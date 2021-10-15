UN extends Haiti political mission after US-China dispute

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday evening to extend the U.N. political mission in Haiti after a dispute between China which has no diplomatic relations with Latin America’s poorest country and many other members who stressed the importance of the long-term presence of the United Nations in the crisis-wracked nation.

In a compromise just hours before the mission’s mandate ends at midnight Friday, the United States and Mexico, who drafted the council resolution, reached agreement with China to extend it for nine months -- less than the year Washington wanted and more than the six months Beijing was seeking.

That averted a threatened Chinese veto of the resolution and led to the 15-0 vote approving the measure, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were private.

Diplomats said the reason behind China’s down-to-the-wire action is Beijing’s anger at Haiti for maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Haiti is one of just 15 countries -- and the second largest in population -- that continue to recognize self-ruling democratic Taiwan which China claims as part of its own territory.

The future of Taiwan has increasingly become a potential powder keg, with Beijing recently sending a record number of military aircraft to harass the island over China’s National Day holiday.

Haiti has been contending with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed over 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in August, and escalating gang-related killings, kidnappings and turf wars. Last month, U.S. border patrol agents’ treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern U.S. border sparked outrage.

The Security Council condemned Moise's assassination “in the strongest terms" and urged the government to hold the perpetrators accountable. The resolution also expressed deep concern at the devastating effects of the earthquake and tropical storm Grace two days later.

Last week, Haiti’s top diplomat implored the Security Council for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institution. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council.

The resolution adopted Friday asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to conduct as assessment of the mandate of the political mission within six months, including whether and how it should be adjusted to address Haiti’s ongoing challenges.

It extends the political mission, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH, until July 15, 2022 but makes no change in its original mandate adopted in June 2019.

It authorizes the political mission to advise Haiti’s government “in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance,” including promoting the rule of law, supporting an inclusive national dialogue and protecting and promoting human rights.

In Friday's resolution, the council noted “with deep concern the acute political, economic, security, and humanitarian crisis in Haiti and reaffirming the commitment of the international community to continue to support the people of Haiti." It underlined the importance of addressing the recent rise in gang violence and its roots.

The resolution urges all Haitian parties “to commit to an inclusive inter-Haitian national dialogue to address longstanding drivers of instability” and to create a framework for free and fair presidential and legislative elections “as soon as technically feasible.”

It also encourages cooperation between BINUH, other U.N. officials, regional organizations and international financial institutions to help Haiti achieve long-term stability, development and economic self-sufficiency.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun made no mention of Taiwan in a brief speech after the vote, instead urging the Haitian government and political leaders to put the interests of the country and its people first and “halt any power struggles ... and work together to bring the country out of chaos and put it on the path of orderly development.”

He said China was “a responsible and constructive participant” in discussions on the resolution and pressed for the secretary-general’s assessment. He also underscored “that ultimately, Haiti cannot achieve stability and development without self-reliance.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield alluded to the dispute, telling the council that by renewing the BINUH mandate, the Security Council has “helped to ensure the U.N. can continue its vital efforts to support democratic institutions and planning for elections, strengthen the rule of law, and promote stability.”

Calling BINUH’s role “both advisory and essential,” she said: “Let me be clear: now is not the time for the Security Council to walk away from Haiti.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese coalition partner raises doubt about higher defence spending

    The junior partner in Japan's ruling coalition raised doubt on Friday about Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to double defence spending, saying the public would not support such an increase when so many areas of social welfare need resources. Defence is a divisive issue in Japan, which, as a legacy of World War Two, has a pacifist constitution and an enduring public wariness about entanglement in U.S.-led wars. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said in a policy proposal ahead of an Oct. 31 general election that it aimed to raise defence spending towards a target of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Winter chill keeps China's coal prices high, power crunch stokes inflation

    China coal prices held near record highs on Thursday as cold weather swept into the country's north and power plants stocked up on the fuel to ease an energy crunch that is fuelling unprecedented factory gate inflation. A widening power crisis in China, affecting at least 17 regions - caused by shortages of coal, record high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand as it shifts to greener fuels - has led to production disruption at numerous factories. Soaring energy prices sent producer prices to their highest in at least 25 years in September, rising 10.7% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday.

  • China's domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

    China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world's second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas. The "COP15" conference, which held its closing ceremony on Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, was designed to lay the groundwork for a new post-2020 global pact to conserve habitats and slow species loss, now believed to be at its fastest rate in 10 million years. During his video address on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new national park scheme as well as a 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) fund to finance conservation in developing countries.

  • U.S. law firm drops work on Hong Kong statue removal after criticism

    A U.S. law firm said on Friday it had withdrawn from helping a Hong Kong university remove a statue honoring slain Tiananmen Square protesters after the firm's role sparked condemnation from human rights groups and U.S. politicians. The 26-foot-tall (8-meter-tall) copper sculpture has been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades. It depicts dozens of torn and twisted bodies symbolizing those killed in China's Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 1989.

  • Australia September Employment Tumbles as Delta Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian employment tumbled for a second consecutive month and the jobless rate advanced as a surge in the delta variant of coronavirus kept businesses shuttered in the country’s two biggest cities.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe economy shed a worse-than-expected 138,000 roles in September, official

  • Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

    Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully vaccinated 19.6 million people as of Wednesday, but a slowing rate of uptake has left it with spare doses which it has sent to Egypt, Vietnam, Taiwan, Kenya, Ukraine, Australia and Norway and other places. Iran's economy has been hit hard by sanctions reimposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for the country to pay for food and medicine.

  • Exclusive-Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property has pulled out of a proposed $1.7 billion deal to buy China Evergrande Group's Hong Kong headquarters building over worries about the developer's dire financial situation, two sources said. The collapse of the talks for the landmark building's sale is another setback for cash-strapped Evergrande which has been scrambling to divest some assets to repay creditors knocking on its doors. Yuexiu, based in the southern city of Guangzhou, was close to sealing a deal in August to acquire the 26-storey China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district that serves as Evergrande's local headquarters, said the sources.

  • Xi will not attend COP26 in person: The Times

    The COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow may be short of one very important guest when it gets underway on October 31st.Chinese President Xi Jinping. Britain's The Times newspaper quoted an unidentified British source as saying the Chinese president won't be there in person.Quote: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up," and that prime minister is aware. The source is is said to have added, "What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The Times said British organizers fear that Xi's decision to stay away could foreshadow China refusing to set new climate change goals.The Chinese embassy in London could not be reached for immediate comment.Meantime, Queen Elizabeth was overheard saying that she's irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that he would attend the summit, after saying earlier that he was unsure whether he would travel to Glasgow because of the COVID-19 situation."Overnight I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit which I'm looking forward to attending. It's an important event. The government will be finalising its position for me to take to that summit prior to my departure over the next fortnight.'' While many countries have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia, which is one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases per capita, has declined to firm up its targets.

  • China's record factory gate inflation stokes policy dilemma

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's September factory gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the bureau started compiling the data in 1996. Producer prices have risen due to output curbs caused by a power crunch at a home and a months-long global commodity price rally.

  • China’s Producer Inflation at 26-Year High Adds to Global Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices grew at the fastest pace in almost 26 years in September, potentially adding to global inflation pressure if local businesses start passing on higher costs to consumers. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe producer price index climbed 10.7% from a year earlier, beating

  • Take a look at Florida’s uniform combination for the LSU game

    Check out these sharp duds the team picked out for Saturday's game against LSU.

  • Turkey seals 11 bcm Azeri gas deal and making progress on supply, minister says

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey has sealed a three-year, 11 billion cubic metres (bcm) natural gas accord with Azerbaijan and is making "significant" progress in securing additional natural gas supply, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday. Turkey's record demand for natural gas this year is forcing it to step up purchases on a surging spot market as it scrambles to renew long-term contracts expiring this winter. Donmez said the deal was for delivery of 11 bcm of gas via the Baku-Tiflis-Erzurum pipeline until end-2024, dismissing what he said were efforts to create the perception that Turkey was facing an energy problem amid a global energy bottleneck.

  • Sen. Kelly says the U.S. must develop new military tech to prevent future conflicts

    Developing new military technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, will be necessary to prevent a war with China or other adversaries, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said at an Axios event Friday.Why it matters: With the war on terror ramping down and competition with China increasing, Kelly said it's time for the U.S. to adapt its military technology to address threats in the western Pacific, specifically China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Iran not ready to resume Vienna talks, plans Brussels meeting first

    BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Iran is not ready to return to talks with world powers over its nuclear programme yet and its new negotiating team wants to first meet with the EU in Brussels in the next few weeks, a senior EU official said on Friday. EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran on Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • The last US-owned social media platform in China is closing down

    LinkedIn is the last US-owned social media platform in China. Its new app, a jobs board site, will launch in late 2021 without social features for sharing articles, ideas, and opinions.

  • Prince William told Robert Irwin that his dad would be 'very proud' of him

    Robert Irwin interviewed Prince William ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards. The Duke of Cambridge discussed Steve Irwin's legacy.

  • American Bumblebee Could Soon Be Considered an Endangered Species in the United States

    Eight states currently report having zero or nearly zero American bumblebees left, according to a petition

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy B

  • Haiti Relief

    A local man's humanitarian trip to Haiti turned into a rescue mission to save abandoned children. WPBF's Angela Rozier has the story.

  • Emma Raducanu pulls out of Kremlin Cup hours before tournament cut-off

    Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Kremlin Cup with just hours to spare until the cut-off point for withdrawals in the Moscow tournament.