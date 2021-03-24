UN envoy demands foreign fighters and mercenaries exit Libya

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya urged foreign forces and mercenaries Wednesday to leave the conflict-stricken country as demanded in last year's cease-fire agreement.

Jan Kubis, addressing the U.N. Security Council, warned against “pitfalls” that could obstruct or delay elections in December aimed at providing a unified government for the nation after years of division.

Kubis said the cease-fire agreement continues to hold but foreign forces and mercenaries haven’t left and “there are reports of ongoing fortifications and the setting up of defensive positions” along the key axis in central Libya from the strategic city of Sirte to the nearby Jufra area.

“Their withdrawal from Libya will go a long way in reconstituting the unity and sovereignty of the country and healing the deep wounds caused by many years of internal strife, active conflict and foreign interference,” he said.

Kubis added that elements of the Islamic State group continue to operate in the country.

The U.N. envoy urged continued support for Libyan authorities to “act against international terrorism and to fight unlawful armed groups and organized crime networks plaguing the country, which is critical for the stability of Libya.”

A recently released report by U.N. experts accused several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich country into a stage to play out rivalries and ignoring U.N. sanctions and a decade-long U.N. arms embargo, which it said has remained “totally ineffective.”

The experts identified Turkey and Qatar as the backers of forces loyal to the U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, to the west, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt have supported Khalifa Hifter, the military commander controlling eastern and southern parts of Libya.

The report details how they fueled the conflict in Libya, which descended into chaos in 2011, when a NATO-backed coalition helped rebels overthrow longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. It documented dozens of arms shipments, including drones, surface-to-air missiles, artillery pieces and armored vehicles. It also documented the deployment of mercenaries — Russians, Syrians, Sudanese, Chadians and others — brought to Libya to bolster its warring sides, especially in the offensive Hifter’s forces launched in April 2019 to try to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-supported government.

Hifter's campaign collapsed in mid-2020 and his fighters were forced to retreat to Sirte, in large part due to heavy Turkish military support for their rivals. The failure of the offensive led to the October cease-fire and the formation of an interim government charged with leading the country to elections which took power on March 16.

Kubis said holding elections on Dec. 24, which are strongly supported by Libya’s increasingly young population, “should remain a key focus for the new interim executive authority and state institutions.”

He called on the House of Representatives to urgently adopt the Feb. 12 agreement approved by its constitutional committee and the High Council of State on the constitutional basis for the presidential and parliamentary elections. And he said “it is imperative"" to start working immediately on election laws, which the High National Elections Commission says need to be adopted by July 21 at the latest for voting to take place on Dec. 24.

As the U.N. and the international community consider how best to advance the interim government’s priorities, Kubis said, “we should be mindful of the pitfalls on the road ahead, in particular those aiming to delay or obstruct the path toward the December elections.”

While the cease-fire has dramatically reduced civilian casualties, Kubis said, the U.N. political mission in Libya that he heads “continues to document killings, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, including rape, arbitrary arrests and detentions, attacks against activists and human rights defenders and hate crimes.”

Kubis also pointed to the more than 8,850 people arbitrarily detained at 28 official prisons in Libya, with an estimated 60-70% in pre-trial detention, and some 10,000 people detained in centers under the authority of militias and armed groups,. They include an estimated 480 women — 184 of them foreigners — and 63 children.

The U.N. mission “continues to receive credible reports of arbitrary and unlawful detention, torture, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, denial of visits from families and lawyers, and deprivation of access to justice,” he said.

Kubis said Libya faces “an acute electricity crisis this summer” and U.N. agencies estimate that over 4 million people, including 1.5 million children, may lack clean water and sanitation “if immediate solutions are not found and implemented.” In addition, 450,000 Libyans need humanitarian aid but the U.N.’s $189 million appeal is only 5% funded.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules - letters

    Two groups of U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to reinstate tough Obama-era vehicle emissions standards through 2025 and do more to shift the U.S. toward electric vehicles, according to separate letters seen by Reuters that are not yet public. A group of more than 70 U.S. House Democrats led by Representative Doris Matsui urged Biden to set tough emissions rules that ensure "60% of the new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030," while 10 U.S. senators led by Democrat Edward Markey urged Biden "to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely." Markey's letter, which was also signed by Senators Richard Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley and others says it is essential "to ensure that we are on a trajectory to achieve the near-zero emission fleet that scientists have called for by 2050."

  • Analysis: Locked-down Europe - cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

    Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the region's economy. But with the spread of COVID-19 prompting new lockdowns across the continent and vaccine campaigns behind schedule, it is still unclear when - or indeed if - record levels of private savings will finally convert into a much-needed spending boom. Daniel Krupka, managing director of a technology think tank based in Berlin, is a case in point.

  • California Senators Push Biden to Set End Date for Gasoline-Car Sales

    Two politicians are urging the president to follow California's lead and set a date when people will no longer be allowed to buy new gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • Tesla urges court to reinstate hike in emissions penalties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is pressing a U.S. appeals court to immediately reinstate a 2016 Obama regulation more than doubling penalties for automakers who fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements, according to court filings. The Trump administration on Jan. 14 delayed the start of higher penalties until the 2022 model year. Tesla told the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals the Trump action was "unlawful" and "diminishes the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, accrue under the standards".

  • Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets

    The relationship between China and Iran is not frequently addressed in the media, but with geopolitical tensions rising and an oil supply crunch on the horizon, it is going to become an increasingly important relationship

  • Japan's cherry blossom blooms in early spring

    The age-old tradition of "hanami" typically attracts throngs of people to parks to sit under cherry trees for picnics, singing, and drinking.Young and old people wearing masks strolled around the perimeter of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, taking pictures and posing for selfies among the trees. "Many people came here today to see cherry blossoms because the news reported yesterday that they'd be in full bloom," said Mieko Ozawa, a Tokyo resident in her 70s.Many parks in the capital region are prohibiting hanami this year, with some erecting temporary fences to keep people from gathering near the trees. "Since it's outside, I think it's fine as long as it doesn't get overcrowded," said a 73-year Tokyo resident Hideo Mizutani. "Of course we need to be more careful."

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • LA police investigating hate crime after car ramming at anti-Asian hate rally

    ‘The brazenness of doing this at an Anti-Hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to harass and bully communities of colour,’ says official

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Megan Rapinoe tells lawmakers 'no level of status' will 'protect you from the clutches of inequality'

    Megan Rapinoe spoke out on Equal Pay Day about the "clutches of inequality" in a congressional hearing, calling it "unacceptable" that the fight to close the gender pay gap is still necessary. The soccer star testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that "there's no level of status, and there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," adding, "One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind." Rapinoe described her first-hand experience with this, telling Congress about how the United States women's national team is paid less than their male counterparts as she blasted the U.S. Soccer Federation for having "continually lobbied against our efforts" to demand equal pay. "And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me, with the brightest lights shining on us on all times, it can — and it does — happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. ... We can change that today. We can change that right now. We just have to want to." Rapinoe later in the hearing spoke further about her and her teammates' fight for equal pay, including their gender discrimination lawsuit, saying the team has been waging this fight both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of "so many women across the country" who don't have their platform. "It's just unacceptable that we're still fighting for equal pay," she said. "...There's no reason why we're underpaid for the exception of gender." Later on Wednesday, Rapinoe and members of the women's national team are set to attend an event at the White House with President Biden. Rapinoe famously said in 2019 she wouldn't be "going to the f---ing White House" when former President Donald Trump was in office. Megan Rapinoe testifies before Congress about wage disparities between men and women: "There's no accomplishment or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequality. One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind" pic.twitter.com/1iPhZAjCC5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny plan big spring protest

    Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced plans on Tuesday to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring, in a new push to win the opposition's politician's freedom. On Tuesday, Navalny's allies launched a political campaign with its own "Free Navalny" website and said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. "A protest with 500,000 people taking part will be the biggest in the history of modern Russia," said Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.