S. and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for over a million Syrians if all border crossings are closed. Russia says aid should be delivered across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the country’s sovereignty over the entire country.

The Security Council approved four border crossings when deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020, its veto threat cut another. So today, aid can only be delivered through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest, and its mandate ends on July 10.

The draft resolution circulated by Norway and Ireland and obtained by The Associated Press would keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing and restore aid deliveries through the Al-Yaroubiya crossing point from Iraq in the mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast that was closed in January 2020. It would also end the six-month mandate Russia insisted on and restore a one-year mandate.

Security Council experts are expected to discuss the proposed resolution early next week.

The one-page draft resolution states that “the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria continues to constitute a threat to peace and security in the region.”

Former U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, who just stepped down, told the council last month that delivering aid across conflict lines cannot replace cross-border deliveries and called the cross-border operation at Bab al-Hawa “a lifeline.”

If it isn’t reauthorized, he warned, food deliveries for 1.4 million people every month, millions of medical treatments, nutrition for tens of thousands of children and mothers and education supplies for tens of thousands of students will stop.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab al-Hawa crossing, expressed disappointment that the resolution “falls short” of the three crossings the United Stated is seeking to restore. She said a second crossing from Turkey to the northwest at Bab al-Salam that was closed in July 2020 should also be restored.

Since then, she said, not a single cross-line convoy has reached Idlib in the rebel-held northwest. And she said since Al-Yaroubiya was closed, “needs have risen 38% in northeast Syria.”

“Millions of Syrians are struggling, and without urgent action, millions more will be cut off from food, clean water, medicine and COVID-1 vaccines,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “The situation is devastating and will only get worse if we don’t act.”

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, welcomed efforts to continue aid to the northwest and restore deliveries to the northeast but also expressed concern that the resolution didn’t also seek to restore deliveries through Bab al-Salam. He called the crossing from Turkey “a direct gateway” to northern Aleppo, which is home to 800,000 displaced people.

“Violence and insecurity have previously forced Bab al-Hawa ... to close, jeopardizing the timely delivery of aid to millions of Syrians,” he said, calling on the Security Council to “maximize the number of crossing points, and access to aid, as a matter of urgency.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the strongest militant group in the northwest, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, of blocking cross-line humanitarian convoys “with the connivance of Ankara.”

Lavrov accused Western donors, who are the major providers of humanitarian aid to Syria, of “blackmailing,” by threatening to cut humanitarian financing for Syria if the mandate for Bab al-Hawa is not extended.

“We consider it is important to resist such approaches,” he said in a recent oral statement conveyed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained Tuesday by AP.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia insisted on Wednesday that aid can and should be delivered across conflict lines in Syria and accused the U.N. and the West of doing nothing to promote such deliveries during the past year.

Unless Western nations “both in words and deeds prove their commitment to this goal,” he warned that there is no point in speaking about renewing the mandate for the one remaining border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib at Bab al-Hawa.

“We still have some time before the `D-Day’. Hopefully it will not be wasted,” Nebenzia said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A father and daughter's grave marks the cost of Yemen's war

    Taher Farag and his 2-year-old Liyan were inseparable, their family say. Along the way, he stopped at a gas station in Marib’s Rawdah neighborhood to fill his tank. It was then, as they waited in line, that the ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit the station, followed by the blast of an explosives-laden drone.

  • Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

    Reeling from massive cutbacks in volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and grappling with high construction costs, Habitat for Humanity leaders would be the first to admit they’re struggling. First hit: Habitat's local affiliates had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to fork over more money to hire contractors. Second hit: Revenue was dented by temporary closures of ReStores, the reuse stores operated by local Habitat organizations.

  • Miami Building Collapse: Dozens Missing in Surfside, Florida; at Least One Killed

    A portion of a condo tower in the Miami-area beachfront town of Surfside collapsed, killing at least one person and triggering a painstaking search for survivors in the rubble. There were at least 99 people unaccounted for.

  • Federal government sends team to investigate cause of Florida building collapse

    Amid a desperate search for survivors, investigators are working to determine what caused a high-rise to collapse in Surfside, Florida.

  • American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural

    A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation. The project, to be inaugurated Saturday, is a symbol of creative rebirth, and of both cultures reconnecting after lockdowns.

  • On border tour, Harris laments 'infighting' over immigration

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday used her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office to call for an end to political “rhetoric” and “infighting” over immigration, an issue that Republicans have been eager to weaponize against her. Immigration "cannot be reduced to a political issue,” Harris told reporters. Harris’s trip came after months of criticism from Republicans and some in her own party over her absence and that of President Joe Biden from the border at a time when immigration officers have logged record numbers of encounters with migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.

  • Microsoft customer support agent compromised in attacks by SolarWinds' hackers

    The group behind the SolarWinds hacks launched another cyberattack campaign, and one of the victims was a Microsoft customer support agent.

  • Rescuers search around the clock for survivors of Florida building collapse

    Prospects for recovering survivors from a Florida high-rise diminished with each passing hour on Saturday, two full days after the 12-story condominium mysteriously collapsed while many residents slept. Even so, search-and-rescue teams worked around the clock through an unstable mountain of debris looking for signs of life from any of the 159 people still unaccounted for, while smoldering fires filled the air with smoke. Aided by dogs, cameras, sonar and heavy equipment, rescuers looked for any spaces that may have formed in the debris, leaving any possible survivors air to breathe.

  • Vandalism of new Brooklyn George Floyd statue may be hate crime, officials say

    Vandals painted a hate group's website on the statue, which was unveiled on Juneteenth.

  • Cop crisis: Thousands of police officers have quit over the last year

    As crime spikes, cops are quitting nationwide, often blaming the constant harassment and stress of ordinary people and powerful politicians turning against their profession. Why it matters: The killings by police in 2020 turned many Americans — including liberal activists and many in the media — into harsh critics of law enforcement, with loud calls to defund the police. A year later, there’s a cop shortage, and Democrats are scrambling to reverse their rhetoric and some policies. Stay on top of

  • 'Criminal charges expected': Trump faces the legal test of his life

    As prosecutors prepare to possibly indict the entire Trump Organization as soon as next week, former Chief Assistant District Attorney Daniel Alonso and Tristan Snell, a prosecutor who helped lead the investigation and the prosecution of Trump University, join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the significance of this escalation in the criminal probe.

  • Flight attendants will get self-defense lessons to protect themselves from violent passengers, the TSA said, as reports of unruly flyers reach record highs

    The TSA said self-defence training would "deter assaults against officers and flight crew." Reports of unruly passengers are at record levels.

  • Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Murdering George Floyd

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyOne year and one month after murdering George Floyd, an unarmed, 46-year-old Black man, in a crime so brutal it sparked a nationwide revolt over racist police violence, disgraced ex- Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s video-recorded killing on May 25, 2020. The verd

  • Former SDNY Attorney thinks the Trump Org will likely go bankrupt if the company is indicted

    Dan Goldman, former House Impeachment Manager and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, breaks down the complicated indictments the Manhattan DA is likely to charge the Trump Organization with and explains the implications the charges will have on the future of the organization and on the former president

  • 12 German soldiers wounded in attack on UN base in Mali

    The United Nations said 12 German troops and a Belgian soldier serving in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali were wounded Friday in an attack in the country's restive north. The U.N. mission in the country, MINUSMA, had earlier said that 15 peacekeepers were wounded when a temporary operational base in the Gao region was targeted with a vehicle bomb. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said three of the soldiers were seriously wounded.

  • Sheriff: 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, $1M seized in Bay Area

    ILLEGAL FIREWORKS BUST | Authorities arrested Jennifer Nguyen, 54, of San Jose and Sam San, 61, of San Francisco in connection to the sale and possession of illegal fireworks.

  • Invasive worms emerging after Texas rains. Whatever you do, don’t cut them in half

    Here’s what to do if you find an invasive hammerhead flatworm.

  • Donald Trump Has Apparently Been Questioning All that Jared Kushner Did for His Administration

    It’s not easy when family members work together because it can often strain relationships. That’s apparently what is happening between former President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. They worked tightly together in the White House, but their separate Florida lives don’t seem to be meshing very well. While Kushner was always considered the “policy […]

  • White House scrambles to manage fallout of Biden’s ‘tandem’ remarks

    Top aides hit the phones to help stop the bleeding from a deal that wasn't even 24 hours old.

  • Top Ohio Republicans Are Ditching Trump's 'Pity Party' Rally In The State

    GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who recently slammed Trump over the U.S. Capitol insurrection, has a "family commitment."