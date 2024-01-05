UN emergency relief agency says unable to deliver vital Gaza aid

A truck with humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side through the Rafah Border Crossing. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Aid organizations have been unable to deliver urgently needed life-saving aid to northern Gaza for days, according to the UN emergency relief agency OCHA.

OCHA said late Thursday that UN and partner organizations had been unable to deliver humanitarian aid north of the Wadi Gaza river for four days as access to the areas had been delayed or denied and fighting continued in the area.

Urgently needed aid supplies included medicines to supply more than 100,000 people for a month.

OCHA called for urgent, safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access to the areas north of Wadi Gaza, which have been cut off from the south for more than a month. War between Israel and the Islamist organization Hamas has been raging in the Gaza Strip for three months now. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 22,438, the vast majority of them civilians.

The Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip was a response to attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists and other groups in Israel on October 7. Around 1,200 people, including more than 800 civilians, were killed.