UN experts cite war crimes, crimes against humanity in Libya

JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Investigators commissioned by the United Nations' top human rights body to examine possible abuses in Libya said Monday they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the restive North African country.

The first findings from a “fact-finding mission” commissioned by the Human Rights Council, which were released on Monday, chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape. The findings could send a potent signal to key international and regional powers amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.

“The violence that has plagued Libya since 2011, and which has continued almost unabated since 2016, has enabled the commission of serious violations, abuses and crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, against the most vulnerable,” the three members who led the mission say in their report.

The experts cite reports indicating that the Libyan Coast Guard – which has been trained and equipped by the European Union as part of efforts to stanch the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean – has mistreated migrants and handed some over to detention centers where torture and sexual violence are “prevalent.”

Amid concerns about foreign mercenaries operating in Libya, they experts say there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that personnel from a Russian private military company known as the Wagner Group, “may have committed the crime of murder” in connection with evidence that they had fired gunshots directly at people not taking direct part in the hostilities.

The report also cites findings from “reliable organizations” that some 87,000 migrants have been intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard since 2016, including about 7,000 “currently” in centers run by the Department for Combatting Illegal Migration.

Such roundups have continued in recent days: an unprecedented crackdown in Libya has led to the detention of more than 5,000 people, including hundreds of children and women, and violence in associated raids has left at least one migrant dead, according to a U.N. tally.

The fact-finding mission, which documents possible rights violations and abuses since 2016, adds to a litany of news reports, U.N. studies and warnings from advocacy groups about deadly violence, mistreatment of migrants, horrific conditions of detention and overall instability across Libya in recent years.

“Mindful of the need to ensure justice for victims, the mission has identified individuals and groups (both Libyan and foreign actors) who may bear responsibility for the violations and abuses under investigation,” the experts wrote. “In view of the complexity of the situation, additional time and resources are required to establish individual and state responsibility for all violations occurring since 2016.”

Under U.N. mediation, the country – now ruled by a transitional government after years of divisions – has made tenuous steps toward returning to stability, including through plans to hold national elections late this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

    British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy. Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of the ruling Conservatives in the northern England city of Manchester struck a jarring note.

  • Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

    A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga II, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts.

  • States, cities slow to spend federal COVID relief funds

    Hundreds of mayors implored Congress earlier this year to take "immediate action" on a massive COVID-related relief package that included billions of dollars to invest into their communities. However, since receiving the initial funding in the spring, very little has been used, according to an analysis from the Associated Press. The big picture: As of this summer, a majority of the states that benefited from the economic package had spent just 2.5% of their initial allotment while large cities h

  • Sanders urges progressives to stand firm in Democratic battle over Biden agenda

    Party locked in a bitter struggle over two massive legislative bills that could make or break the Biden presidency Senator Bernie Sanders talks to reporters on Thursday as infrastructure negations continue in Washington DC. Photograph: Nathan Posner/REX/Shutterstock Bernie Sanders, the leftwing firebrand who has drawn the fight against poverty and inequality into the mainstream of American politics, issued a call to arms on Sunday for fellow progressives to stand firm in the intensifying battle

  • Crimes against humanity, war crimes committed in Libya: UN probe

    War crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of child soldiers, have been committed in Libya since 2016, a United Nations investigation revealed on Monday.

  • Biden administration sets the stage to get more assertive with China on trade

    Biden's top trade official will outline steps to enforce China's Phase 1 trade agreement.

  • U.S. Democrats to pare climate, social spending; no clear target

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats face the hard work of paring back the White House's sweeping infrastructure and social agenda in the week ahead, but have yet to agree on a target size for their multi-trillion dollar spending bill. Democrats said on https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-struggle-reach-deal-congress-bidens-agenda-2021-10-01 Friday that their sweeping bill intended to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change will need to be trimmed from a $3.5 trillion goal, perhaps to closer to $2 trillion, following a visit by the president to Capitol Hill to sell his agenda.

  • New COVID requirements for Live Nation

    New COVID requirements for Live Nation

  • Biden's new China trade plan echoes Trump's, but assumes Beijing won't change

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday will seek new talks with China over its failure to keep promises made in a "Phase 1" trade deal struck with former president Donald Trump, but will not pursue "Phase 2" negotiations over Beijing's state subsidies and other structural issues. Senior Biden administration officials said Tai will pursue a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss the trade deal "soon" while starting a "targeted" process to revive exclusions for certain Chinese imports from punitive U.S. tariffs. However, she will not rule out the use of new tariffs to push China to meet the Phase 1 commitments https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-details-factbox/whats-in-the-u-s-china-phase-1-trade-deal-idUSKBN1ZE2IF made under Trump, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • In Alaska's COVID Crisis, Doctors Must Decide Who Lives and Who Dies

    ANCHORAGE — There was one bed coming available in the intensive care unit in Alaska’s largest hospital. It was the middle of the night, and the hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, had been hit with a deluge of coronavirus patients. Doctors now had a choice to make: Several more patients at the hospital, most of them with COVID-19, were in line to take that last ICU spot. But there was also someone from one of the state’s isolated rural communities who needed to be flown in f

  • Former Trump aide Omarosa, newly freed from her NDA, suggests Trump won't 'be healthy enough' for a 2024 run

    Omarosa Manigault Newman recently won a legal battle against Donald Trump, who tried to enforce an NDA over a tell-all book she wrote in 2018.

  • ‘He grabs me and freakin’ kisses me’: WyCo GOP vice chair accuses JoCo GOP chair

    Later that evening, she burst into tears. “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.” | Editorial

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • The Gangland Murders Forcing Israel to Its Breaking Point

    Amhad Gharabli/GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of office for all of 110 days, but for Arab citizens of Israel, post-Bibiism has become the era of emancipation. Decades of Arab community leaders have failed to inspire change in the country, leading to frustration, disenchantment and a growing social chasm between the mainstream Jewish experience and minority Arab lives.Since the start of 2021, almost 100 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed in street violence made possible by y

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

    "The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso

  • Leader of House Progressives Says She Won’t Vote for Reconciliation Bill if It Includes Hyde Amendment

    Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), chair of the progressive caucus, said Sunday that she will not support Democrats’ massive social-spending package if it includes the Hyde Amendment, a stipulation that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.