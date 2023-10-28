UN food program chief says they lost contact with aid teams in Gaza

The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) on Saturday said they lost contact with their aid teams in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The silence is deafening,” WFP Chief Cindy McCain posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “As conflict rages on, I am extremely worried for the safety of all humanitarian workers and civilians.”

“We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail,” she added.

Israel launched an expanded ground incursion on Saturday after knocking out communications and essentially creating an information blackout in Gaza overnight. Gaza residents described the massive attack from both the sea and the air as the most intense of the 3 week war, The Associated Press reported.

The UN and other countries described the dire situation, which has left Gaza without cellphone or radio service. McCain said food assistance from the U.N. intended for civilians in Gaza has also not been successful because of the recent attacks.

“With communications cut in #Gaza, our lifesaving food assistance is at a standstill. We cannot reach staff and partners, or the people who rely on us,” McCain posted on X. “We urgently need the ability to operate and sustained access for humanitarian assistance. Every minute counts.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk offered the use of his Starlink satellite internet service on Saturday for “internationally recognized” humanitarian aid organizations in Gaza. However, it is unclear how quickly they would be able to connect to the technology as it requires special equipment.

Humanitarian aid — including food, water and medical supplies — began crossing into Gaza last week. Around the world there have been calls for the necessary continuing of aid for civilians stuck in the Gaza Strip.

The U.N. warned earlier this week that relief operations could be significantly cut due to Israel’s continued blockade of fuel.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he was surprised by Israel’s overnight airstrikes on Gaza. He wrote on X that he was previously encouraged by the growing support for a humanitarian cease-fire.

“Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives,” he said. “This situation must be reversed.”

