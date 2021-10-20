UN: Fossil fuel output plans would crush Paris hopes

Ben Geman
·1 min read

A United Nations report warns that governments and fossil fuel companies are planning levels of oil, natural gas and coal production that are "dangerously out of sync" with holding global warming in check.

Driving the news: "[T]he world’s governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and 45% more than consistent with limiting warming to 2°C," it states.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • This year's version of the annual "production gap" report arrives just ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

By the numbers: The report, which explores 15 major producing countries, says plans and projections lead to 240% more coal, 57% more oil, and 71% more gas in 2030 than is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

  • That's the Paris Agreement target for avoiding some of the most significant climate harm.

  • Paris calls for limiting warming to "well below" 2°C and ideally 1.5°C, but the latter target is fast slipping out of reach.

Why it matters: "Collectively, although many governments have pledged to lower their emissions and even set net-zero targets, they have not yet made plans to wind down production of the fossil fuels that, once burned, generate most of those emissions."

CNN has more.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Big fossil fuel producers' plans far exceed climate targets, U.N. says

    Major economies will produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with meeting climate goals set in the 2015 Paris accord to curb global warming, the United Nations and researchers said on Wednesday. The U.N. Environment Programme's (UNEP) annual production gap report measures the difference between governments' planned production of fossil fuels and production levels which are consistent with meeting the temperature limits set in Paris. The report, which analysed 15 major fossil fuel producers, found they plan to produce, in total, around 110% more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting the degree of warming to 1.5C, and 45% more than is consistent with 2C.

  • Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports.Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia on Wednesday totaled 1,028 COVID-19 deat

  • Austin in Ukraine: 'No third country has a veto over NATO’s membership decisions’

    DEFYING PUTIN’S RED LINE: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made no secret of his desperation for his country to join the NATO alliance, which he sees as the only guarantee Ukraine will not fall to Russia’s revanchist aims. Welcoming Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv yesterday, Zelensky called the United States Ukraine’s “chief partner in security and defense.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Just how outrageous were Colin Powell's Iraq lies to the U.N.?

    A Cold War-era missile engineer explains how unbelievable Colin Powell's remarks to the U.N. Security Council were on Iraq's weapons program.

  • The World Is Nowhere Near to Kicking Its Dirtiest Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • Senate Republicans again poised to block sweeping voting rights bill

    Obstructionist effort to stop Freedom to Vote Act likely to increase pressure on Democrats to do away with filibuster Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC's non-voting representative in Congress, speaks before delivery of a petition to end the filibuster with nearly 400,000 signatures to Joe Biden. Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock Senate Republicans are again poised to block a sweeping voting rights bill on Wednesday, a move that will significantly escalate pressure on Democrats to do away with

  • White House: North Korea's latest missile launches 'underscore the urgent need' for denuclearizing Korean Peninsula

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized North Korea for a series of recent missile launches that "violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and are a threat to the region."

  • What We Learned in the Latest Campaign Cash Reports

    A startling amount of money is pouring into U.S. elections, especially the race for control of Congress in 2022. Every House and Senate candidate in the country was recently required to detail their spending and fundraising through the end of September. Here are some takeaways, tidbits and trends from those financial reports. How Trump Factors In Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Former President Donald Trump has been doing a lot of endorsing in Republican primaries befo

  • China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

    China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy. A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions, more than four for Oct. 18, the bulk of which were in northern and northwestern China.

  • ‘No other like it in Texas.’ Massive ranch goes on sale for eye-popping $200M price tag

    In the Texas Panhandle, a huge family-owned ranch officially hits the real estate market this week. “It is simply a one of one, and possibly the last of the great ones.”

  • Find The Venomous Critter In Georgia's Camouflage Challenge

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.

  • Hungry bears eat 20,000 calories a day. Here’s what that looks like in human food

    A Chipotle burrito can be pretty filling on its own, but a photo shows what the full feast is for a bear.

  • Drenching Rain Set to Bring California Fire Season Closer to End

    (Bloomberg) -- A river from the sky is about to wash over California and the Pacific Northwest and it could bring some relief from the fire season that has charred millions of acres across the West.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions W

  • A giant hole was discovered in an area north of Canada known as the 'Last Ice'

    An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.

  • Series of storms to soak Bay Area for 6 days

    BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.

  • ‘Like a golf cart on steroids.’ NC fire chiefs experience a fully-electric fire truck

    The truck that visited Durham Tuesday is one of only a handful in the world.

  • Newsom Order Puts Los Angeles & All Of Southern California Under Drought Emergency

    Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Los Angeles County late this afternoon, as well as in Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Francisco Counties. That puts the entirety of Southern California under the state’s water conservation order. Those eight counties had been excluded from the original emergency declaration, but […]

  • Electric vehicles certainly are dirty — their battery packs are poised to be one of the biggest new sources of pollution

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.

  • Heat pumps: How much do they cost and how do they work?

    The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

  • Editorial: What you can do — and what you can't — to deal with California's driest year

    Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.