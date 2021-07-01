UN food shipments for school children arrive in Venezuela

·1 min read

MARACAIBO, Venezuela (AP) — The food assistance agency of the United Nations announced Thursday that its first shipments of supplies for vulnerable Venezuelan school children have arrived in the troubled South American country.

The World Food Program will begin operations in Venezuela by providing children take-home packages that include rice, lentils, salt and vegetable oil. The agency earlier this year reached an agreement with the government of President Nicolas Maduro that allows it to provide school meals, though classrooms are currently closed.

The agency said it will prioritize children under the age of 6 in communities with the highest prevalence of food insecurity and aims to provide 42,000 packages in the first month. Food supplies were being kept at a logistics hub in the northwest city of Maracaibo, about 435 miles (700 km) west of Caracas, the capital.

Under the agreement signed in April, the agency plans to gradually expand programs to reach 1.5 million children by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, up from 185,000 children this year.

The agency will provide school meals, invest in remodeling school cafeterias and will train staff in food safety standards.

Venezuela has been grappling with soaring food prices amid hyperinflation, making it challenging for families to afford nutritious meals.

The Rome-based agency has estimated that one of every three Venezuelans is struggling to consume enough daily calories.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 90% of the world's economy just agreed with Joe Biden and Janet Yellen on how to tax companies

    Since becoming Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen has tried to reform the world's tax regime. She just got 130 countries to agree, including the G20.

  • Fukushima disaster: Tracking the wild boar 'takeover'

    A genetic study shows wild boar are thriving and breeding with domestic pigs from abandoned farms.

  • Fire at home where NC family members found shot dead was intentionally set, police say

    An accelerant was used in the blaze, officials say.

  • Xi warns foreign powers on China's party centenary

    As Beijing celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, President Xi Jinping warned foreign forces not to 'bully' his country.In an hourlong address from Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to bolster China's military, complete "reunification" with Taiwan, and ensure social stability in Hong Kong.He also vowed to protect and defend Chinese sovereignty from foreign forces."The Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress, or enslave us. Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people."Xi's comments were met with fervent applause from the 70,000-member audience and later became the top trending topic on Chinese social media.Under Xi, China has taken a more assertive stance on the global stage.The country has drawn international criticism for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and crackdown on Hong Kong under a sweeping national security law implemented last year.It's also sent fighter jets and bombers to assert its sovereignty claims over democratically-ruled Taiwan, whose president, Tsai Ing-wen, has repeatedly called Taiwan an independent country.While Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, Xi called for "peaceful reunification" on Thursday."All sons and daughters of China, including compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely destroying any 'Taiwan independence' plots."The Chinese Communist Party now boasts over 95 million members, according to data released on Wednesday.

  • Caught on camera: Libyan coast guard shoots at migrant boat

    A non-profit sea rescue group on Thursday slammed Libya's coast guard after it witnessed the Libyan maritime authorities in what it described as chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Members of the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch filmed the incident on Wednesday while flying over the area in an observation mission. In the footage, filmed from the plane, a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard is seen being followed in circles, at high speed, by the Libyan coast guard.

  • Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

    ANKARA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities on Thursday to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey's biggest city in 2011 and designed to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse. "We are not giving up on the Istanbul Convention," read a large purple banner.

  • Whither #MeToo? Chilling effect of Cosby reversal feared

    When Indira Henard, director of the DC Rape Crisis Center, received the text message Wednesday, she thought she wasn’t reading her phone correctly. “I put on the news and there it was, and my heart just dropped,” Henard said. “I thought about how all our survivors would be feeling.”

  • Failed state: Nearly 80 percent of households in Lebanon do not have food or money to buy food, warns UN

    Children are being hit hardest by one of the worst economic collapses in recent history, says the report

  • Gates Foundation commits $2.1 billion toward gender equality

    The Gates Foundation said Wednesday it will spend $2.1 billion on gender-equality work over the next five years, the Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: It's one of the largest commitments the foundation has made to a cause in over 20 years of work, at about roughly $420 million a year. The funding is aimed at helping women get training and financial services, and elevating women into leadership roles in health, law and economics, per WSJ. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V

    President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia. During an annual call-in show taking pore-screened question s, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths — similar to numbers it has been reporting daily since June 24.

  • Russian cargo ship sets off after space station

    The Progress cargo ship is delivering more than 3,600 pounds of supplies and equipment.

  • Jonathan Taylor Thomas Photographed Publicly For the First Time in Almost 8 Years

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas was spotted in Los Angeles while walking his dogs, six years after the '90s heartthrob last appeared on a TV show.

  • Mark Wahlberg shares tribute to his 'total smokeshow' wife: 'An incredible mother to our four amazing children'

    Mark Wahlberg took to social media to share a birthday tribute to his wife Rhea.

  • Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

    Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.

  • Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Calls Out "Haters" Who Say Her Breasts Are Fake

    Brittany Matthews, who recently welcomed her first child with Patrick Mahomes, takes pride in her physique, regardless of what haters might say.

  • Thong Bikinis Are the Official Swimsuit of Hot Girl Summer (Yeah, I Said It)

    Don't fight it.

  • Jamal Mashburn shares Larry Bird trash talk story from Dream Team scrimmage

    Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.

  • I've been a wedding planner for over 4 years. Here are 10 of the best ideas I've ever seen at a wedding.

    From clever alternatives to guest books to great bridesmaid gifts and special moments for the couple, here are the top things I've seen at weddings.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, caddie Tim Tucker part ways before Rocket Mortgage

    Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday night.

  • Pelvic Cutouts Are the Risqué Trend Bella Hadid and Kim K Are Already Endorsing

    They both wore the look in Paris this week.