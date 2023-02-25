UN food agency chief tells of 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit Turkey

FILE PHOTO: WFP Executive director Beasley attends a news conference in Geneva
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - The head of the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday he was confronted with "apocalyptic" scenes as he visited earthquake-stricken areas in southern Turkey.

Strong earthquakes, which began on Feb. 6, have struck both Turkey and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 50,000 people according to the latest figures released on Friday.

"There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey's Hatay province.

"Entire neighborhoods have been flattened; homes destroyed, schools and shops closed; lives torn apart. The scale of devastation here is truly incomprehensible," he said.

The official added in a statement that the situation on the Syrian side amounted to a "catastrophe on top of a catastrophe," referring to the past 12 years of civil war.

The WFP said Beasley visited a U.N. logistics hub where trucks are loaded with food and other emergency supplies before crossing over into northwest Syria.

He stressed the urgency of scaling up food deliveries to Syria "through all routes - without any restrictions", and called for "all parties to facilitate access".

Northwest Syria, which is controlled by opposition groups at war with President Bashar al-Assad and which has a population that was already dependent on aid for basic needs, was the area of the country worst hit.

Increasing aid deliveries are linked to the opening of additional crossings from Turkey into rebel-held areas.

One of these, Bab al-Hawa, was already in use under U.N. Security Council authorisation and Assad has given exceptional clearance for two others to be opened for three months.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Total to start operations at Indian LNG terminal by mid-June

    Adani Total Private Ltd will receive its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the Dhamra terminal on India's east coast in April and expects to start commercial operations 30 to 45 days after receiving the shipment, the Adani Group told Reuters. The start-up of the 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG import terminal, delayed from September 2021, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to boost natural gas use in the country's energy mix to 15% from about 6% currently. The Adani Group's first LNG import terminal will boost gas use in India's east, where the Dhamra project is only the second import terminal.

  • African Union criticises Tunisia over 'racialised hate speech' against migrants

    The African Union (AU) has criticised Tunisia and urged it to avoid "racialised hate speech" after President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion of undocumented migrants and said immigration was a plot aimed at changing his country's demographic make-up . Tunisia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it was surprised by the AU statement issued late on Friday, and rejected what it called "baseless accusations" that it said misunderstood the government's position. The AU voiced what it said was "deep shock and concern at the form and substance of the statement" issued by Tunisian authorities and reminded Tunisia of its obligation within the 55-member state AU to treat migrants with dignity.

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation coming down but core measures remain elevated

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that U.S. inflation was coming down but there was still more work to do to bring it in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. Yellen also told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting near the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru that she still believes that a "soft landing" without a recession is possible due to a strong labor market and strong U.S. balance sheets. "Inflation is coming down if you measure it on a 12 month basis, but still core inflation, which I think will fall further, remains higher than is consistent with 2%," she said, referring to the Fed's target rate.

  • Heinz launches appeal to find ‘ketchup boat guy’ who survived nearly a month at sea on nothing but ketchup and seasoning

    Elvis Francois was found around 120 nautical miles northwest of Colombia’s Puerto Bolívar last month when a plane spotted the word “help,” which he had etched into his boat.

  • G20 chair India says most members condemn Ukraine war

    G20 chair India on Saturday said most members of the bloc "strongly condemned" the war in Ukraine and reiterated their positions demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine. In a statement at the end of financial leaders' meet near Bengaluru, India said the statement condemning Russia's war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China. India stuck to the language used in the G20 leaders' declaration in Bali last year on the conflict, adding that it recognised that the bloc was not the forum to resolve security issues, while acknowledging that such issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

  • Taiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting

    The U.S.-led "Fab 4" semiconductor alliance of Taiwan, the United States, Japan and South Korea held its first video meeting of senior officials last week focused on supply chain resilience, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The United States last September convened the first meeting of the working group, colloquially called "Fab 4" or "Chip 4", to discuss how to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, after a global chip crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Masterful Steward helps England to Six Nations win over Wales

    Full-back Freddie Steward mastered an aerial bombardment to help England to a 20-10 victory over Wales in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.The victory saw England extend their excellent recent record against Wales, having now won eight of their past 10 Six Nations meetings, and they will take on France, at home, and Ireland, away, in their last two fixtures.

  • USA Today Sports has UNC on fringe of NCAA Tournament

    The UNC basketball program is still on the bubble in the USA Today Sports' latest bracket.

  • Oklahoma Sooners stifle No. 23 Iowa State in 61-50 win

    The Groves Bros led the way, and the Oklahoma Sooners put together a strong defensive effort to beat No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 in Ames.

  • A ‘silent crisis’: Miami experts discuss recent migration in South Florida at Herald townhall

    Despite skyrocketing costs of housing, rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida continues living out its legacy as a longtime haven for people fleeing disaster, devastation and dictatorships, a group of immigration experts and community leaders said Thursday morning.

  • Ukrainians overwhelmingly reject conceding land to end war; UN votes 141-7 to condemn invasion: Updates

    An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians remain unwilling to concede any territory to end the yearlong war with Russia. Live updates.

  • Bond strategists ratchet up U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters Poll

    Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed. Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year. It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • Elon Musk faces upward of $130 million in legal costs to fight laid-off Twitter workers over severance pay

    Thousands of former Twitter employees are fighting for better severance pay through arbitration, a costly process for employers.

  • Belarus Weekly: Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet near Moscow to discuss further cooperation as Minsk prepares to produce Russian military aircraft.

  • Fannie Mae: The housing market just pulled a head fake

    The housing market’s “relative high note” in January and February is likely to “prove temporary,” say Fannie Mae economists.

  • Daniel Jeremiah names NFL draft risers for Saints fans to watch at the combine

    NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah named several draft prospects on the rise for Saints fans to watch at this year's scouting combine:

  • Lady Susan Hussey Returns to Royal Duties

    Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting had previously "stepped aside" from the royal household after a racist incident at Buckingham Palace.

  • Peru withdraws ambassador from Mexico amid dispute

    Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the withdrawal of her country's ambassador to Mexico in response to criticism from Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, whom she reproached for hurting ties in order to “privilege ideological affinities.” In his regular morning press conference, Mexico's president said he had seen polls “where the spurious president (Boluarte) has 15% acceptance and 85% disapprove of her.” Later Friday, Boluarte rejected López Obrador's comments “on the internal affairs of Peru and the unacceptable questions that he repeatedly formulates about the constitutional and democratic origin of my government.”

  • 'The chances of Ukrainian soldiers returning to normal life are ruined - many are technically blind'

    After serving as a Brigadier in the British Army for 30 years, Tom Ogilvie-Graham, 62, now manages an ophthalmic organisation, the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), which has raised nearly €3 million in equipment and medical supplies in order to aid the Ukraine war effort.

  • Revealed: the US is averaging one chemical accident every two days

    Guardian analysis of data in light of Ohio train derailment shows accidental releases are happening consistently