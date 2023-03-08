UN envoy calls for renewed Syrian political talks post-quake

Geir O. Pedersen, UN Special Envoy for Syria, speaks about the update on the situation regarding Syria, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 08, 2023. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ABBY SEWELL
·2 min read

A top United Nations official called Wednesday for renewed attempts to reach a political solution to the country's nearly 12-year-old civil conflict in the wake of last month's devastating earthquake.

Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, told reporters that the deadly 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkey and Syria last month had served as a "wakeup call to the world that the Syrian tragedy is far from over.”

“We need to take this attention and see if it can help us to unlock progress” in the political process, he said.

The earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, has already prompted some political concessions both from the government in Damascus and its opponents.

The Syrian government agreed to open additional border crossings for international aid to cross from Turkey into rebel-held northwest Syria, while the United States and European countries relaxed some of their sanctions on Damascus.

“We need the same logic that was applied on the humanitarian front to be applied at the political level,” Pedersen said at a news conference in Geneva.

Pedersen called for a “Syrian-led and owned political process facilitated by the United Nations” including a return to meetings of a committee formed to draft a new constitution for Syria, with representatives of both the government and opposition.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed, and after eight rounds of talks little progress was achieved.

In the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine and increased tensions between Moscow and European countries, the talks halted altogether, with the Syrian government — which received heavy support from Russia in the civil war — refusing to come to meetings in Geneva.

Reconstruction of areas damaged in the civil war has largely been on hold in the absence of a political solution. The country's infrastructure is now further damaged by the earthquake. The World Bank estimated last week that Syria sustained an estimated $5.1 billion in damages from the quake.

Asked about the prospects for post-earthquake reconstruction, Pedersen noted that the quake response is still focused on immediate humanitarian needs, but acknowledged that in later stages there will be a “need to address some of the issues that are more linked to the political side of the of the process.”

"Hopefully we will be able to facilitate that,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • The complicated tragedy in war-torn Syria made worse by devastating earthquake and political dysfunction

    Temporary shelters have been set up near neighborhoods in the Idlib province demolished by the Syria-Turkey earthquake. Omar Haj Kadour/ AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a pair of devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, the number of confirmed deaths continues to rise, surpassing 50,000 as of Feb. 24. The United Nations estimates that millions of people on both sides of the border have been affected, including 9 million in Syria alone. Many across northwest Syria are endu

  • UK defends asylum plan after Nazi-era Germany comparison

    Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the UN refugee agency and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.Rights groups including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the plan would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

  • UN agency urges probe of schoolgirl poisonings in Iran

    The U.N. cultural agency on Wednesday expressed concern about the suspected poisoning of thousands of schoolgirls across Iran and called for investigations. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting girls' education. UNESCO “urges thorough investigations and immediate actions to protect schools and facilitate the return of affected students,” the agency tweeted.

  • Nasa map shows which countries are REALLY releasing and absorbing CO2

    A NASA diagram and video shows which countries are releasing and absorbing carbon dioxide around the world - based on satellite observations between 2015 and 2020.

  • Iran jails Irish-French national for 6.5 years: family

    Iran has jailed for six and a half years on national security charges an Irish-French citizen held since October, his family said, adding that health problems meant his life was in danger.Six French citizens, described as "hostages" by the French foreign ministry, are currently held in prison by Iran.

  • Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

    The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest. The review was requested by the city's mayor and police chief, the department said. In a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use, according to the announcement.

  • Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 East Price Hill murder

    ﻿A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted in the shooting death of another man in East Price Hill in January 2021.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Michelle Obama Bluntly Fact-Checks One Of Trump's Most Infamous Lies

    The former first lady opens up in a new podcast.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • Student debt relief is ‘unfair,’ Justice Gorsuch? Rich business owners got forgiveness | Opinion

    Is the Supreme Court justice similarly concerned about all the wealthy entrepreneurs, farmers and even members of Congress whose COVID-19 PPP loans were zeroed out?

  • Twisted Russian Execution Video Shows Hero’s Last Words: Glory to Ukraine!

    via TelegramA Ukrainian soldier who was filmed by Russian troops being executed by firing squad had been missing since early February, Ukrainian authorities revealed Tuesday.Timofei Shadura was seen in a video circulated by Russian propagandists earlier this week. Upon being told he was being filmed, Shadura appeared ready to meet his fate—he stood and faced his executioners, and, taking one last drag from a cigarette, said, “Glory to Ukraine!”His killers, who were all out of view of the camera,

  • Idaho bill would repeal law banning private militias. Here’s how senators voted

    Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.

  • Anderson Cooper Imagines Tucker ‘Wetting His Pants’ Among Jan. 6 Rioters

    CNNCNN anchor Anderson Cooper and former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone on Tuesday reacted to Fox News host Tucker Carlson putting his characteristic spin on the events of Jan. 6 while playing security footage from that day, with Cooper offering some amusing imagery of Carlson had he been surrounded by Trump supporters then.“The idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine,” Cooper said. “I find it hard to understand somebody who has

  • U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

  • ‘Very intimate knowledge’: What Ron DeSantis saw while serving at Guantánamo

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to run for president, had firsthand encounters with detainees at Guantánamo Bay during a tumultuous time in the camp. Then he pushed to keep the camp open.

  • Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsyubailo killed in battle for Bakhmut

    Battalion commander of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade and Hero of Ukraine, Dmytro Kotsyubailo (callsign ‘Da Vinci’), was killed in battle near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at the age of 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his March 7 evening address.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - The Ukrainian women at war

    Today, we bring you updates from Bakhmut, discuss the impact of the last year on women in Ukraine & look at the work of international and Ukrainians volunteers on the war-effort across the country.