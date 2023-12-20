UN General Assembly condemns Russia’s violation of rights in occupied territories

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted an updated resolution condemning serious human rights violations by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Telegram on Dec.20.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the adoption of the document and noted its specific mention of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians.

Read also: UA identifies Russian General responsible for torture, beatings, and kidnap of Ukrainians in Lyman

“[The resolution] condemns Russia's gross human rights violations, calls to cease forced deportations, and ensure the safe return of all abducted Ukrainian children and civilian hostages,” Kuleba explained.

“These are among the most heinous crimes and must be stopped.”

Read also: Russian occupation authorities reportedly force children in occupied territories to write letters to Russian soldiers

The UN has documented 142 cases of civilian executions by Russians in the occupied territories, according to reports on Dec. 19.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported the return of 387 children abducted by Russia on Dec. 8.

Russia avoids direct contact on this issue, so that children return home through third countries “thanks to the efforts of many concerned individuals,” according to her.

Zelenska expressed hope for a “coalition to save the abducted children, which was initiated a month ago by Canada and is expected to start functioning soon.”

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes related to the abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia.

According to the Ukrainian state platform Children of War, at least 19,546 children have been abducted by Russia as of Sep. 27.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine