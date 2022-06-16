UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, right, and Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, left, wear protective masks prior to the plenary session of the 2020 Afghanistan Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Lyons is leaving her post as the U.N. chief’s special representative and gave a farewell statement released to the media on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She said the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago.(Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
RAHIM FAIEZ
·3 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home.

Deborah Lyons, who is leaving her post as the U.N. chief's special representative, said that the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago. Her comments came in a statement that was released to the media; her successor has not yet been named.

“I could not have imagined, when I accepted this job, the Afghanistan that I am now leaving," she said. “My heart breaks in particular for the millions of Afghan girls who are denied their right to education, and the many Afghan women full of talent who are being told to stay at home.”

The Taliban overran the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August as the United States and NATO were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country. Afghanistan's new rulers quickly started enforcing a sharply tougher line, harking back to similar radical measures when the Taliban last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001.

They issued edicts requiring women to cover their faces except for their eyes in public, including women presenters on TV, and banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade.

At the same time, Afghanistan has seen persistent bombings and other attacks on civilians, often targeting the mainly Shiite Muslim ethnic Hazara minority. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country, a bitter rival of the Taliban.

“It is an irony that now that there is space for everyone to help rebuild the country half of the population is confined and prevented from doing so,” said Lyons, who was appointed head of U.N. mission to Afghanistan in March 2020.

“It is that much more painful as a woman to leave my Afghan sisters in the condition they are in," she said and added that she is convinced that a “system that excludes women, minorities, and talented people will not endure."

She pledged, however, that the United Nations would not abandon the Afghan people.

Lyons assumed her post as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world. In Afghanistan, she faced the effects of the agreement with the Taliban, signed on Feb. 29, 2020 in Qatar, for U.S. troops to leave the country and for the insurgents to guarantee that Afghan territory would not be used for terrorist attacks against America.

Then came the decision by the Biden administration in April 2021 to withdraw all foreign troops by the end of August that same year, in accordance with the agreement.

Still, the international community remained stunned by the Taliban takeover as the Western-backed government and Afghan forces crumbled. Concerns escalated with the harsh measures imposed by the Taliban as Afghanistan's economy plunged into a downward spiral.

Last month, the U.N. Security Council called on the Taliban to “swiftly reverse” restrictions limiting girls’ access to education and women’s employment, freedom of movement and “full, equal and meaningful participation in public life.”

During the previous Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they subjected women to overwhelming restrictions, banning them from education and participation in public life and requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

    What Karla Arango says started as a dorm-room sexual assault got even worse as word spread around campus. Arango’s experience in her first year at Northern Kentucky University highlights what experts see as deep-seated problems with Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that prohibits sexual discrimination in education. Heralded as a gamechanger for female college athletes, the law also is supposed to protect sexual assault and harassment accusers like Arango, giving them options like moving dormitories or even getting their attackers removed from the school.

  • Qatar Airways posts record $1.5B profits ahead of World Cup

    Qatar Airways, one of the Mideast's largest carriers known for on-board comfort and luxury, said Thursday its profits over the past fiscal year topped $1.5 billion, marking the highest ever earnings for the state-owned carrier as it prepares to see a record surge in travelers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer games. Qatar Airways operates out of a gleaming new airport in the capital, Doha, on the eastern coastline of the Arabian Peninsula, where the World Cup will be held for the first time in the Middle East later this year. Qatar Airways was buoyed during the pandemic's hardest months with a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government that helped keep its operations afloat as it struggled with long-haul travel restrictions wrought on by the virus.

  • Putin’s Advocate for Child Welfare Is Straight-Up Stealing Kids in Ukraine, U.K. Says

    Wikimedia CommonsA Russian official tasked with ensuring the well-being of children is responsible for the “barbaric” kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian kids swept up in forced adoptions in Russia, the British government said Thursday.After months of warnings from Ukrainian officials about children literally being snatched from their homes, Vladimir Putin’s children’s rights commissioner was singled out by the British Foreign Office in its latest list of sanctions related to the war in Ukraine

  • Russia needs economic 'perestroika' to end reliance on energy exports - cenbank chief

    Russia must reduce its decades-old reliance on exports of raw materials and stimulate private enterprise to avoid slipping back towards a Soviet-style technological lag with the West, the governor of the central bank said on Thursday. After the West imposed the most crippling sanctions in modern history to punish President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy is facing its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Elvira Nabiullina, feted as one of the last economic liberals left at the top table of Russian policy-making, has been left with the job of steering the $1.8 trillion economy through the challenges of war and sanctions.

  • Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms

    The federal government is taking preliminary steps toward revising racial and ethnic classifications that have not been changed in a quarter century following calls for more accurate categories for how people identify themselves in federal data gathering. The revisions could open the door to changes long desired by advocates on census and survey forms. Among them are a new category for people of Middle Eastern and North African descent who currently are classified as white and efforts to make categories less confusing for Hispanic participants.

  • Court Says Skirt Requirement for Girls at North Carolina School Is Unconstitutional

    Families of three female students had sued, saying skirt requirement violated rights; School says it plans to appeal

  • Baryshnikov: Putin ‘trying to create a new history of Russia’

    Mikhail Baryshnikov is blasting Vladimir Putin over the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he “does not care about people at all.” “He’s trying to create a new history of Russia,” said the acclaimed ballet dancer — who was born in Latvia when the country was part of the Soviet Union and famously defected to…

  • Kyiv Diary: European leaders bear witness to war's horror

    Before the ceremony and the serious meetings about war, the European leaders witnessed the devastation wrought by Russia. To understand Ukraine's fight for survival, they had to see it themselves, with their own eyes. French President Emmanuel Macron spotted it immediately amid the ruins Thursday.

  • Hezbollah members get life terms for Lebanese leader's death

    Appeals judges at an international tribunal sentenced two members of the militant Hezbollah group to life imprisonment Thursday for their roles in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and the deaths of 21 other people in 2005. Neither of the convicted men, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, has been arrested and sent to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands.

  • Zelenskyy advisor calls Russian ex-president 'small man with huge insecurities' after he suggested Ukraine wouldn't exist in 2 years

    Mykhailo Podolyak took aim at Dmitry Medvedev, a staunch Putin ally, saying "if imperialism had a face, it would be Medvedev."

  • NC school said girls are ‘fragile’ and must wear skirts. Court slams the requirement

    A judge argued the rule was “based on blatant gender stereotypes about the ‘proper place’ for girls and women in society.”

  • All ‘Big Six’ fixtures in the 2022-23 Premier League schedule

    The Premier League fixture list Is electric when two of the 'Big Six' play: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

  • Ukraine war: Moroccan's death sentence being ignored, sister says

    Brahim Saaudun and two Britons were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine.

  • N. Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

    North Korea reported a new “epidemic" of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil. It’s unclear how many people are infected in what the official Korean Central News Agency said was “an acute enteric epidemic” in southwestern Haeju city. Such diseases routinely occur in North Korea, where there is a shortage of water treatment facilities and the public health system has been largely broken for decades.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • 2 US veterans, a Marine and a soldier, reported missing in Ukraine

    The U.S. State Department says it is looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine captured at least two American citizens.

  • NATO needs greater readiness, more weapons -military alliance chief

    The Hague (Reuters) -NATO must build out "even higher readiness" and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance's chief said on Tuesday. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month. "In Madrid, we will agree a major strengthening of our posture," he said.

  • ICC prosecutor aims to show war criminals can't escape justice

    The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Thursday he hoped his war crimes investigation in Ukraine would show there can be no escape from justice during conflicts. Visiting Ukraine as part of the investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan described the country as a crime scene. Ukraine has accused Russian soldiers of committing atrocities, particularly in the towns of Irpin and Bucha where many civilians were killed.

  • Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

    UESLEI MARCELINORussian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among th

  • Putin meets European leaders in Kyiv: missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59 Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.