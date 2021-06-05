UN: Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region

A woman leads a blind man to a visiting doctor, past destroyed furniture and other items in the driveway of a hospital which was damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers who used it as a base, according to witnesses, in Hawzen, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. The battle for Hawzen is part of a larger war in Tigray between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan rebels that has led to the flight of more than 2 million of the region’s 6 million people. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Friday that famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the country's north and there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die.

Mark Lowcock said the economy has been destroyed along with businesses, crops and farms and there are no banking or telecommunications services.

“We are hearing of starvation-related deaths already,” he said in a statement.

“People need to wake up,” Lowcock said. “The international community needs to really step up, including through the provision of money.”

No one knows how many thousands of civilians or combatants have been killed since months of political tensions between Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war last November.

Eritrea, a longtime Tigray enemy, teamed up with neighboring Ethiopia in the conflict.

In late May, Lowcock painted a grim picture of Tigray since the war began, with an estimated 2 million people displaced, civilians killed and injured, rapes and other forms of “abhorrent sexual violence” widespread and systematic, and public and private infrastructure essential for civilians destroyed, including hospitals and agricultural land.

“There are now hundreds of thousands of people in Northern Ethiopia in famine conditions,” Lowcock said. “That’s the worse famine problem the world has seen for a decade, since a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in the famine there in 2011. This now has horrible echoes of the colossal tragedy in Ethiopia in 1984.”

In the disastrous famine of 1984-85, about 2 million Africans died of starvation or famine-related ailments, about half of them in Ethiopia.

“There is now a risk of a loss of life running into the hundreds of thousands or worse," Lowcock said.

He said getting food and other humanitarian aid to all those in need is proving very difficult for aid agencies.

The United Nations and the Ethiopian government have helped about 2 million people in recent months in northern Ethiopia, mainly in government-controlled areas, he said.

But Lowcock said there are more than a million people in places controlled by Tigrayan opposition forces and “there have been deliberate, repeated, sustained attempts to prevent them getting food.”

In addition, there are places controlled by the Eritreans and other places controlled by militia groups where it is extremely difficult to deliver aid, he said.

“The access for aid workers is not there because of what men with guns and bombs are doing and what their political masters are telling them to do,” the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said.

Lowcock said all the blockages need to be rolled back and the Eritreans, “who are responsible for a lot of this need to withdraw,” so aid can get through to those facing famine.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed needs to do what he said he was going to do and force the Eritreans to leave Ethiopia,” he said.

Lowcock said leaders of the seven major industrialized nations -- the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Italy and Canada -- need to put the humanitarian crisis and threat of widespread famine in northern Ethiopia on the agenda of their summit from June 11-13 in Cornwall, England.

“Everyone needs to understand that were there to be a colossal tragedy of the sort that happened in 1984 the consequences would reach far and last long,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong locks down Tiananmen vigil park amid tight security, arrests organiser

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on Friday and arrested the planned vigil's organiser. The ban on the vigil came amid growing concern in the pro-democracy movement and internationally about the suppression of the semi-autonomous city's traditional freedoms, notably a national security law imposed by Beijing last year. The annual June 4 vigil is usually held in the former British colony's Victoria Park, with people gathering to light candles for the pro-democracy demonstrators killed by Chinese troops in Beijing 32 years ago.

  • Starvation 'used as weapon of war' in Ethiopia

    Ethiopia is on course to suffer a famine last seen in the 1980s, when mass starvation killed about a million people, the United Nation’s humanitarian chief has warned. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mark Lowcock implored warring parties in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray Region to agree to an immediate ceasefire or face one of the greatest tragedies of this century. “People need to wake up," he said. "There is now a risk of a loss of life running into the hundreds of thousands or

  • Tigray rebels tell AP they will fight till victory

    In Ethiopia, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front or TPLF vow to fight on until they achieve victory. The government has declared them to be terrorists. Almost everyone the Associated Press spoke to in Tigray expressed support for the TPLF. (June 4)

  • The Latest: UN chief welcomes US vaccine donation to COVAX

    The United Nations chief is welcoming the Biden administration’s announcement that it will be donating millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the U.N.-backed COVAX facility as well as to individual countries and U.N. front-line personnel in challenging and dangerous locations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also “extremely grateful” to the U.S. government for including U.N. personnel and diplomats and staff of the 193 U.N. member nations in the U.S. vaccination program. Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will swiftly donate an initial allotment of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the COVAX program, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

  • This "The View" Co-Host Says Leaving Was the "Best Decision" She Ever Made

    The View is notorious for its combative nature, sometimes making it the most volatile show on television. While many of the co-hosts on the show understand what they're getting into and stick along for the ride, others decide the negativity isn't worth a seat on the stage. Recently, a former co-host got candid about why she left the show and how her life has changed since removing herself from the situation. Read on to see why this star doesn't regret quitting The View.RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell S

  • COVID-19 India travel loophole: The $4,500 flight path that is helping stranded Canadians get back in the country

    29-year-old Shriraj Shroff sits inside the lounge at the Hamad International Airport in Doha while he waits for his flight to Ethiopia. Out of the 14-hour long layover, he still has six more hours to go. After arriving in Ethiopia, he is going to spend two nights in a hotel while he waits for his RT-PCR test results to come, before finally taking a flight to the Pearson International Airport in Toronto. The entire journey from India to Toronto is going to take him three days and will cost him more than $4,500 CAD – but he has no choice.

  • Australia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant for the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases. The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

  • ‘It will be beautiful again’: how California’s redwood forest is recovering after last year’s wildfires

    Big Basin state park, scorched last August in the CSU Complex fire, is showing signs of rebirth in its majestic redwood trees The headquarters at Big Basin Redwoods state park was destroyed by the CSU Complex fire last August. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian There are spots inside Big Basin Redwoods state park that appear to be frozen in time. Roughly 10 months after the CSU Complex fire burned 97% of California’s oldest park, some trees still smoke and smolder. An open champagne bottle

  • ‘I want my baby back.’ Four teens, including 2 siblings, killed in NC crash, police say

    A third sibling also in the car was the only survivor, according to the Highway Patrol.

  • Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot man during arrest attempt, prompting new wave of unrest in Minneapolis

    The man, ID'd by family and friends as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., was wanted on a state warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, U.S. Marshals say.

  • Senior Trump company official brought to testify before grand jury, report says

    The official serves as a controller for the Trump Organization

  • Fauci urges US not to be ‘accusatory’ towards China over Wuhan lab as conservatives meltdown over his emails

    Doctor warns ‘pointing of fingers’ could cause country to ‘pull back even more’

  • United Airlines sees a supersonic future

    United Airlines aims to bring back supersonic travel before the decade is over with a plane that is currently just an artist's drawing — even the prototype hasn't flown yet. The airline said Thursday that it plans to buy 15 jets from Boom Supersonic with an option for 35 more once the start-up company designs a plane that flies faster than the speed of sound while meeting safety and environmental standards. United hopes to carry passengers on the plane in 2029.

  • Jasmine Hartin manslaughter case exposes divides in Belize

    The high-profile case has pushed Belize, and its legal system, in to the spotlight

  • Pence admits he and Trump will never see eye to eye on ‘dark day’ of Capitol riot

    ‘January 6 was a dark day in the history of United States Capitol’

  • Trump is implying he’s still president in fundraising messages

    ‘Do you agree that President Trump must SAVE AMERICA from Joe Biden?’ asks the former president’s fundraising website

  • Banks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Some global banks, funds and other financial services providers say they are stepping up hiring in Hong Kong, in a sign the city's unique position as a financial gateway to China is outweighing concerns about Beijing's tightening grip over it. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, UBS AG and other banks are each hiring hundreds of people in the city this year, adding substantially to their existing ranks. Citigroup, for example, has said it is bulking up its staffing by 1,500 people, including additional headcount and replacements in 2021, double the number of people it hired a year ago.

  • White House says Trump ‘unlikely to change his stripes’ after Facebook ban

    The social network announced on Friday it was banning the ex-president until 2023

  • Pentagon bans Pride flag from being flown at military bases

    The Pentagon will ‘maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags,’ a spokesperson says

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates