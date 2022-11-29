UN envoy: Military escalation in Syria is `dangerous'

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria warned Tuesday that the current military escalation in Syria is dangerous for civilians and regional stability, and he urged Turkey and Kurdish-led forces in the north to de-escalate immediately and restore the relative calm that has prevailed for the last three years.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that the U.N.’s call for maximum restraint and de-escalation also applies to other areas in Syria. He pointed to the upsurge in truce violations in the last rebel-held stronghold in northwest Idlib, airstrikes attributed to Israel in Damascus, Homs, Hama and Latakia, as well as reported airstrikes on the Syria-Iraq border and security incidents and fresh military clashes in the south.

In northwest Idlib, he said, government airstrikes have killed and injured civilians who fled fighting during the nearly 12-year war and now live in camps. He said the attacks destroyed their tents and displaced hundreds of families.

The al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, the most powerful militant group in Idlib, reportedly attacked government forces and government-controlled areas with civilian casualties, he added.

But Pedersen said his major concern now is the slow increase in mutual strikes between the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force in Syria, and Turkey and armed opposition groups across northern Syria, with violence spilling into Turkish territory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups following a Nov. 3, explosion in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded dozens, and the government has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in retaliation.

The Kurdish groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the fight against the Islamic State group. But Pedersen cited reports of Syrian Democratic Forces attacks on Turkish forces including inside Turkish territory.

The U.N. envoy said he came to New York to warn the Security Council of “the dangers of military escalation” taking place and of his fear of what a major military operation would mean for Syrian civilian and for wider regional security.

“And I equally fear a scenario where the situation escalates in part because there is today no serious effort to resolve the conflict politically,” Pedersen said.

He expressed concern that the committee comprising government, opposition and civil society representatives that is supposed to revise Syria’s constitution has not met for six months and reiterated his call for a meeting in Geneva in January.

Russia had raised issues over Geneva as the venue, which Pedersen said were “comprehensively addressed” by Swiss authorities, but Moscow has now raised another issue — which he refused to disclose.

“It is now the question of political will from Russia to move on or not to move on,” the U.N. envoy told reporters later. “And as I said to the council, the longer it takes before we meet again, the more problematic it will be. So, I really hope I will get some positive news on this.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians launch almost 130 rounds of ammunition at border-adjacent areas

    Russian forces shelled four hromadas of Sumy Oblast on 28 November. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Over the past day, the Russians launched 129 bombs, shells and other explosives at the areas along the [national] border.

  • Body of Florida boy, 9, recovered after he fell into lake, hit by boat propeller: 'Unimaginable nightmare'

    The body of missing 9-year-old boy was recovered days after he fell off his father's pontoon into Lake Annie near Dundee, Florida, and was struck by the vessel's propeller.

  • Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Look Goofy Without Voice Acting

    Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may be pretty busted, but they’re also a lot of fun. Being able to choose where to go next and take on quests and gym leaders out of order is a breath of fresh air. The story’s quite decent, too, with one major drawback: none of the dialogue is voiced. Usually I’m all for written dialogue in RPGs that I can zoom through at my own pace. In Scarlet and Violet, however, it’s clear that approach is no longer cutting it.

  • Rams place Allen Robinson on injured reserve

    The Rams officially ended Allen Robinson‘s season Tuesday, placing him on injured reserve. Robinson injured his foot in Week 11 against the Saints, and a CT scan Friday revealed a stress fracture on the navicular bone and will need surgery to repair the injury. Robinson had 33 catches on 52 targets for 339 yards and [more]

  • TBJ Plus: Raleigh, Durham among top cities for remote workers; Home price collapse?; Tough time for Tar Heels

    Raleigh, Durham among top spots for remote workers; Online Black Friday sales top $9 million; tough few days for Tar Heels nation.

  • US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match

    The Biden administration has approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States

  • 10 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Sunday’s Browns-Texans game

    Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his return to regular-season football on Sunday in Houston, after serving an 11-game suspension for allegations of more than 20 instances of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Although nearly all cases have been resolved, some of the accusers aren’t ready to completely move on. Via Juan A. Lozano of the [more]

  • Italy Has a $127 Billion Debt Problem It Can’t Easily Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of Europe Inc. is shrinking state-backed loans from the pandemic, Italian companies are still sitting on mountains of such borrowings, complicating government efforts to help them surmount the latest crisis: soaring energy costs.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingItalian companies had a record €123.

  • 8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers

    The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...

  • Delphi murders: Richard Allen tied to bullet found at crime scene and is ‘bridge guy’, affidavit reveals

    A redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released on Tuesday, finally revealing what led to the arrest and charging of local man Richard Allen almost five years on from the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams

  • Harvard students show solidarity with Chinese protesters

    Dozens of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University to support Chinese protesters who have called for the country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students at the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in both Chinese and English and chanted slogans in both languages, including, “We are not slaves, we are citizens!” “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections!” and “Step down, Xi Jinping,” a reference to China’s president. Many who had gathered at the statue of university namesake John Harvard wore masks — not because of COVID-19 but concerned that if they are recognized by Chinese authorities, their families back home would face repercussions.

  • China ready for 'closer partnership' with Russia in energy

    China is ready to “forge closer partnership” with Russia in energy, a state news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter Tuesday, potentially expanding ties that irk Washington by helping the Kremlin resist sanctions over its war on Ukraine. China's energy-hungry economy is one of the biggest customers for Russian oil and gas. “China is ready to work with Russia to forge closer partnership in energy cooperation,” the official Xinhua News Agency cited Xi's letter as saying.

  • Mothers and wives of conscripts from Russian Far East to be sent to east of Ukraine

    Mothers and wives of conscripted men from Sakhalin Oblast of Russia [Far East] will take turns going to Donbas [east of Ukraine] to provide "targeted and effective assistance" to the Russian occupiers.

  • Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

    Christian Pulisic gave his body for his country, scoring the goal that advanced the United States in the World Cup while crashing into the goalkeeper. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal lifted the U.S. over Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. “He was taken to the hospital, I think as a precaution,” said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

  • What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?

    In one of her first acts as Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles is modernizing the role of the ladies in waiting, renaming the group of six women who attend her to "Queen's companions," according to...

  • Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic

    Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.

  • This Is How the U.S. Totally Misjudged the War in Ukraine

    Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe war in Ukraine isn’t going the way Russian President Vladimir Putin expected. And he’s certainly not the only one who was caught by surprise—the U.S. expected a rapid Russian success, with the Kremlin’s tanks inside Kyiv within days.Many U.S. officials from the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House believed Russia would quickly conquer Ukraine when it invaded last February. But Ukraine mounted an effective defense, and the Russian forces have retre

  • Trump Organization rests case on sour note in NY tax-fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump

    Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax-fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.

  • Georgia Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Has Seemingly Never Lived In The State, New Evidence Reveals

    Throughout the duration of his senate campaign, Herschel Walker has claimed that he has deep ties to the state he’s hoping to represent in Washington — Georgia.

  • Liz Cheney calls on Kevin McCarthy to condemn Trump for meeting with 'neo-Nazi' Nick Fuentes: 'I know you want to be Speaker, but are you willing to be completely amoral?'

    McCarthy has previously said Republicans should avoid Fuentes, who is widely known as a white supremacist and anti-semite. He has not condemned Trump.