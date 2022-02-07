The UN found North Korea used millions of dollars in stolen crypto to fund its missile programs, reports say

Hamza Fareed Malik
·2 min read
North Korea Hwasong-12 missile launch
A photo of North Korea's Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile.Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

  • North Korean cyberattackers stole crypto worth $50 million that was used to fund missile programs, the UN found.

  • It said at least three crypto exchanges in Asia, Europe, and North America were targeted, according to media reports.

  • A Chainalysis report in January said North Korean cyberattackers took almost $400 million in digital assets last year.

North Korean cyberattacks on crypto exchanges scooped up millions of dollars in digital assets that were used to fund Pyongyang's missile programs, UN investigators have found, according to media reports.

"According to a member state, DPRK cyber-actors stole more than $50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia," a UN report said, according to Reuters.

The report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted to the UN on Friday, Reuters said. The UN has banned the People's Republic of North Korea, or DPRK, from carrying out nuclear tests and launching ballistic missiles.

Cyber attacks on crypto exchanges are an important revenue source for North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missiles program, the BBC reported.

North Korea has a 7,000-strong army of hackers who launch attacks to steal money, uncover secrets, and disrupt other countries' critical infrastructure such as electrical grids and power plants.

The number of North Korean-linked cyberattacks rose in 2020 and 2021, and the value of proceeds from the hacks grew 40%, according to a study published in January by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. Ether made up about 60% of almost $400 million worth of crypto stolen last year, while bitcoin made up 20%, it found.

Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile program, even though UN sanctions targeting funding have been in place since 2006.

In 2019, UN sanctions monitors said North Korea had generated approximately $2 billion for its weapons of mass destruction programs by using sophisticated and widespread cyberattacks.

North Korea, officially the People's Republic of North Korea, DPRK, is banned by the UN Security Council from carrying out nuclear tests and launching ballistic missiles.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea funds weapons with stolen crypto: UN

    North Korea is funding its weapons program with cryptocurrency stolen through cyberattacks.That's according to a leaked U.N. report seen by Reuters.It says Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and that cyberattacks have been an important source of revenue.According to the report, between 2020 and mid-2021 North Korean hackers stole more than 50 million dollars from at least three crypto currency exchanges.The monitors also cited a report last month by cybersecurity firm Chainalysis which said North Korea extracted nearly 400 million dollars worth of digital assets just last year in cyber attacks.At the same time, it said there had been a "marked acceleration" of missile testing by Pyongyang.The United States and others said on Friday that North Korea had carried out nine ballistic missile launches in January,adding it was the largest number in a single month in the history of the country's weapons program.North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006 in an effort to target funding for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

  • U.S Inflation, the NASDAQ 100, and Regulators to Guide Bitcoin (BTC)

    While crypto market sentiment has improved, there are a number of key drivers to consider in the week alongside the technical indicators.

  • Sudan's feared secret police make a comeback

    Amira Osman is one of dozens believed to have been arrested by Sudan's feared secret police.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    Several of the world's top government leaders line up on Monday to walk the diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war and an uneasy peace in Ukraine as Russia's menace on the border of its neighbor continues unabated. Russian President Vladimir Putin stays in the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend and hosts the prime meeting of the day when French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will be seeking to de-escalate tensions. Later, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to shore up Western resolve in what they see as Russian aggression.

  • Alleged leader of US-based Iran militant group goes on trial

    The alleged leader of the militant wing of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group went on trial Sunday, state TV reported. In 2020, Iran’s intelligence service detained Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national and U.S. resident. Iran said he is the leader of Tondar, the militant wing of the opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran.

  • Rayan: Morocco holds funeral for five-year-old who died trapped in well

    Five-year-old Rayan Oram died despite a painstaking rescue effort to free him at the weekend.

  • NASDAQ 100 Pegs Bitcoin (BTC) Back after a Bullish Sunday

    Bitcoin (BTC) continues its move back towards $50,000 levels. The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index and technical indicators are also getting more bullish.

  • Why church conflict in Ukraine reflects historic Russian-Ukrainian tensions

    An Orthodox priest takes part in a rally in protest against an official visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to Kyiv in August 2021. Anna Marchenko\TASS via Getty ImagesAs Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for a potential invasion, tensions between the two countries are also playing out through a conflict in the Orthodox Church. Two different Orthodox churches claim to be the one true Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the Ukrainian people. The two

  • Russia has been at war with Ukraine for years – in cyberspace

    Russian President Vladimir Putin walks through a hall in the building housing Russia's GRU military intelligence service. Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via APThe build up of Russian forces along Belarus’ 665-mile border with Ukraine is a physical manifestation of Russia’s intense interest in the region. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and now Russian President Valdimir Putin appears intent on pulling Ukraine under Russia’s influence and denying it a close relationship with the W

  • Report: Israel police used spyware on Netanyahu's son, aides

    Israeli police allegedly used spyware on the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son and members of his inner circle, a local newspaper reported Monday. Calcalist has published a series of recent reports alleging that police used sophisticated spyware against protesters and other Israeli citizens, prompting condemnation from across the political spectrum. The allegations could also undermine Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial, after reports that police used spyware to surveil a key witness.

  • New greenfield housing still designed around cars, report finds

    Services such as shops, schools and doctors are often almost impossible to reach on foot or by bike

  • North Korea seeks to produce material for nukes: UN experts

    North Korea continued to develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.N. experts said in a new report.

  • Opinion: More twists to the Peng Shuai story further expose IOC's clumsy complicity

    In a new interview with L’Equipe, Peng walks back her allegations of sexual assault by a Chinese government official and says she was never missing.

  • And meanwhile there's Iran – the other crisis that threatens the existing world order

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Worry About a Stock Market Crash -- and 2 Reasons You Should

    The stock market has been rocky lately, and that volatility can be concerning to investors. To be clear, it's impossible to say for sure whether a market crash is coming or not, as even the experts can't predict exactly how the market will perform in the short term. While nobody knows for sure what's in store for the stock market, there are a couple of reasons you shouldn't worry about a potential crash -- as well as two instances when a downturn could be cause for concern.

  • County nursing home taking COVID positive patients, as shortage of bed reported in state

    Entering the 3rd year of the coronavirus pandemic, cases are still being reported in nursing homes of patients and staff, although few in number.

  • Germany's new chancellor has wobbled on Ukraine. Biden's giving him a do-over

    President Biden will host Germany's new leader Monday at the White House, an opportunity for the two pillars of the transatlantic alliance to reaffirm their strong commitment to NATO and Ukraine. For Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who seemed to waver in the face of pressure from Moscow and Beijing, it's something of a do-over.

  • School mask mandates to be lifted in New Jersey

    It follows calls from Republicans and parents to allow ‘normalcy’ to return

  • Exclusive-U.S. weighs Chevron request to take Venezuela oil for debt payments -sources

    The Biden administration is considering a Chevron Corp proposal to allow the U.S. oil major to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup unpaid debt, four people close to the discussions said. Chevron wants Washington to reinstate trading privileges it enjoyed for a time under former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Panel for KC Black-owned businesses at Rockhurst University disrupted by racist comments

    The university is investigating the Thursday incident alongside federal and local authorities. Suspects have yet to be identified as of Feb. 5.