UN finally reaches liberated villages of Kherson Oblast, distributes 35,000 food kits

·1 min read
35,000 food kits have already been distributed to liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast
35,000 food kits have already been distributed to liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast

“Our humanitarian colleagues continue to expand the response to reach people impacted by the war, including those close to the front lines and in areas that have recently shifted back to the control of the Ukrainian authorities,” UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Sept. 15.

Read also: Russia withdraws from key town near Kherson, ISW report says

Dujarric said that in the last couple of weeks the UN had delivered about 1,400 shelter kits and 35,000 food kits to the Ukrainian authorities. The supplies were later distributed to the families affected by the war, living in villages of Kherson Oblast.

“Each food kit has enough food for one person for one month,” Dujarric said.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the main needs of people living in these areas include shelter, food, water and specific supplies for the cold season, which has already begun in Ukraine.

Read also: Russian units near Kherson negotiating surrender, Ukraine says

In that last two weeks Ukraine’s army has liberated five settlements – Visokopilya, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Suhyi Stavok, and Myrolyubivka in Kherson Oblast, South Operative Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said at a briefing on Sept 12.

“And that’s over 500 square kilometers of liberated land,” Humeniuk said.

Read also: Russian invaders switching to terror tactics against local population in Kherson Oblast

Invading Russian forces have been restricting humanitarian organizations’ access to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • About 6% of Kharkiv Oblast still occupied Head of Oblast Military Administration

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 20:25 As of 14 September, 16 hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Kharkiv Oblast have been fully liberated from the Russians.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kyselivka, only Chornobaivka separates them from Kherson Kherson Oblast Council

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:00 Oleksandr Samoilenko, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast on 13 September.

  • Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say

    Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, told Russian state TV that one wing of the administration's building in Kherson had been practically destroyed in the strike, which he said involved U.S.-made HIMARS rockets. Separately, the prosecutor general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russian-backed officials and emergency services.

  • Kryvyi Rih fights consequences of Russian missile strike on reservoir dam overnight, water level falls

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:31 Emergency services were at work overnight in the city of Kryvyi Rih to contain and eliminate the effects of the Russian missile strike on the Karachunivske Reservoir dam [on 14 September].

  • Johnny Rotten Wants 'Distance' from the Sex Pistols' Attempts to 'Cash In' on the Queen's Death

    The rocker, whose real name is John Lydon, said the Sex Pistols' approval of commercial use of "God Save the Queen" is "tasteless and disrespectful" — claims the punk band described as "baffling"

  • Kryvyi Rih missile strike: Over 100 houses and yards flooded

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46 Over 100 houses and yards have been flooded as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 14 September, which damaged hydrotechnical facilities on the River Inhulets.

  • 'We are not a sanctuary state': DeSantis defends move to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended his decision to send migrants to Massachusetts on two planes as part of his state's relocation program.

  • Gov. DeSantis sends 50 migrants on two chartered planes to Martha's Vineyard

    Governor DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard with no prior communication or coordination with local leaders.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis sends dozens of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Gov. DeSantis’ office claims to have funded two flights with about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

  • Lessons just in middle of corridors: Mariupol City Council shows video from occupied school

    Viktoriia Andrieieva, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 Russian occupiers "have restored" the educational process in Mariupol. However, the lessons are held not in classrooms, but in corridors, the Mariupol City Council reports.

  • Russian invaders blocking Internet in Luhansk Oblast, says governor

    Invading Russian forces are blocking the Internet in Luhansk Oblast, in particular cable connections, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on Sept. 16.

  • Roger Federer Announces His Retirement From Tennis

    Roger Federer released an unexpected announcement of his retirement on social media. In a post, the...

  • Ukraine war: Russians digging in to prevent further collapse

    The need for speed: Ukraine’s game-changing counter-offensive Watch: 'I was waiting for you', says mother reunited with son Desperate Russia resorts to recruiting convicts for Ukraine Putin does not regret starting war, says Scholz Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast Pro-war Russians are turning on Vladimir Putin

  • NASCAR unveils 2023 schedule for its national series

    It’s a planner’s paradise as NASCAR unveiled the 2023 schedule for all three national series on Wednesday. This year’s slate has something for everyone, leaning on established favorites, adding new touches and even making historic places new again to give fans plenty of choices as they look ahead and do a little daydreaming about what […]

  • U.N. rights office calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup early last year, with the military fighting a pro-democracy resistance movement and arresting thousands of its opponents, while struggling to manage an economy battered by domestic and global upheaval. The U.N. has accused the junta of mass killings and crimes against humanity. It recommended U.N. members impose bans on arms sales and targeted sanctions to prevent the military's business network from gaining access to foreign currency.

  • Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Humiliated by lightning Ukrainian gains on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces narrowing options as he seeks to turn the tide in his struggling nearly seven-month-old invasion.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narro

  • See aircraft at the Pitch Black air combat drill

    Defense News attended the multinational air combat exercise Pitch Black, which took part in Australia from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8.

  • Inside Izyum – and the Russian command centre destroyed by Himars missiles

    The Russian army headquarters in Izyum looks like it was hit by a hurricane.

  • China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his Central Asian neighbors on Friday not to allow outsiders to destabilize them with “color revolutions" and offered to set up a regional counterterrorism training center. Xi’s comments at a security summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, India and Iran reflect official Chinese anxiety that Western support for pro-democracy and human rights activists is a plot to undermine Xi's ruling Communist Party and other authoritarian governments. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formed by Russia and China as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Trims Rates; Zelenskiy’s Air Defense Plea

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent appeal to allies to supply additional air- and missile-defense systems that he said are crucial to repelling Russia’s invasion and preventing further disruption to food and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Germany Seizes Assets of Russian O