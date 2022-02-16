UN, Haiti seek $2 billion to help in earthquake aftermath

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Amina J. Mohammed
    Nigerian-British diplomat and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S., European Union and others pledged $600 million in additional funds Wednesday to help hundreds of thousands struggling six months after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti's southern region.

The pledges made during a conference held by the United Nations and Haiti’s government fell short of an international push to raise $2 billion to help the country rebuild from a magnitude 7.2 quake last August. It killed an estimated 2,200 people and destroyed or damaged more than 130,000 homes and some 1,250 schools.

Amina Mohammed, a deputy U.N. secretary-general, called the $2 billion figure “daunting,” but said Haiti needs international support.

“We are aware that aid budgets are under pressure across the globe. We also know there is donor fatigue. And we have heard, loud and clear, concerns about the results of aid in Haiti. But this is not the time to give up,” she said.

Shortly after she spoke at the conference held at a hotel in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and also streamed online, the U.S. Agency for International Development pledged an additional $50 million, the European Union more than $30 million worth of grants and Canada nearly $20 million, among others.

Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, thanked the international community for the solidarity they showed immediately after the quake but said much needs to be rebuilt, especially in rural communities.

“The government is doing all it can with the means it has,” he said, adding that nearly $350 million is needed to launch the reconstruction process.

Thousands of Haitians who lost their homes in the quake remain in makeshift camps in the southern coastal city of Les Cayes, living in cramped shelters made of plastic and cloth sheets and corrugated metal.

“We are not living like humans,” said Juste Joseph Jocelyn, a 39-year-old electrician who manages a camp that houses more than 150 people. “Can you imagine people waking up without water to drink? Even food.”

He said no local authorities have visited or helped them despite the camp being just a 10-minute drive from a main road. He noted people have to walk miles to get a bucket of water.

“We are on our own,” Jocelyn said.

Ariel’s administration estimates more than $1 billion is needed for the social sector, including housing, $400 million for education, $55 million for food security and $32 million for health needs. In addition, officials say $142 million is needed for transportation infrastructure, $41 million for agriculture and $11 million for water and sanitation.

Officials say 70% of schools in the area were destroyed, affecting 320,000 students.

Henry sought to assuage any concerns about the mismanagement of previous aid that poured in following a devastating magnitude 7.2 quake in 2010 that the government estimates killed between 200,000 and 300,000 people.

“My government has taken all measures to avoid a repetition of past errors,” he said.

Henry’s administration faces not only trying to help Haiti rebuild from the most recent earthquake, but also recover from the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which has deepened political instability. Haiti also is fighting a spike in violence and gang-related kidnappings as well as skyrocketing inflation.

Just hours before international officials met Wednesday, thousands of factory workers marched through the streets again demanding pay raises. Currently, they make 500 gourdes ($5) for nine hours of work and are seeking a minimum of 1,500 gourdes ($15) a day.

Protesters threw rocks and tried to set a government building on fire as they clashed with police, who fired bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“I don’t know how I’m going to continue to survive with the salary that I’m getting,” said Jean Robert Jean-Louis.

The 36-year-old factory worker said he can barely afford to make it to work because of inflation. He said he has to walk several miles to catch the public bus, which no longer comes near his house because of clashes between gangs over territory.

That same violence has made it very difficult for aid and volunteers to reach southern Haiti, officials said.

Mohammed, the U.N. official, noted that “Haiti is again at a crossroads. ... We have an immediate opportunity to break out of the cycle of crises that has constrained Haiti’s development for so long.”

___

Associated Press writer Evens Sanon reported this story in Port-au-Prince and AP writer Danica Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. AP journalist Pierre-Richard Luxama in Les Cayes, Haiti, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — An international protected area for the Moon?

    Today is Wednesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. An international group of astronomers are calling upon the United Nations to declare the far side of the Moon's surface to be an international protected area - not for wildlife conservation, but for a future sanctuary of advanced radio telescopes, according to Space.com...

  • Hong Kong patients treated outside amid COVID surge

    Dozens of COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong were being treated in beds outside medical centers on Wednesday (February 16), with several hospitals operating at over 100% capacity. As health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections, more than 40 times the level at the start of February.Medical experts have warned cases could surge to 28,000 daily by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has also said authorities were unable to keep pace with their testing and isolation mandate.China has promised to help the city boost its testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables.Hong Kong has adopted the same 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" is to stabilize and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.Authorities confirmed nine people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, including a 3-year-old girl.Despite the surge, Hong Kong has seen far fewer cases than other similar sized major cities, including just over 200 deaths.For Hong Kong's residents, the surge in cases comes amid rising fatigue with the restrictions aimed at protecting them from the pandemic.Borders have been effectively sealed for around two years, and turned the global travel and business hub into one of the world's most isolated major cities.

  • Walmart shooting trial: Prosecution wants 2023 start, defense wants a delay to 2025

    A federal judge postponed setting a date in the trial of a man accused of killing 23 on Aug. 3, 2019, at an El Paso Walmart.

  • Nashville police officer, driver taken to hospital after Interstate 440 crash

    According to TDOT, the wreck took place just after 10 a.m. near mile marker .02 and has the westbound off ramp shut down.

  • What the tears of Florida’s Olympic champion, on hearing the National Anthem, say to us | Opinion

    I didn’t know Erin Jackson, but I recognized the tears of the Olympic champion from Ocala upon hearing the National Anthem during her gold medal ceremony in Beijing on Sunday.

  • US and UK trying to fend off Russian invasion by making intelligence public

    Washington and London holding regular briefings and hoping to rob Putin of element of surprise US state department counselor Derek Chollet said: ‘We are trying to be as forthcoming as possible, to say that’s their play and what could be coming.’ Photograph: AP The US and the UK have sought to fend off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine in part by going public with an unusual amount of intelligence, hoping to rob Vladimir Putin of the element of surprise. There have been regular briefings in Wa

  • Prosecutors file misdemeanor DUI, drop manslaughter charge in Cocoa crash that killed mom of 6

    Prosecutors won't file manslaughter charge in deadly crash that killed mom of six but will pursue a misdemeanor DUI against driver

  • Biden rejects Trump claim that executive privilege covers White House visitor logs

    Then–President Donald Trump had sought to bar the House select subcommittee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing White House visitor logs, claiming executive privilege

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • 101st Airborne Soldiers Head to Europe as US Amasses 6,000 Troops to Deter Russia

    The soldiers from Fort Campbell are expected to deploy soon and will include a mix of support personnel and ground combat units.

  • Haiti asks donors to help fund $2 billion earthquake rebuild plan

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti began a donor conference on Wednesday to raise some of the estimated $2 billion needed for reconstruction in its southern peninsula after an earthquake that killed thousands of people. The 7.2 magnitude quake that struck near the city of Les Cayes in August, leveling buildings and destroying roads near the area of Les Cayes, in a devastating blow for a country still reeling from the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

  • Slovakia stuns US, Americans and Canadians out of Olympics

    Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes. With one bad bounce in the final minute of regulation that became the tying goal and an unsuccessful shootout, the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The previously unbeaten U.S. that earned the top seed in the knockout round and looked poised for a deep run instead was dealt the same result as the 2018 group in the last Olympics without NHL players.

  • NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

    New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a probe into whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to lower tax bills.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Construction industry groups oppose Biden's executive order in letter to White House

    Sixteen groups representing the U.S. construction industry sent a letter to the White House opposing a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million. The order signed by Biden earlier this month, is expected to impact nearly 200,000 workers, the White House has said, and offer a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals. Project labor agreements are collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors, which set wages, employment conditions, and dispute resolution on specific projects.

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.

  • Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times say they got notifications on their phones that the case had been dismissed before reaching a verdict

    The jurors, who ultimately ruled against Palin, insisted to the court that the notifications from news organizations didn't affect their decision.

  • Viral video of a Black teen being pinned down and arrested at a New Jersey mall while white teen seen fighting with him sits on couch sparks investigation

    Police broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground and placing a knee on his back, while a white teen he was seen fighting with was allowed to sit on a couch and watch.

  • Black federal judge asks Biden not to name Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    The first Black person to serve as a federal judge in Alabama is discouraging President Joe Biden from nominating Circuit […] The post Black federal judge asks Biden not to name Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Despicable’: Pennsylvania Firehouse Company Temporarily Shut Down After Audio Surfaces of Members Using Racist Language and Mocking an 8-Year-Old Black Girl Killed By Local Police

    A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania has been shut down for 30 days after several firefighters were caught on tape making racist statements about Blacks […]