UN envoy urges new action to integrate Colombian ex-fighters

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Colombia called Thursday for greater efforts to integrate former combatants who are struggling with access to land and housing and finding sustainable incomes and security.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council that in discussions with former combatants it became clear that in the early years following the 2016 peace agreement, the collective effort to boost reintegration “had been crucial to instill hope among thousands of men and women who until this day continue to bet on peace.”

He said the ex-combatants remain determined to continue productive activities and be active members of their local communities including participating in local politics and decision-making. He noted that this is called for in the peace agreement.

Nevertheless, Ruiz quoted one female leader of the former combatants in the country's central Meta region as saying many efforts and investments may be in jeopardy.

To protect hard-fought gains, the U.N. envoy said she urged “decisive action on land, housing, sustainable income generation and security.”

“Otherwise, she fears former combatants will continue to be forced to relocate in search for better opportunities and/or to preserve their lives,” Ruiz said.

Before the peace deal was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia movement, known as the FARC, more than 50 years of war in Colombia caused over 220,000 deaths and displaced nearly 6 million people. An amnesty law was adopted covering most offenses committed by FARC fighters.

Five years into implementing the peace agreement, Ruiz said, “there is broad consensus on the essential role that land plays to anchor the reintegration process, especially with regards to housing and productive initiatives.”

He said there is anxiety among former combatants who are on rented land about making further investments and cost overruns.

Ruiz urged the government to redouble efforts to acquire land for ex-combatants across the country so their endeavors “can literally take roots.”

“However fruitful the early stages may have been, the long-term success of initial investments is contingent upon the agreement’s promise of reshaping rural Colombia by establishing sustainable development opportunities and state services and institutions for communities whose expectations remain unfulfilled,” he said.

In addition, he said, solving the problem of illicit drugs “will be instrumental.”

Ruiz said the United Nation is seriously concerned at the grave security situation in the very areas that are priorities under the peace agreement.

The “direst situations” are from Meta to mountainous Antioquia and from the Pacific coast to the Catatumbo region in the east, he said..

“To date, 296 men and women who laid down their arms in good faith have lost their lives, mainly to actions of illegal armed groups and criminal organizations,” he said.

Ruiz said conflict-affected communities, former combatants and social leaders “still bear the brunt of the actions of illegal armed actors taking advantage of a limited state presence, poverty and illicit economies.” He added that Afro-Colombians and indigenous communities are also “being disproportionately affected by all kinds of violence.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House pushing Congress to reach deal on spending bill soon

    “The time for negotiations is not unending, and we are eager to move forward,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. vaccine mandates are working, Biden says, but 66 million still don't have shot

    President Joe Biden touted the success of mandates in spurring vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States on Thursday but said more needed to be done to get the 66 million people who are eligible but still unvaccinated to get the shot. Vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the United States have risen https://www.reuters.com/world/us/vaccine-requirements-raised-covid-19-vaccination-rates-by-20-percentage-points-2021-10-13 by more than 20 percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine requirements in recent months, while case numbers and deaths from the virus are down, Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. Biden said in July federal workers needed to be vaccinated or get tested regularly.

  • Australia open to China investors but security issues crucial - FIRB

    Australia is not shut to Chinese investors but national security concerns and the protection of critical infrastructure are now key factors determining deal approvals, the head of its Foreign Investment and Review Board (FIRB) said on Thursday. Chinese investment in Australia has fallen https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-investment-idUSL4N2CP1M1 by over 50% to about A$12 billion ($8.86 billion) over the past four years, driven by stricter capital controls by Beijing, and by a deterioration of the relationship between the countries. "We run a non-discriminatory investment policy... both in terms of areas in which you can invest ... (and) in terms of the provenance, the country from which the investment comes," said FIRB Chair David Irvine at the Citi Investment Conference.

  • EU appeals to shared values to tempt Taiwan's chip firms

    The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared values and are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors, a senior EU official said on Thursday, making a pitch for the island's key chip firms to invest in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe.

  • Missouri Gov. Parson targets St. Louis newspaper for prosecution after report on state’s security vulnerability

    The Missouri governor referred information to the Cole County prosecutor after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on a security vulnerability on a state website.

  • Brazil soldiers who shot dead a musician convicted

    The men fired dozens of rounds into Evaldo dos Santos Rosa's car, killing him and a bystander.

  • Schumer sets up vote on Manchin-backed voting rights proposal

    The Senate will vote next week on a new voting rights bill backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced in a letter to colleagues on Thursday.Why it matters: The Freedom To Vote Act is the latest attempt by Democrats to counter Republican-led measures at the state level to restrict voting access. Democrats still face the same roadblock to enacting it: the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The ren

  • A Black Army officer says she was profiled when she was denied entry to a Louisiana casino after an employee discredited her military ID

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month. Then things took a turn.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

    Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump's ire, was fired in March 2018 after the Justice Department's inspector general concluded he had authorized the release of information to a newspaper reporter and then misled internal investigators about his role in the leak. The termination by Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time, came hours before McCabe was due to retire, denying the FBI official his pension.

  • The Melania and Donald You Don't See, According to Ex-Aide: 'I Miss Them and I Hope I Never See Them Again'

    "This book is for the public to read and they can believe, look and decide for themselves if I've been honest," Stephanie Grisham says of her new memoir

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Overwhelmed by illegal pot, Oregon county declares emergency

    A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency Wednesday, appealing to the governor and the Legislature's leaders for help. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators and code enforcers are overwhelmed and warned of an “imminent threat to the public health and safety of our citizens from the illegal production of cannabis in our county.” Illegal marijuana grows have been a persistent problem throughout the West, even in states like California that have legalized pot.

  • Boston Bomber case: Kavanaugh, Kagan clash in rare testy exchange over mitigating evidence

    The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.

  • Topless North Korean soldiers displayed a bizarre show of strength to Kim Jong Un by performing dropkicks and lying on glass shards

    North Korean soldiers displayed their martial arts prowess and performed feats of strength for the Supreme Leader and his officials at a defense development exhibition on Monday.

  • Judge orders Trump to sit for a videotaped deposition in case involving protesters who say they were assaulted at a MAGA rally

    Protesters say Trump's security guards assaulted them, but Trump has tried to get out of testifying by claiming he had immunity as president.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Washington Post Snarkily Suggests What Mandates GOP Will Fight Next For 'Freedom'

    The newspaper’s editorial board called out the “foolish logic” of Republicans' stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.