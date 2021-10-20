UN: Fossil fuel output plans would crush Paris hopes

A United Nations report warns that governments and fossil fuel companies are planning levels of oil, natural gas and coal production that are "dangerously out of sync" with holding global warming in check.

Driving the news: "[T]he world’s governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and 45% more than consistent with limiting warming to 2°C," it states.

This year's version of the annual "production gap" report arrives just ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

By the numbers: The report, which explores 15 major producing countries, says plans and projections lead to 240% more coal, 57% more oil, and 71% more gas in 2030 than is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

That's the Paris Agreement target for avoiding some of the most significant climate harm.

Paris calls for limiting warming to "well below" 2°C and ideally 1.5°C, but the latter target is fast slipping out of reach.

Why it matters: "Collectively, although many governments have pledged to lower their emissions and even set net-zero targets, they have not yet made plans to wind down production of the fossil fuels that, once burned, generate most of those emissions."

