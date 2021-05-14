Thai PM tells UN envoy he won't push back Myanmar refugees

  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha pose for a photo prior to a meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, during a meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
1 / 3

Thailand Myanmar UN

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRANT PECK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised a United Nations special envoy on Friday that he will not force back people fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar, where the military ousted a democratically elected government in February.

U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told Prayuth in a meeting in Bangkok that she hopes Thailand will help find ways to work with Myanmar’s military to ease the crisis, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

People across Myanmar have participated in massive protests against the military coup. A violent crackdown by the military has cost hundreds of lives.

The military is also battling ethnic guerrilla armies in border regions that are seeking greater autonomy from the central government and support the pro-democracy protesters.

Prayuth told Schraner Burgener that Thailand is closely monitoring the situation on the border with Myanmar and has prepared several areas to shelter refugees and provide medical treatment, the statement said.

Last month, several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled to Thailand following airstrikes by Myanmar military planes in territory held by the Karen ethnic minority. They were allowed to stay for a few days and then returned to Myanmar. Thai officials said they went voluntarily.

Refugee workers say most of the refugees hid out in the jungle and did not return to their homes. Close to 50,000 people are estimated to have been displaced by fighting in Karen areas since the beginning of the year.

The escalation of violence and the junta’s failure to restore order has led to fears that Myanmar could become a failed state, impacting neighboring Thailand and the whole region.

Prayuth told Schraner Burgener his government is ready to listen and exchange information about Myanmar, according to the statement. There was no immediate comment from the U.N. envoy.

Prayuth, a former army commander who also came to power by ousting an elected civilian government, is perceived to have a close relationship with the head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

Schraner Burgener has been based in Thailand since April. She says she plans to stay in the region in the coming weeks to remain in close contact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to support the implementation of a “five-point consensus” on the Myanmar crisis reached by its leaders at a special meeting in Jakarta on April 24.

It calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation of the dialogue by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Min Aung Hlaing’s government has since indicated it will consider the ASEAN agreement only after reestablishing stability.

While the junta’s use of lethal force to suppress mass protests has reduced turnouts at protest rallies in Myanmar’s cities and towns, the level of civil unrest remains high.

Some groups of protesters have embraced armed self-defense, often using only air guns, single-shot hunting rifles and homemade grenades and firebombs.

On Thursday, the junta announced the imposition of martial law in Mindat township in the western state of Chin, which borders India. The remote area has been one of the most militant in putting up armed resistance to the security forces, who have suffered casualties in almost daily confrontations.

——-

Associated Press journalist Jerry Harmer contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • India's central government accused of 'vaccine mismanagement' amid shortages

    More than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will "likely be available in India between August to December," a top Indian government official claimed on Thursday, per Reuters. But the coming influx will be months behind India's current crisis. Multiple Indian states are battling a vaccine shortage that, as of Wednesday, has forced a pause in inoculations for those aged 18 to 44. Western Maharashtra, the southern state of Karnataka, and the union territory of Delhi have all been affected, CNN reported Thursday morning. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the shortages on "vaccine mismanagement" by the central government and called the country's decision to export vaccines its "biggest mistake," per CNN. Sisodia also shared a letter from India's Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covaxin, India's "first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine." In the letter, the company claims it is "unable to keep up with the demand." Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021 Karnataka has "suspended vaccinations for the 18 to 44 age group until May 14," and will "use its current supplies to vaccinate those due for a second dose," writes CNN. For the information of general public The state government on 07.05.2021 decided to utilize the complete supply of vaccines provided by Govt. of India for vaccination of persons above 45+ years, for vaccinating beneficiaries who were due for second dose. — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) May 12, 2021 Western Maharashtra state decided similarly, suspending vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group "until it receives more vaccines from the central government or can independently procure more vaccines," reported CNN. India surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the B.1.617 variant "ravages" the Indian countryside, writes Reuters. It was the country's deadliest 24 hours thus far. With crematoriums at or past capacity, bodies of "suspected COVID-19 victims" have begun washing up in the Ganges and "rivers across India." According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for "half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'Biden reportedly has a 'short fuse'

  • DUP leadership election result: Edwin Poots elected to succeed Arlene Foster as DUP leader

    Edwin Poots has become the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after winning the first leadership contest in the party’s history. Mr Poots, the Stormont Agriculture Minister, said it was "an immense honour" to be chosen for the role, having beaten the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17. In his victory speech Mr Poots said he looked forward "to a positive relationship right across Northern Ireland and with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties". He said: "The opportunities for us to make Northern Ireland a great place after this hundred years has passed and we move into a new hundred years are immense." The election was called after former leader Arlene Foster resigned as DUP leader and Northern Ireland First Minister in April, following an internal party revolt. The 36 members of the party's electoral college, made up of its MPs and Stormont Assembly members, were eligible to vote on Friday in the race. Julian Smith, who was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 2019 to 2020, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Poots, adding "a tough job ahead - but one which I am sure he will do well". Speaking briefly to the media as she left party headquarters after casting her ballot, Mrs Foster said: "I voted for the person who will bring the Democratic Unionist Party forward and I think that's very obvious." Mr Poots will be leader designate until Mrs Foster formally stands down. His election will now go to the party executive for ratification. Speaking before the results were announced, Strangford MP Jim Shannon said he was supporting Sir Jeffrey as next DUP leader. "I think Jeffrey has qualities that take him beyond Northern Ireland and across to the mainland," he said, adding: "I think those are statesman-like qualities that the party needs." North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jr said his father, the party's founder, would be "immensely proud" that a democratic election was deciding the next leader. "It's a party that my dad founded with the name democracy in it and this is a democratic decision," he said. "At last the members, the elected members, are deciding who their leader is. That's a very important decision and I know he would be immensely proud of that today." As he arrived at headquarters, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford, who is supporting Mr Poots, said: "I think it's going to be a good day, a good day for democracy inside the Democratic Unionist Party." The campaign for the first leadership contest in the DUP's 50-year history has been unusual, in so much as the party prevented both men speaking publicly about their candidature. Party officers insisted the contest should be confined to internal campaigning among the electoral college. The campaign focused on rank-and-file concerns about DUP internal processes and structures, and wider political challenges facing unionism, in particular contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements, called the Northern Ireland Protocol, that have created new economic barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

  • Factbox: How big is Bitcoin's carbon footprint?

    Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical about the way bitcoin is "mined" using vast amounts of electricity generated with fossil fuels. Musk said on Wednesday he backed that concern, especially the use of "coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel". At current rates, such bitcoin "mining" devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows.

  • Reuters poll: Fed's core PCE inflation concern threshold is 2.8% - economists

    The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge would have to hit a high of 2.8% to discomfort U.S. policymakers, according to a Reuters poll which also suggested the central bank would tolerate that rate for three months at least before it acts. In the 12 months through March, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation measure for its 2% average flexible target - increased 1.8%, the most since February 2020. That inflation gauge would have to rise as high as 2.8% to cause discomfort at the Fed, according to the median of 41 economists in response to an additional question in the May 10-13 poll.

  • Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands next week to put the Biden administration’s stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and elsewhere, the State Department said Friday. Blinken will visit Denmark, Iceland and Greenland starting on Sunday to stress the U.S. commitment to green technology and preserving environmental stability in the Arctic, the department said.

  • On Eid, Xinjiang imams defend China against US criticism

    Muslim leaders from the Xinjiang region rejected Western allegations that China is suppressing religious freedom, speaking to foreign diplomats and media at a reception at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event Thursday was the latest in a series of moves by the Chinese government to counter accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. It came a day after human rights groups and Western nations met and demanded unfettered access for U.N. human rights experts to the region and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned China for “crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs” during the release of an annual report on international religious freedom.

  • Gunmen shoot up NC home, then drop suspect injured in crossfire at hospital, cops say

    Suspects surrounded the home and shot into it from several angles, police said.

  • Two cities, separated by US-Mexico border, are in completely different stages of pandemic

    Vaccine disparity is on display at the U.S.-Mexico border. A river separates El Paso and Juárez, but they're far apart when it comes to vaccines.

  • Fox News Expands Menu to Steel Itself for Cord-Cutting’s Bite

    Fox News Channel has defied its many critics for a quarter century, surviving shocking internal scandals and weathering myriad controversies with its primetime hosts to become a profit-generating juggernaut for Rupert Murdoch. But there is no question that its traditional linear revenue base is shrinking, which is why Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox […]

  • India's Dr. Reddy's to get 36 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in next few months

    Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Friday it expects to get 36 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of months under its contract with Russia's sovereign wealth fund. India's catastrophic second wave of the pandemic has led to huge demand for vaccines, which in turn has left the country, the world's biggest vaccine producer, low on stocks. "We are in discussions with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to import the vaccine towards the end of May," a senior Dr. Reddy's executive said on a post-earnings press conference.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise Following Weak Retail Sales

    The dollar continues to slide

  • U.S. and other countries criticize China for crackdown on Uighurs

    The U.S. and other countries criticized China during a virtual meeting this week for the country's treatment of its Uighur Muslims. Beijing is accused of carrying out genocide in the Xinjiang region. Ramy Inocencio joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.

  • Asia Is Home to 99 of the World’s 100 Cities Facing the Greatest Environmental Challenges

    A report published May 13 finds 99 of the world's 100 cities with the most environmental risks are in Asia

  • Russia deems U.S., Czech Republic 'unfriendly', limits embassy hires

    The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions. Relations between Russia and the Czechs were badly hit last month when the Czechs accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a 2014 blast at an ammunition depot, and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.

  • Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fall

    Canada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more people get vaccinated, but it did not go as far as the United States in telling people they could eventually ditch their masks. Canada has administered one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to just over half its adult population, and the country may be over the worst of its current third wave of infections, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.

  • SpaceX's Starship rocket is set to splash-land into the ocean near Hawaii in its first flight around the Earth, FCC filings show

    SpaceX's Starship rocket will launch on the 23-story Super Heavy booster, which will carry it into orbit for its first test flight around the Earth.

  • 6 reasons US gas prices have jumped past $3 for the first time since 2014

    A pipeline hack has pumped up the average price, but it's not the only source of pain.

  • In Colombia, years of frustration trigger violent protests following tax proposal

    Fueled by frustration over recently proposed tax increases that critics say would have disproportionately impacted Colombia's middle and working classes, ongoing protests in the South American country are exposing years of unmet demands, experts tell ABC News. Violent protests erupted in major cities across the country on April 28, following President Ivan Duque's announcement of tax reforms that he said were "a necessity to keep the social programs going." Duque subsequently withdrew the proposed tax hikes after protests left 42 people dead and hundreds more injured -- but weeks later, demonstrations are continuing with no end in sight as protesters have expanded their demands.

  • Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash

    (Reuters) -If you need cash in Myanmar, you have to get up early. The cash crisis is one of the most pressing problems for the people of Myanmar after the Feb. 1 military coup. The central bank, now run by a junta appointee, has not returned some of the reserves it holds for private banks, without giving any reason, leaving the banks short of cash.

  • Southeast Asia Kept COVID-19 Under Control For Most of the Pandemic. Now It's Battling Worrying New Surges

    Thanks to early adoption of public health measures, countries in Southeast Asia have fared relatively well in the pandemic. But now, many are facing exponential increases in case numbers—and the situation may get worse, with a knock-on effect from India