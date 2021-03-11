UN expert: Myanmar junta 'murdered' at least 70 since coup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — An independent U.N. rights expert on Thursday cited “credible reports” that Myanmar security forces have killed at least 70 people. He also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity since last month’s coup, and upbraided the U.N. Security Council for a “wholly insufficient” response.

Thomas Andrews, an expert focusing on Myanmar, lamented the “horrible truth” that every time he issues a report on the situation, "the number of murders and arbitrary detentions in Myanmar becomes outdated.” He said the count of arbitrary detentions since the Feb. 1 coup had topped 2,000 as of Wednesday night.

“As of this moment, credible reports indicate that Myanmar security forces had murdered at least 70 people," he said.

Speaking to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, Andrews said violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.

“It should come as little surprise that there is growing evidence that this same Myanmar military, led by the same senior leadership, is now engaging in crimes against humanity," he said, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law.

Andrews, a former U.S. lawmaker, acknowledged a formal determination of crimes against humanity requires a full investigation and trial. He is working under a mandate from the council and does not speak for the United Nations.

He noted a U.N. Security Council statement on Wednesday that expressed concern about the situation, condemned the violence and voiced support for a democratic transition. Such words are “welcome, but ... wholly insufficient,” he said.

The junta has repeatedly insisted it's acting to restore order and ensure Myanmar’s democratic transition.

Chan Aye, permanent secretary at Myanmar’s foreign ministry, said in a video statement that authorities were seeking to maintain law and order in the country and “have been exercising utmost restraint to deal with the violent protests since 8 February.”

His written statement -- the video was cut short -- also said that Myanmar was undergoing “extremely complex challenges” and facing a “delicate situation,” and insisted that the military leadership did not want to stall a budding democratic transition.

“In this respect, Myanmar would like to seek the understanding from the United Nations and international community on its efforts to maintain sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, national unity and social stability throughout the country,” the statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children

    Israeli troops detained five Palestinian children for several hours after they were confronted by Jewish settlers while gathering wild artichokes near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli human rights group said Thursday. B'Tselem released video of the arrest, in which heavily armed Israeli soldiers can be seen pulling the children away by force. Footage shot earlier shows the children gathering plants near the settler outpost of Havat Maon, when two masked settlers emerge from a grove of trees.

  • New testimony might free Fort Worth man, 24 years after false evidence convicted him

    “Their absolute goal was to make Aaron (Dyson) a gang member and they in some way used me to help make that narrative.”

  • African-American wine makers lead push to increase diversity in the industry

    The Association of African American Vintners says it has grown by 500% since 2019. "We're out there doing what we can to show... that our place is very much valid like anybody else's in this industry," said Nyarai Cellars owner Steve Byfield.

  • Teen charged with capital murder in White Settlement double homicide, police say

    The 18-year-old Arkansas resident was arrested in late February, police said. The department is continuing to look for the second suspect, a 16-year-old.

  • Biden doubles order of one-shot coronavirus vaccine

    The Biden administration is buying 200 million doses of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, meaning the U.S. could have a vaccine surplus by the end of the year. Nancy Cordes has the latest.

  • Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers

    Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. The new safeguard, dubbed the “sharing safety program," will be overseen by HireRight, a specialist in background checks. The use of a third party is aimed at addressing potential legal concerns about companies, including competitors such as Uber and Lyft, having access to information to each other's personnel matters.

  • MTV Movie & TV Awards returning for two-night event in May

    After scrapping a traditional show last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will return for an even bigger event in May.

  • Biden aides hold talks with Israel on Iran, regional issues

    Top U.S. and Israeli national security officials met Thursday by secure video conference for their first round of talks on Iran and other regional issues as the Biden administration looks to avoid antagonizing Israel while attempting to resurrect the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. The first virtual U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting led by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, comes as President Joe Biden’s national security team has stepped up efforts to engage the Israelis about his Iran efforts.

  • GM partner LG to invest $4.5 billion in US battery operation

    LG Energy Solution will invest more than $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production by 2025 as more automakers commit to churning electric vehicles sooner than anyone had expected. The Korean company, which has a joint venture with U.S. automaker General Motors, said the investment will help create 10,000 jobs, including subcontractors. GM and LG are currently building a $2.3 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,000 people when it is completed in 2022.

  • FBI releases video of Washington pipe bomb suspect

    EDITORS NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS MUTEThe bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.Although more than 300 people have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs.The FBI has previously released photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a gray hoodie and black and light-gray Nike Air Max Speed shoes."The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms," the bureau said in its announcement that it was making the video footage public.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Government blames Covid as it delays full UK customs checks on EU goods until 2022

    The UK’s new customs border with the EU will not be fully operational until 2022, the Government has announced, as ministers sought to blame the delays on the Covid-19 pandemic. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has confirmed that new checks on certain EU food imports will now not be required until October, six months later than planned, with a second round of controls pushed back until January next year. The final set of checks, including on live animals at border control posts, will only commence three months later, in March. EU diplomats and officials have taken aim at the move, questioning how postponing full customs checks until a year after the transition period ended represented taking back control of the UK’s borders. Neale Richmond, the Fine Gael spokesman for European affairs, said: “From a European perspective these continuing delays underline perhaps the folly of Brexit and will no doubt make for difficult reading to other Eurosceptics.” Critics also warned the move would merely prolong the unequal trade terms currently being experienced by UK exporters, who have faced full customs checks when sending goods into the EU since January. However, the Government said that while required systems and infrastructure could have been ready in time for the original deadline in July, the postponement was necessary to give businesses time to recover from Covid-19 disruption. Mr Gove told MPs: "In reviewing the timeframes, we have given strong weight to the disruption which has been caused, and is still being caused, by Covid, and the need to ensure that the economy can recover fully.” Meanwhile, the European Union's ambassador to the UK appeared to take a swipe at Boris Johnson over his decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers in Northern Ireland without the bloc’s consent. At a briefing with journalists in London, Joao Vale de Almeida said that while he wanted the best possible relationship between the EU and UK, there needed to be “high levels of trust, mutual trust". "Trust is maybe the most important commodity in international agreements. When there is no trust, when levels of trust go down, you are less capable of finding solutions,” he continued. Brussels is understood to be preparing to initiate legal action against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland “within days”, with EU figures accusing Lord Frost, the minister in chart of EU relations, of torpedoing the progress made in talks with his predecessor, Mr Gove. On Thursday night, business leaders welcomed the postponement of new UK import controls, adding that it had been necessary to prevent additional disruption at the border from next month.

  • VW-backed EV charging firm Ionity to sell minority stake: sources

    Electric vehicle charging group Ionity, whose owners include Volkswagen and Daimler, is looking to sell a minority stake to rake in 400 million-500 million euros ($479 million-597 million), three people familiar with the matter said. The firm, which is installing ultra-high speed charging stations across Europe, has hired BNP Paribas to help with the process, with non-binding bids due after Easter, the people said. "IONITY is in constant dialogue with its joint venture partners and is examining further investment opportunities for the expansion of the fast-charging infrastructure," Ionity said in a statement.

  • UN calls for reversal of Myanmar coup and condemns violence

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members including Myanmar’s neighbor and friend China was formally adopted at a very brief virtual meeting where U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the current council president, announced that the statement had been agreed.

  • Why Rush Street Interactive's Shares Popped Today

    Shares of online gambling company Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) jumped by as much as 17.2% in Thursday trading after it reported its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. Revenue was up an incredible 260% year over year to $100.0 million in the quarter, gains made possible by the increase in the number of states that have made sports betting or online gambling legal. At this point, the investment thesis for any online gambling company is likely to focus on the theory that it'll be a growth stock for many years as more states legalize such gambling and open their markets to more companies.

  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio calls sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo 'disgusting' and says 'he can no longer serve as governor'

    Six women have come forward with sexual harassment claims against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but he has so far refused to resign.

  • Here’s why it matters that the Dow keeps hitting new highs

    This collection of stodgy old-school stocks is a reminder that sometimes stodgy and old-school is in-demand.

  • Another stimulus check — while welcome — won’t go far for cash-strapped seniors

    This has been a good week for millions of older Americans. Not only did President Biden say the government will purchase another 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (there were already enough doses in the pipeline to vaccinate every citizen over age 16, and this looks to be icing on the cake), but he also got his giant $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package passed. Managing Markets and Retirement Nela Richardson of Edward Jones unpacks how to manage retirement amid Covid-19.

  • $400 for a plate of rice and beans? U.N. counts cost of 'man-made' famines

    Nearly 30 years ago a malnourished two-year-old girl died in front of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a refugee camp in northern Uganda. Two days ago U.N. food chief David Beasley met a starving five-month-old girl at a hospital in Yemen - she died on Thursday. "What's the difference today?" Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Major snowstorm could slam U.S. Rockies and High Plains

    A powerful snowstorm is on track to strike the U.S. Rockies and High Plains over the next four days, bringing heavy snow and strong winds that could make travel difficult or impossible, forecasters said. The massive storm is expected to dump up to two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) to parts of northern Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska from late Thursday through late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.