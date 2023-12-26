UN 'gravely concerned' by Israeli bombardment of central Gaza

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The UN’s human rights office spokesperson, Seif Magango, said the agency was "gravely concerned" by continued Israeli bombings in the central Gaza Strip.

Since December 24, 137 people have died in two refugee camps alone, the office said on Tuesday, citing information from the aid organization Doctors Without Borders.

"It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah," he said.

"The Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out more than 50 strikes across middle Gaza on 24-25 December, including on three refugee camps, al-Bureij, al-Nuseirat, and al-Maghazi."

All roads between the camps have been destroyed, worsening the already catastrophic situation when it comes to the distribution of supplies.

The UN Human Rights Office reminded that in order to comply with international humanitarian law, Israeli forces must do everything possible to avoid harming civilians.

"Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations."

