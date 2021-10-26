UN experts criticize US for deportation of Haitian migrants, allege 'racialized exclusion'

Adam Shaw
·3 min read

United Nations human rights experts this week criticized the U.S. for the expulsion of Haitian migrants last month in response to a surge of tens of thousands of Haitians to the southern border — with the officials accusing the U.S. of "racialized exclusion."

"In expediting the collective expulsion of Haitian migrants, the United States is subjecting a group of predominantly Black migrants to impermissible risks of refoulement and human rights abuse without any individualized evaluation," the experts said, in a statement issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

AMID HAITIAN MIGRANT WAVE, UN REFUGEE AGENCY CONDEMNS ‘MASS EXPULSIONS’

The OHCHR statement said the experts had accused the U.S. of "ongoing systematic mass deportation" of Haitian migrants and refugees.

The U.S. was hit by a surge of migrants predominantly from Haiti in the Del Rio sector last month. It led to chaotic scenes with more than 15,000 migrants camped under the International Bridge at one point as the Department of Homeland Security surged resources to process some migrants and expel others.

Haitian migrants continue to cross across the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on Sept. 20, 2021. <span class="copyright">Getty Images</span>
Haitian migrants continue to cross across the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on Sept. 20, 2021. Getty Images

However, some Democrats objected to the treatment of migrants at the border, with some repeating false claims that images showed the migrants being whipped by Border Patrol agents on horseback. The claims were later repeated by President Biden.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised an investigation and said that the images "painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism."

The statement from the U.N. office also adopted the racial narrative, saying that the experts "warned that the mass deportations seemingly continue a history of racialized exclusion of Black Haitian migrants and refugees at US ports of entry."

BLINKEN INVITES UN ENVOYS ON RACISM, MINORITY ISSUES TO VISIT US

The experts also claimed the deportation of Haitians back to Haiti was a breach of international law.

"International law prohibits arbitrary or collective expulsions," they said.

"States cannot label all migrants of a certain nationality per se threats to national security, and all migrants, no matter their nationality, race or migration status, must be guaranteed the protections called for under international law."

The U.N. experts include E. Tendayi Achiume, the special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Achiume is one of the experts on human rights who was invited to the U.S. by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an official visit earlier this year.

Rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council who will typically gather information on their respective issues and then issue a public report. The U.S. left the Human Rights Council in 2018 due to its anti-Israel bias and the makeup of its membership, which included countries with abysmal human rights records. The Biden administration has since moved to rejoin it, and the U.S. was re-elected earlier this month.

The latest statement comes after the U.N.’s high commissioner for refugees also criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis last month and backed calls from liberal groups for the Biden administration to abolish "mass expulsions" via Title 42 altogether, saying it was in violation of international norms.

Fox News' Ben Evansky contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • “Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages

    The Perfect Pigg, a gift shop owned by Ginger Pigg, is the go-to place for residents of Cumming, Georgia, to pick up gift items like kids toys and home goods. Because of bottlenecks in the global supply chain, many stores like Pigg’s are scrambling to try to get all the inventory they can ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. “I’m a little stressed,” said Pigg, who has about 60% of the Christmas inventory she usually has at this time.

  • Death toll in Idaho mall shooting rises to 3 as suspect dies

    "This was an individual that acted cowardly and acted alone," Boise's police chief said.

  • Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan

    King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda on security issues and further defense cooperation. “Jordan is a valued and reliable partner for Poland in the Middle East region, as reflected by the highest-level contacts,” Duda’s office said on Twitter.

  • GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for federal election security job

    Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican who rejected election fraud claims, is up for a job in the Biden administration.

  • Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: Things moving in a positive direction

    Daryl Morey: Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness. And he has he's dealing with some personal reasons off the court. Both we take very seriously. We're working with them to provide every resource to help them with what ...

  • Biden to speak with Xi virtually after Chinese president skips G-20 and climate summits

    President Joe Biden will speak one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually before the end of the year, according to the White House's top national security expert.

  • Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

    The Senate confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration on Tuesday with former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona approved to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, approved to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. The Senate also voted to confirm former Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico to serve as ambassador to New Zealand and Victoria Reggie Kennedy of Massachusetts, the widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria. The nominations were approved through voice vote, a process taking only minutes that can be used so long as no senators object.

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • Storm impacts on roads at the mouth of the canyon

    Today's storm is likely to impact road conditions on Highway 178 through the canyon. Drivers should be weary of falling debris and rockslides caused by dry weather conditions and hydrophobic soil.

  • Only 1 bidder to run Georgia's Confederate-themed park

    The only bidder for management of Georgia's Confederate-themed, state-owned Stone Mountain Park is a new firm created by an official of the company that’s pulling out, the park's governing board said Monday. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board voted Monday to choose Thrive Attractions Management LLC as the finalist to run the park near Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Management companies have little, if any, direct control over Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain Park, and state law bars any change to the enormous mountainside carving of Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

  • Oklahoma boy, 7, fatally mauled by family Corgi mix, authorities say

    A 7-year-old boy was fatally mauled by his dog last week in Oklahoma, authorities said. The child was first reported missing about 7:20 p.m.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Pops A Never-Ending 'Bloomin' Onion' Cyst In New Vid

    Dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper popped a cyst in this new video. In it, she tackles a previously removed growth for a full 16 minutes.

  • Israeli court orders boy in custody fight returned to Italy

    An Israeli court Monday ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there, who have been locked in a bitter custody battle with family members in Israel. The court ordered Eitan Biran returned to “the place of his normal residence, which is Italy." It ordered his grandfather, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.