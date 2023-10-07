UN experts visited Hroza after Russia’s deadliest missile strike of 2023 wipes out half the community

A group of UN experts has visited Hroza village in Kharkiv Oblast, less than 24 hours after the brutal Russian missile strike that killed more than 50 people, the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, reported on X (Twitter) on Oct. 6.

"This is a barbaric consequence of this war that 20% of a community can be wiped out in seconds."she stated.

Denise Brown led the inter-agency UN mission to visit the community and deliver much-needed medical supplies and construction materials, as well as gather more information about the despicable Russian attack.

The death toll from the Oct. 5 Russian Iskander ballistic missile strike on a grocery store and a nearby café in Hroza village has risen to 52, including a six-year-old child, regional military administration head, Oleh Synehubov, reported on Telegram on Oct. 6. Six people were seriously injured. The building collapsed, and people were trapped under the rubble.

The attack on Hroza was Russia’s deadliest civilian strike on Ukraine of 2023.

The village had gathered at a local café for the wake of a fallen soldier. About half of the village’s residents were at the café at the time of the Russian missile strike, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the first to respond to the Russian terrorist attack.

He called it an absolutely deliberate attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He added that Russian terror must be stopped so that genocide does not become "the new normal for the whole world.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Kharkiv Oblast from Oct. 6-8.

Investigators have opened an investigation under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which provides for 15 years to life imprisonment. Investigators believe that the attack on the café was highly precise, so they will be looking for those who may have directed it among the local population.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine