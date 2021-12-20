UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research

James Dawes, Professor of English, Macalester College
·8 min read
<span class="caption">Humanitarian groups have been calling for a ban on autonomous weapons.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/march-2019-berlin-a-robot-stands-in-front-of-the-news-photo/1131801019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images">Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images</a></span>
Humanitarian groups have been calling for a ban on autonomous weapons. Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images

Autonomous weapon systems – commonly known as killer robots – may have killed human beings for the first time ever last year, according to a recent United Nations Security Council report on the Libyan civil war. History could well identify this as the starting point of the next major arms race, one that has the potential to be humanity’s final one.

The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons debated the question of banning autonomous weapons at its once-every-five-years review meeting in Geneva Dec. 13-17, 2021, but didn’t reach consensus on a ban. Established in 1983, the convention has been updated regularly to restrict some of the world’s cruelest conventional weapons, including land mines, booby traps and incendiary weapons.

Autonomous weapon systems are robots with lethal weapons that can operate independently, selecting and attacking targets without a human weighing in on those decisions. Militaries around the world are investing heavily in autonomous weapons research and development. The U.S. alone budgeted US$18 billion for autonomous weapons between 2016 and 2020.

Meanwhile, human rights and humanitarian organizations are racing to establish regulations and prohibitions on such weapons development. Without such checks, foreign policy experts warn that disruptive autonomous weapons technologies will dangerously destabilize current nuclear strategies, both because they could radically change perceptions of strategic dominance, increasing the risk of preemptive attacks, and because they could be combined with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons themselves.

As a specialist in human rights with a focus on the weaponization of artificial intelligence, I find that autonomous weapons make the unsteady balances and fragmented safeguards of the nuclear world – for example, the U.S. president’s minimally constrained authority to launch a strike – more unsteady and more fragmented. Given the pace of research and development in autonomous weapons, the U.N. meeting might have been the last chance to head off an arms race.

Lethal errors and black boxes

I see four primary dangers with autonomous weapons. The first is the problem of misidentification. When selecting a target, will autonomous weapons be able to distinguish between hostile soldiers and 12-year-olds playing with toy guns? Between civilians fleeing a conflict site and insurgents making a tactical retreat?

The problem here is not that machines will make such errors and humans won’t. It’s that the difference between human error and algorithmic error is like the difference between mailing a letter and tweeting. The scale, scope and speed of killer robot systems – ruled by one targeting algorithm, deployed across an entire continent – could make misidentifications by individual humans like a recent U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan seem like mere rounding errors by comparison.

Autonomous weapons expert Paul Scharre uses the metaphor of the runaway gun to explain the difference. A runaway gun is a defective machine gun that continues to fire after a trigger is released. The gun continues to fire until ammunition is depleted because, so to speak, the gun does not know it is making an error. Runaway guns are extremely dangerous, but fortunately they have human operators who can break the ammunition link or try to point the weapon in a safe direction. Autonomous weapons, by definition, have no such safeguard.

Importantly, weaponized AI need not even be defective to produce the runaway gun effect. As multiple studies on algorithmic errors across industries have shown, the very best algorithms – operating as designed – can generate internally correct outcomes that nonetheless spread terrible errors rapidly across populations.

For example, a neural net designed for use in Pittsburgh hospitals identified asthma as a risk-reducer in pneumonia cases; image recognition software used by Google identified Black people as gorillas; and a machine-learning tool used by Amazon to rank job candidates systematically assigned negative scores to women.

The problem is not just that when AI systems err, they err in bulk. It is that when they err, their makers often don’t know why they did and, therefore, how to correct them. The black box problem of AI makes it almost impossible to imagine morally responsible development of autonomous weapons systems.

The proliferation problems

The next two dangers are the problems of low-end and high-end proliferation. Let’s start with the low end. The militaries developing autonomous weapons now are proceeding on the assumption that they will be able to contain and control the use of autonomous weapons. But if the history of weapons technology has taught the world anything, it’s this: Weapons spread.

Market pressures could result in the creation and widespread sale of what can be thought of as the autonomous weapon equivalent of the Kalashnikov assault rifle: killer robots that are cheap, effective and almost impossible to contain as they circulate around the globe. “Kalashnikov” autonomous weapons could get into the hands of people outside of government control, including international and domestic terrorists.

Front view of a quadcopter showing its camera
Front view of a quadcopter showing its camera

High-end proliferation is just as bad, however. Nations could compete to develop increasingly devastating versions of autonomous weapons, including ones capable of mounting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear arms. The moral dangers of escalating weapon lethality would be amplified by escalating weapon use.

High-end autonomous weapons are likely to lead to more frequent wars because they will decrease two of the primary forces that have historically prevented and shortened wars: concern for civilians abroad and concern for one’s own soldiers. The weapons are likely to be equipped with expensive ethical governors designed to minimize collateral damage, using what U.N. Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard has called the “myth of a surgical strike” to quell moral protests. Autonomous weapons will also reduce both the need for and risk to one’s own soldiers, dramatically altering the cost-benefit analysis that nations undergo while launching and maintaining wars.

Asymmetric wars – that is, wars waged on the soil of nations that lack competing technology – are likely to become more common. Think about the global instability caused by Soviet and U.S. military interventions during the Cold War, from the first proxy war to the blowback experienced around the world today. Multiply that by every country currently aiming for high-end autonomous weapons.

Undermining the laws of war

Finally, autonomous weapons will undermine humanity’s final stopgap against war crimes and atrocities: the international laws of war. These laws, codified in treaties reaching as far back as the 1864 Geneva Convention, are the international thin blue line separating war with honor from massacre. They are premised on the idea that people can be held accountable for their actions even during wartime, that the right to kill other soldiers during combat does not give the right to murder civilians. A prominent example of someone held to account is Slobodan Milosevic, former president of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, who was indicted on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes by the U.N.’s International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

[Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

But how can autonomous weapons be held accountable? Who is to blame for a robot that commits war crimes? Who would be put on trial? The weapon? The soldier? The soldier’s commanders? The corporation that made the weapon? Nongovernmental organizations and experts in international law worry that autonomous weapons will lead to a serious accountability gap.

To hold a soldier criminally responsible for deploying an autonomous weapon that commits war crimes, prosecutors would need to prove both actus reus and mens rea, Latin terms describing a guilty act and a guilty mind. This would be difficult as a matter of law, and possibly unjust as a matter of morality, given that autonomous weapons are inherently unpredictable. I believe the distance separating the soldier from the independent decisions made by autonomous weapons in rapidly evolving environments is simply too great.

The legal and moral challenge is not made easier by shifting the blame up the chain of command or back to the site of production. In a world without regulations that mandate meaningful human control of autonomous weapons, there will be war crimes with no war criminals to hold accountable. The structure of the laws of war, along with their deterrent value, will be significantly weakened.

A new global arms race

Imagine a world in which militaries, insurgent groups and international and domestic terrorists can deploy theoretically unlimited lethal force at theoretically zero risk at times and places of their choosing, with no resulting legal accountability. It is a world where the sort of unavoidable algorithmic errors that plague even tech giants like Amazon and Google can now lead to the elimination of whole cities.

[Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today.]

In my view, the world should not repeat the catastrophic mistakes of the nuclear arms race. It should not sleepwalk into dystopia.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on September 29, 2021.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James Dawes, Macalester College.

Read more:

James Dawes does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • To Celebrate the 1st Anniversary of the Inscription of Taijiquan on The UNESCO ICH List, The Taijiquan-Themed Conference Launched in Chenjiagou, China

    Zhengzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - To ensure the continuity of Taijiquan preservation, relevant organizers opened The Second Taijiquan Inheritance and Development Conference in Chenjiagou, Wenxian County on December 17, 2021. On December 17, 2020, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, the inscription of China's Taijiquan, or Tai Chi, dating back more than 300 years, on the Representative

  • Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh temple

    A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs' most revered shrines. The incident occurred during the daily evening prayer on Saturday, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and that they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information.

  • How to avoid gadget frustration on Christmas Day

    Modern tech gifts might not be ready to work straight away - are you ready for Christmas morning?

  • Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in government hands

    Tigray forces have left Lalibela, a town famous for its rock-hewn churches.

  • A look at the billions of dollars in foreign aid to Gaza

    The international community has sent billions of dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip in recent years to provide relief to the more than 2 million Palestinians living in the isolated, Hamas-ruled territory. The aid is intended to ease the burden on civilians of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on Gaza when the Islamic militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the heavy restrictions on trade and movement are needed to keep Hamas from enhancing its military capability, while critics view it as a form of collective punishment.

  • The 60s for Christmas!

    The 60s for Christmas!

  • Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin's choice of words seemed to crack the door open to continued talks with Biden and top congressional Democrats over reshaping the legislation. The bill would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help millions of families with children by extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid.

  • Beyond Meat to open its first R&D facility in Shanghai in 2022

    Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that it will open its first research-and-development facility outside of the U.S. in Shanghai during the first half of 2022. The facility will focus on creating plant-based meat products for the Asia-Pacific customer. Beyond Meat entered the China market last year and has a manufacturing plant in Jiaxing. Beyond Meat stock fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading, and has fallen 44.6% for the year. The S&P 500 index has gained 23% in 2021.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * BioNTech and Pfizer said they would be providing the European Union with more than 200 million additional doses of their vaccine. * The World Economic Forum postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of the Omicron variant, putting off the event scheduled for January until mid-2022. * Tougher contact restrictions and an accelerated booster campaign are among measures being considered by German leaders to soften the blow of a fifth wave of infections.

  • Brown helps No. 13 Michigan beat No. 5 Baylor 74-68 in OT

    The Wolverines got their first win against a top-five team in program history by beating the Bears.

  • Covington Catholic graduate reaches settlement with NBC

    Covington Catholic graduate Nick Sandmann reached a settlement with NBC over their coverage of an interaction he had with Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips while attending the March for Life in 2019."At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential," Sandmann tweeted on Friday.At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential.-...

  • 2021 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down AFC, NFC races for Week 15

    Week 15 of the NFL season is almost complete and Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock to break down the 2021 NFL Playoff picture ahead of Saints vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. With big wins by the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, what does the AFC North

  • Where Can I Buy At-Home Rapid COVID Tests, And When Should I Use One?

    Read this before you purchase a kit and test yourself for COVID-19.

  • Cardinals’ season teetering on verge of disaster after loss to Lions

    They are now 0-4 in the last two seasons in playoff-clinching games the last two seasons.

  • EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

    The European Union’s drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Medicines Agency decision to recommend granting conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU’s executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant. Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case in case it’s eventually needed.

  • UN chief pays tribute to victims of Beirut Port explosion

    Standing under the rain, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Lebanon, laid a wreath at a memorial bearing the names of the victims at the Beirut Port site of the explosion. The blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port for years, apparently with the knowledge of senior politicians and security officials who did nothing about it.

  • Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening.Most Russians aren’t buying it.Domestic propaganda levels have reached near-hysteria this year after anti-Putin protests swept the country following the attempted murder and imprisonment of oppo

  • Burlington, Vermont, decided to cut its police force 30 percent. Here’s what happened next.

    Burlington, Vt., decided to slash 30 percent of its police force by attrition. Since then, city leaders have been reckoning with the unintended consequences.

  • Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dead after battle with COVID

    The news came from a Saturday afternoon press release from the Washington Senate Republican Caucus.

  • Jim Acosta Scolds Fox News for Capitol Riot Texts: ‘You’ve Been Busted on Your Bulls—’

    CNN host says release of texts "exposed what may have been a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election, and then deceive the public about that"