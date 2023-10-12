UN experts condemn attacks on civilians in Israel, Gaza as ‘war crimes’

A group of United Nations humanitarian experts denounced attacks on civilians in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza early Thursday, saying Israel is now committing “war crimes” through “collective punishment” by blockading aid from the territory.

The war has killed at least 2,500 people on both sides. Concerns for civilians in Gaza have mounted in recent days as the territory runs out of power and medical supplies due to a complete blockade by Israel.

“We strongly condemn the horrific crimes committed by Hamas, the deliberate and widespread killing and hostage-taking of innocent civilians, including older persons and children. These actions constitute heinous violations of international law and international crimes, for which there must be urgent accountability,” the U.N. group said.

“We also strongly condemn Israel’s indiscriminate military attacks against the already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza, comprising over 2.3 million people, nearly half of whom are children,” it added. “They have lived under unlawful blockade for 16 years, and already gone through five major brutal wars, which remain unaccounted for.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“This amounts to collective punishment,” the experts continued. “There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime.”

The U.N. said Thursday that more than 650,000 people in Gaza are running out of water due to the blockades. Medical supplies are also dwindling in the area’s hospitals, which are at times without power.

The Israeli energy minister said early Thursday the country will not allow aid into Gaza, despite calls from organizations, including the U.N.

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter. “Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals.”

The Red Cross warned Thursday those hospitals could soon turn into “morgues” without immediate aid.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk,” Fabrizio Carboni, International Committee of the Red Cross regional director for the Near and Middle East wrote in a statement. “Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.”

The Israeli military has committed to completely eliminating Hamas through a campaign of extensive airstrikes and an expected ground invasion.

The U.N. experts specifically called out Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over comments calling Gazans “human animals” on Monday.

“Besides this appalling language that dehumanises the Palestinian people, especially those who have been unlawfully ‘imprisoned’ in Gaza for 16 years, we condemn the withholding of essential supplies such as food, water, electricity and medicines,” the group continued. “Such actions will precipitate a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where its population is now at inescapable risk of starvation. Intentional starvation is a crime against humanity.”

It is also difficult for Gazans to leave the territory because the only border with Egypt was closed again Thursday due to Israeli airstrikes in the area. The crossing was previously closed on Monday due to strikes.

The Egyptian government has also urged Israel to stop the strikes so aid can enter Gaza.

The U.N. group called on both sides of the conflict to immediately negotiate a ceasefire, in addition to corridors for humanitarian aid and a release of the captured on both sides of the conflict.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.