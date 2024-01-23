UN Experts Urge Hong Kong to Drop Charges Against Jimmy Lai

(Bloomberg) -- A group of UN human rights experts called on Hong Kong to drop all charges against Jimmy Lai, ramping up pressure on the city as the former media mogul stands trial for sedition and colluding with foreign forces.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are alarmed by the multiple and serious violations of Jimmy Lai’s freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, and his right to a fair trial,” the special rapporteurs said, according to a statement on Monday. His inability to access “a lawyer of his own choosing and the handpicking of judges by the authorities” were cited as points of concern.

The special rapporteurs added that Lai’s arrest and criminal proceedings “appear to be directly related to his criticism” of China’s government and for backing democracy in the finance hub. The experts’ comments come as the UN conducts a regular, five-yearly review of the Asian nation’s human rights record.

Without mentioning Lai by name, Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki told a session of the UN review body in Geneva on Tuesday that “it is inappropriate to comment on, or interfere with, the ongoing legal proceedings” in the city, according to a statement from the government.

Chan, also deputy head of China’s delegation to the UN Human Rights Council working group, added: “The suggestion that certain individuals or groups should be immune from legal consequences for their illegal acts is no different from advocating a special pass to break the law.”

Earlier this month, the founder of the now shuttered, pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to sanction, blockade or engage in other hostile activities against China and Hong Kong. The offenses fall under a Beijing-imposed national security law, and carry a punishment of up to life in prison.

See: Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai Pleads Not Guilty in Security Trial

Lai also faces a colonial-era sedition charge that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Lai, who has been denied bail, is already serving prison sentences for lesser offenses including allegedly violating a lease contract.

Western governments are closely watching the trial. A conviction risks hurting ties between China and the US and UK, where politicians have spoken out in Lai’s defense.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau called Lai a “political radical” in his opening statement, and detailed what the government considers to be evidence for his offenses, which includes media interviews and social media posts.

Also: Hong Kong’s No. 1 Security Target Jimmy Lai Goes on Trial

(Updates with HK comments from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.