UN: Flooding in west, central Africa displaced 3.4M people

1
·1 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has displaced more than 3.4 million people in west and central Africa.

UNHCR said Friday that Nigeria's worst floods in a decade have killed hundreds, displaced 1.3 million residents and affected over 2.8 million people in the West African nation of 218 million.

Survivors had to scurry for higher ground as water submerged farmland and infrastructure. Many have been living in camps for the internally displaced that were set up in part to help people fleeing simmering violence in the region, among other troubles.

"The climate crisis is happening now – destroying livelihoods, disrupting food security, aggravating conflicts over scarce resources and driving displacement," UNHCR spokesperson Olga Sarrado said. “The link between climate shocks and displacement is clear and growing.”

The agency noted that the government in Chad, where floodwaters affected more than 1 million people, has declared a state of emergency. Floods also have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands in in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, UNHCR said.

The downpours in West Africa contrast with the worst drought in 40 years in the Horn of Africa.

Nigeria records flooding every year, often as a result of inadequate infrastructure and non-adherence to environmental guidelines. Authorities in September blamed this year's floods on water overflowing from some local rivers, unusual rainfalls and the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon’s northern region.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Eight people found dead in fire at home where six children lived, Oklahoma cops say

    Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

  • Orlando scraps plan for large urban park under I-4 for more parking spaces

    Orlando city leaders have released updated plans for the city’s “Under-I” project.

  • Former Kentucky city council member gets prison sentence in drug trafficking case

    The council member owned a pharmacy and filled prescriptions for people who diverted the drugs to illegal sales.

  • SBF: FTX stablecoin, ‘Second Great Stablecoin War’ are coming

    Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto exchange FTX, says he hopes FTX will soon join most other major exchanges in having launched a stablecoin.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach

    The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was accessed so it can determine whether the drives contained any sensitive or personally identifiable information. The home goods retailer added it has no reason to believe that any sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed and this cybersecurity incident would likely not have a material impact on the company. Shares of the company, once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, were down about 5% in premarket trading after the company filed to offer $150 million of common stock.

  • Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

    The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. “We believe that given the serious and escalating situation, Iran’s ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony,” the Nobel Foundation said in a statement. With the slogan #WomanLifeFreedom, the demonstrations in Iran first focused on women’s rights and the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf for women.

  • Putin's speech at Valdai further proves Russia’s war as genocide against Ukrainians – ISW

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to reject the idea of Ukraine's sovereignty, which is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations to end the war, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in its new report on Oct. 27.

  • EU renews order for Illumina to keep Grail as separate entity

    EU antitrust regulators on Friday renewed interim measures ordering U.S. life sciences company Illumina to keep Grail as a separate entity pending an order to unwind the takeover completed before the deal had been approved. The interim order, which was due to expire at the end of the month, was issued by the competition enforcer last year after Illumina jumped the gun and acquired Grail before securing the EU green light. "The European Commission has renewed and adjusted, under the EU Merger Regulation, the interim measures that ensure that Illumina and GRAIL remain separate following the Commission's decision to block the merger," the EU watchdog said in a statement.

  • Elon Musk cleans out C-suite at Twitter, which he reportedly owns now

    Elon Musk has reportedly closed his deal for social media giant Twitter and cleared out its top leaders.

  • Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

    Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. “As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025.

  • First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say

    A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern border and thousands more being expelled from the United States under a plan unveiled this month aimed at curbing migrant flows. The plane, operated by Venezuela's state airline, left Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport destined for Caracas, the sources said.

  • 'We're family': How the Astros have sustained a winning culture through it all

    Houston's dominance has survived two front office regimes, the departure of superstar players, a franchise-rattling scandal and a managerial change.

  • A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September

    A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The latest figures come just as Americans have begun voting in midterm elections in which Democrats' control of Congress is at stake and inflation has shot to the top of voters' concerns.

  • Here's How to Get a Cheap Royal Caribbean Cruise

    There's a ton of credit card companies out there, and each one of those companies think they offer something different and unique to their customers. Sometimes they really are competitive with their interest rates.

  • T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

    The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong. Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named "Shen", the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 metres long and 4.6 metres high and weighs 1,400 kg.

  • Putin Plays Down Nuclear Threat in Ukraine as He Lambasts US

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the US and Europe over his war in Ukraine, heaped praise on Saudi Arabia and reiterated support for China’s claim to Taiwan as he sought to cast Russia as a champion of conservative values against Western liberalism.He accused the US and its allies of seeking global domination by pouring weapons into Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia’s invasion, in an annual meeting Thursday with the Kremlin’s Valdai discussion club of foreign-p

  • Clear the air: Amazon slashed the price of popular air filters up to 50%, today only

    Breather easier with one of these handy air purifiers at home.

  • Should the Mets bring back Carlos Carrasco in 2023? | Mets Stay or Go

    Connor Rogers and Danny Abriano look at the decision facing the Mets regarding Carlos Carrasco on the latest edition of “Stay or Go,” as the team holds a player option on the veteran starting pitcher. Should the Mets pick it up, or should they make the call to let him go?

  • Russia launches nuclear-capable missiles, sails nuclear ballistic submarine in 'thunder' exercises

    Russia on Wednesday completed several intercontinental ballistic missile tests capable of carrying nuclear warheads in a previously scheduled GROM exercise.

  • US speeds up plans to deploy upgraded B61-12 nukes in Europe – media reports

    The United States has accelerated the fielding of a more accurate version of its mainstay nuclear bomb to NATO bases in Europe amid Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, U.S. newspaper Politico reported on Oct. 26