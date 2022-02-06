UN finds North Korea increased missile capabilities: report

·2 min read


A confidential United Nations report found that North Korea developed its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and gained millions of dollars in revenue from international cyberattacks, according to Reuters, which obtained an excerpt of the report on Saturday.

In an annual report submitted to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, independent sanctions monitors detailed the extent of North Korea's weapons development in 2021. While the country did not test any nuclear weapons or launch any intercontinental ballistic missiles, the nation did continue to develop its capabilities for the production of "nuclear fissile materials," according to the report, per Reuters.

North Korea, which launched at least seven missiles last month alone, also continued to invest in its ballistic missile program and build out infrastructure for nuclear and missile development last year, according to the report, Reuters reported.

"Maintenance and development of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure continued, and North Korea continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programs overseas, including through cyber means and joint scientific research," the report said.

North Korea "demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea), and improved resilience of its missile forces," it added, per Reuters.

Inspectors from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency have been expelled from monitoring North Korea's nuclear program since 2009, but raised the alarm in a report in August that the country had potentially restarted a reactor in its nuclear complex. The agency called the development "deeply troubling."

North Korea has not tested long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons since 2017. But after nuclear talks with the U.S. under former President Trump broke down, the nation resumed short-range missile testing.

After a spate of missile tests last month, U.S. officials said they were pushing to negotiate with North Korea again but have yet to hear from Pyongyang on the proposal.

The U.N. report also found that "cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source" for North Korea.

In 2021, hackers stole more than $50 million from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia, according to the report, Reuters reported.

The report also noted that cybersecurity firm Chainalysis said North Korea had stolen at least $400 million worth of digital assets last year in attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, per the wire service.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programs, profits from cyberattacks -U.N. report

    North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were an important revenue source for Pyongyang, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen on Saturday by Reuters. The annual report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted on Friday evening to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee. "Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the experts wrote.

  • Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The key to solving the issue of North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs is in the United States' hands, China's U.N. envoy said on Friday, urging Washington to show "more sincerity and flexibility" if it wants a breakthrough. "They should come up with more attractive and more practical, more flexible approaches, policies and actions in accommodating concerns" of North Korea, Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters. He spoke ahead of a closed U.N. Security Council meeting, which was requested by the United States to discuss North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile last Sunday.

  • Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister

    Germany is considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. In an interview with the Funke media group to be published online on Sunday and in newspapers on Monday, Lambrecht said Germany was "already making an important contribution in Lithuania" by leading a NATO battlegroup.

  • Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interacting with the Belarusian air force and air defense during a four-hour mission. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

  • 'Someone else's festival': No North Korea at ally's Olympics

    During the last Winter Games, North Korea basked in the global limelight in South Korea, with hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and officials pushing hard to woo their South Korean and U.S. rivals in a bid for diplomacy that has since stalled. Four years later, as the 2022 Winter Olympics come to its main ally and neighbor China, North Korea isn't sending any athletes and officials — ignoring the International Olympic Committee's suggestion that individual athletes could potentially compete despite a ban on the country.

  • Putin, Xi issue joint statement against NATO expansion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to issue a joint statement on the tension in Ukraine. The first U.S. troops have arrived in Europe to support NATO allies.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has backed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his standoff with the West over Ukraine as the two leaders met before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The leaders used a joint statement to call out what they called a “minority on the world stage” for advocating “unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy.” Meanwhile, the leaders of European Union powerhouses France and Germany announced plans to head to Moscow and Kyiv soon for talks aimed at easing tensions.

  • Rayan: Moroccan boy trapped in well for four days dies

    An anxious wait for news of their five-year-old son, Rayan, ends in grief for the parents.

  • Iran says US's sanctions waiver is 'not enough' as clock winds down on nuclear talks

    The foreign minister of Iran said Saturday that a loosening of sanctions from the U.S. was “not enough” and that the country wants guarantees that the 2015 nuclear deal will be reinstated, Reuters reports.

  • 18th Airborne Corps soldiers arrive in Germany amid Russian threat to Ukraine

    The 18th Airborne Corps established Combined Joint Task Force Dragon to support NATO allies in deterring Russian aggression, according to a statement.

  • ‘I expect them to be great.’ Alabama has been up and down, but UK preparing for high Tide.

    Kentucky’s Calipari downplays notion that demanding schedule is wearing down Alabama.

  • Shaun White opens up about being one of the oldest in his field: 'I get to be an Olympian again'

    Legendary U.S. snowboarder Shaun White says he is "just operating on a level of appreciation" as he prepares to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for his fifth and final run at the international sporting event."I think at a certain point, I realized I was the oldest competitor in the field," White, 35, said ahead the games, as reported by Andrew Marden, the sports director for CBS47 in Fresno, Calif."I heard it over the loudspeaker at...

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX is aiming to launch its most-used rocket once a week on average this year

    Elon Musk's prediction follows reports that SpaceX is aiming to fly 52 rockets into orbit this year.

  • Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities

    Sixteen people died in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets of the Fresnillo municipality while another six were "suspended" inside a warehouse in the nearby community Panfilo Natera. Last month, authorities found the bodies of 10 people abandoned inside a vehicle in the historic center of the state capital, also named Zacatecas, a few steps from the government offices.

  • EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine - von der Leyen

    The European Union has prepared a "robust and comprehensive" package of sanctions to unleash on Russia if it continues its aggression towards Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Handeslblatt and Les Echos newspapers. Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in the east of the country, has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and is demanding security guarantees including a promise NATO will never admit Kyiv. "We have prepared a robust and comprehensive package of financial and economic sanctions," von der Leyen told the papers, adding that these included "capping access to foreign capital" and "export controls, especially on technical goods".

  • Political scientist: The Constitution has flaws. Fix them to restore trust in government.

    David J. Jackson: The framers of the Constitution created some things that work and some that don't. It's past time to fix what we can.

  • Chinese situation raising agricultural questions

    Situation with Chinese is raising agricultural questions in the United States and could affect Illinois farmers

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get

  • Beach closed between Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach after barge and tugboat wash ashore

    A stretch of Palm Beach County beach is closed Friday between Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach after a barge and tugboat washed ashore.

  • UCLA basketball player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

    A UCLA basketball player was arrested after allegedly spitting at a fan following Thursday night's game against the University of Arizona.