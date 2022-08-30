UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The first vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to conflict-torn Yemen since the war started in Europe departed a Black Sea port on Tuesday, the U.N. food agency said. The move will help ease one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The World Food Program said the MV Karteria, with 37,000 metric tons of wheat grain on board, left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny. The WFP-chartered vessel will stop first in Turkey, where the grain will be milled into flour before sailing to Yemen, where over 17 million people are struggling with acute hunger.

“The war in Ukraine has been the last straw in Yemen against a backdrop of prolonged conflict. … It is paramount to get commodities flowing back into the country and especially grain — for humanitarian and commercial purposes,” said Richard Ragan, WFP’s representative in Yemen.

The U.N. agency said the grain will provide a 50-kilogram (110-pound) bag of wheat flour to nearly 4 million people that will last for about a month and will help the WFP address immediate gaps in assistance.

The Russian war in Ukraine, which started in February, has been deeply felt in Yemen, where a long-running conflict created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine.

Yemen, the poorest Arab country, depends on direct imports of wheat flour — a key staple in Yemenis’ diet — from Russia and Ukraine. An estimated 46% of Yemen’s 2021 wheat imports came from Ukraine and Russia, according to the WFP.

Yemen’s brutal civil war began in 2014, when when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war early the next year to try and restore the internationally recognized government to power.

More than 150,000 people have been killed, including over 14,500 civilians, in the conflict that turned into a regional proxy war between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Recommended Stories

  • Wout van Aert punches to reduced sprint victory at Bretagne Classic-Ouest France

    Van Aert kicks to first career victory at the GP Plouay WorldTour classic as he builds toward road worlds.

  • Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in fatal Florida condo collapse

    Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.

  • West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles provides information on West Palm Beach road rage shooting

    A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

  • The ‘Mass Exodus’ of Teachers Never Happened, Paper Argues

    While pundits caution that schools are facing catastrophic teacher shortages — the result of substantial exit from the profession during the chaos of COVID — new research indicates that those warnings could be overstated. Teacher turnover rates are actually about the same as they were before the pandemic, according to a working paper released this […]

  • UK mobile and broadband carriers face fines of $117K/day, or 10% of sales, if they fail to follow new cybersecurity rules

    More than three years in the making, the UK government today announced a new, sweeping set of rules it will be imposing on broadband and mobile carriers to tighten up their network security against cyber attacks -- aimed at being "among the strongest in the world" when they are rolled out, said the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The new requirements cover areas such as how (and from whom) providers can procure infrastructure and services; how providers police activity and access; the investments they make into their security and data protection and the monitoring of that; how providers inform stakeholders of resulting data breaches or network outages; and more. Communications regulator Ofcom, which worked with the National Cyber Security Centre to formulate the new regulations and code of practice, will enforce compliance and fines.

  • 13-year-old shot at East Oakland school

    A 13-year-old was shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy Monday afternoon and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody.

  • China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress

    China says a key congress of the ruling Communist Party at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term will open on Oct. 16. Such congresses are held every five years and usually bring in a new slate of leaders, particularly on the party's all-powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee. Xi, who is also head of state and chief of the powerful military, broke with convention in 2018 by amending the party constitution to remove all term limits on the presidency, essentially making him leader for life.

  • UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

    Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the U.N. humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial. Conflict, poverty, climate shocks and food insecurity “have long been a sad reality” in Afghanistan, but he said what makes the current situation “so critical” is the halt to large-scale development aid since the Taliban takeover a year ago.

  • Russia seeks 24-year treason sentence for ex-journalist Safronov -TASS

    Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested a 24-year prison sentence for former journalist Ivan Safronov in his trial for treason, state news agency TASS quoted Moscow City Court as saying. Safronov covered military affairs for the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers before becoming an aide to the head of Russia's space agency two months before his arrest in July 2020. He denies accusations of passing military secrets about Russian arms sales in the Middle East and Africa to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, while he worked as a reporter in 2017, calling them "a complete travesty of justice and common sense".

  • Rabid fox found near animal hospital, at least one person exposed, SC officials say

    The fox is the 49th animal in South Carolina to test positive for rabies in 2022, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

  • Defense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says

    U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans joining Congress's probe of the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, accused members of his party of "hypocrisy" for defending the former president's handling of classified documents. "The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or quote unquote wiping a server are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart," Kinzinger said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." On Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of an affidavit that helped it win court approval for an Aug. 8 FBI search of Trump's Florida estate.

  • Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Nuclear Deal Reached

    (Bloomberg) -- Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out.About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are currently stored on vessels in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler, while Vortexa Ltd. estimates the holdings at 60 to 70 million barrels. In addition, there are smaller volume

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary confinement yet again - Twitter feed

    Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that he had been thrown into solitary confinement for the third time this month to punish him for his political activity. President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia is serving 11-1/2 years in a high-security penal colony after being convicted of parole violations, fraud and contempt of court - charges that he says were fabricated to thwart his political ambitions and smother dissent. In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, each with millions of followers, Navalny wrote via his lawyers that he had been sent to a punishment cell for seven days for introducing himself incorrectly.

  • China Sets Mid-October Start for Congress to Extend Xi’s Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress will begin on Oct. 16, state media said, bringing President Xi Jinping a step closer to a precedent-defying third term in power. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflati

  • Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

    Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island. Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades, choosing to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape economic and political woes.

  • Suspect hangs out window, shoots at group in front of police dash camera in Lawrence

    Witnesses told police that there had been an argument between the suspects in the car and the group of men. None of the men was hit by gunfire, which was caught on Lawrence police dash camera.

  • Explainer-Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord Stream to 20% of capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are hindering equipment repairs, while Europe says this a pretext to reduce flows and use gas as a political weapon, an argument Russia rejects.

  • Posts mislead on tax burden of US student loan forgiveness

    Social media posts claim Americans must pay taxes on student loans forgiven by the Biden administration. This is partly false; the White House and independent experts say a 2021 law specifically exempts such debt relief from federal taxation, although some states may enforce different policies."All those college kids that got their student loans forgiven better look at this... The forgiven amount is still taxable and must be reported to the IRS as income," says a Facebook post from August 25, 20

  • Russia doesn't acknowledge radiological risk at Ukraine nuclear power plant, U.S. says

    The United States said on Sunday that Russia did not want to acknowledge the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, adding that was the reason it blocked a nuclear non-proliferation treaty deal's final draft. The statement comes after Russia blocked an agreement on Friday on the final draft of a review of the UN treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament over criticism of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

  • County judge agrees to delay Republican governor’s testimony in Trump case in Georgia till after November elections

    A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify.